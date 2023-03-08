Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 5:53 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.14K Followers

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Morgan Stanley TMT Conference March 8, 2023 2:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Harley Finkelstein - President

Jeff Hoffmeister - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Keith Weiss

Thank you everyone for joining us. My name's Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. Software Research effort here at Morgan Stanley, and very pleased to have with us this afternoon from Shopify, both President, Harley Finkelstein; and CFO or newly appointed CFO, Jeff Hoffmeister, who's a having a little bit of a homecoming, coming back to the Morgan Stanley TMT conference.

Before we get started, I do have to read a brief disclosure for important research disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/research disclosures. Excellent. So down out of the way, so thank you, gentlemen, both for joining us.

Just finished up a fiscal year for Shopify, and it was a good Q4, you guys outperformed both on the top line. I think you exceeded expectations on how well you were able to sort of sustain overall growth and definitely exceeded expectations on the bottom line as well. I think, tempering that a little bit was theQ1 guide that looked for kind of a deceleration to high-teens revenue growth and Q1 and it left. I think, investors trying to figure out kind of where we are in this cycle or for Shopify.

So maybe just start out, we could sort of baseline, and talk about how you guys are feeling about the environment from a top line perspective as we head into the next fiscal year.

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes. I think for us, Keith, it was just being mindful of the environment that we're in. I mean, everyone in this audience here has their own views on kind of what they're seeing in the economy overall, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.