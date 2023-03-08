Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Presents at Evercore ISI Industrial Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 5:14 PM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.14K Followers

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Evercore ISI Industrial Conference March 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Fiedler - VP, IR

Andrew Bonfield - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Raso - Evercore ISI

David Raso

Thank you, everybody. Good morning. Our first presenter doesn't need an introduction, Dow 30 Caterpillar. We all know them and love them and obviously happy to have them here. So, really appreciate it. Matt -- we have Matt here from Investor Relations.

Ryan Fiedler

Ryan?

David Raso

I mean, I'm sorry, Ryan. Sorry, I was saying Matt. Ryan, really appreciate you being here. Very, very helpful to have you and look to spend more time with you on a regular basis and Andrew, I remember when you first started.

Andrew Bonfield

Yes. I think you were first meeting, David.

David Raso

Yes, I think it was. We were a little younger then. It was only five years ago, but Ryan, kick it off to you for a few minutes, and then we'll--

Ryan Fiedler

Great. Yes. Thank you very much, David. Really appreciate the opportunity to be here today. So, I'll just kick it off with the Safe Harbor statement here. So, during today's discussion, we'll make forward looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We'll also make assumptions that could cause our actual results to be different from the information we're sharing with you.

Please refer to our recent SEC filings and the forward-looking statements reminder in our news releases for details on factors that individually or in aggregate could cause our actual results to vary materially from our forecast.

A detailed discussion of many factors that we believe have a -- may have a material effect on our business on an ongoing basis is contained in our SEC filings. We'll also refer to non-GAAP numbers. For

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.