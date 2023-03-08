Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Morgan Stanley TMT Conference March 8, 2023 2:45 PM ET

Harley Finkelstein - President

Jeff Hoffmeister - Chief Financial Officer

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Keith Weiss

Thank you everyone for joining us. My name's Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. Software Research effort here at Morgan Stanley, and very pleased to have with us this afternoon from Shopify, both President, Harley Finkelstein; and CFO or newly appointed CFO, Jeff Hoffmeister, who's a having a little bit of a homecoming, coming back to the Morgan Stanley TMT conference.

Before we get started, I do have to read a brief disclosure for important research disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/research disclosures.

Just finished up a fiscal year for Shopify, and it was a good Q4, you guys outperformed both on the top line. I think you exceeded expectations on how well you were able to sort of sustain overall growth and definitely exceeded expectations on the bottom line as well. I think, tempering that a little bit was theQ1 guide that looked for kind of a deceleration to high-teens revenue growth and Q1 and it left. I think, investors trying to figure out kind of where we are in this cycle or for Shopify.

So maybe just start out, we could sort of baseline, and talk about how you guys are feeling about the environment from a top line perspective as we head into the next fiscal year.

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes. I think for us, Keith, it was just being mindful of the environment that we're in. I mean, everyone in this audience here has their own views on kind of what they're seeing in the economy overall, and that obviously we had news yesterday as it relates to interest rates and all that. I would say they're very explicitly; we're not seeing anything in our business, which caused us to be more cautious than the kind of views of the economy overall. In fact, our business is doing very well.

And so, this was just the abundance of caution as it relates to some of the news out there. This is -- we talked a little bit about Q4 in terms of our multiplier, in terms of us continuing to take share in e-commerce, U.S. e-commerce overall. The statistics are out there that were 10% of U.S. e-commerce, and that data point itself is in fact a dated one based on third party data, which one is more than 15 months old. And two, it doesn't include everything we're doing on point of sale.

So, in fact when you look at Q4, and we track very closely internally the multiplier that our business is versus U.S. e-commerce overall, Q4 was stronger than Q3, and we certainly do not want to lose track of all the good stuff we did in terms of new products last year. So, Black Friday, cyber-Monday was the highlight, I think, in a lot of respects to Q4. So I should just let Harley talk about that and talk about the products. But again, this is not -- this is us just being cognizant of the uncertainty in the market. This is not us seeing anything in our business. It causes us concern.

Harley Finkelstein

But I mean, if you think about Shopify as a product or sort of two products of Shopify, one is the actual product we deliver to merchants. There's also sort of the Company. I'll just touch on the Company product for a second because I recently celebrated my Shopify bar mitzvah, which is my 13th year at the Company. And I can tell you, I think this is by far number one, the most stack team we've ever had. I don't just say that because Jeff is sitting next to me.

We have the best team we've ever had in Shopify history. That's first thing. The second thing is, I think one of the things that a lot of you in the room have asked us is, is really to ensure that you've asked about is Shopify operating with real discipline. And the reason that it was important for us to show cash flow positive for Q4 was, we wanted to show that this is a company that really understands the levers of our business and we can manage growth and profitability. That's the first thing.

Second thing is, on the product side. If you go back even a year or two, predominantly most people came to Shopify for one thing, it was e-commerce and it was mostly for small businesses. Today, if you look at our attach rate, which we view as revenue divided by GMV, we are more than just the e-commerce provider for our merchants. We help them point of sale. We have capital with them. We have things like audiences on demand aggregation and demand getting more customers to their site.

We have things like fulfillment. We have things like capital and balance and Shopify markets. So the product itself, in terms of the role we play in the lives of our merchants, has expanded dramatically. And then you look at what types of merchants are coming to Shopify. Historically, it was mostly small businesses. It then sort of evolved into those small businesses that got really, really big. So, the homegrown success stories, the Gymsharks, the Allbirds like you're wearing of the world, the figs of the world.

And we announced -- we started working on about two and a half years ago, this thing this real enterprise product, which is now out of the market's called Commerce Components. And we think we can take a much larger chunk of the enterprise market. We have companies like Black & Decker and Spanx, and Supreme, and Mattel, which is our launch partner for CCS coming to us as well.

So not only do we think we having more merchants come to the platform, but also when they come to the platform, the role we play in their lives is very different. We're the central nervous system for the millions of stores that use us. But to Jeff's point, I mean this is an exciting time for Shopify. The Company's great, the product's great, our growth levers we understand well. And I think, notwithstanding some of the reaction to the Q4 print, we were trying to be prudent and so -- but the business is, is rocking.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Keith Weiss

A lot of different points that I want to drill down into there, but maybe start with the profitability side of the equation, I think coming out of COVID that the previous CFO had a message that like investors didn't really know how to take of like trying to spend away all of our profitability. Jeff, you're now been on board for a little while now. What's the message that you want to kind of convey on a go forward basis to investors on how you're going to approach sort of the balance between growth and profitability?

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes, I want to build off a Harley's comment about a commitment to cash flow profitability and how we think about expenses. When you think of the guidance we gave in Q1, we said gross margins were going to be above where they were in Q4 last year. And I talked about OpEx dollars and if you look at where we were Q3 of last year and Q4 of last year and kind of the guidance we gave on Q1. When you translated those into dollars, it's 888 million in Q3, it was 903 in Q4.

I'm stripping out the charges related to the real estate space we had in Toronto and the legal settlement. But if you really get the kind of apples to apples expense dollars and you think about what that translates into Q1 of this year, yes, there's a very small movement in OpEx dollars. But if you can basically keep those OpEx dollars in line and obviously gross margins are where they are and you continue to -- Q1 is just seasonally our lowest quarter.

And so we have a really strong q4. People see the profitability. They want to get behind that, as do we, and so as I think about where I spend time with Harley and Toby and the team in terms of how we think about that balance between growth and profitability, we are very focused on profitability.

But we also think -- we just to the, what -- Harley just alluded to is all the products we introduced last year and this and his comments about where we've really had success and kind of couple core products and a couple core markets and all these additional products and all these additional markets and what that translates to in terms of sustainability of growth for years to come, and if you keep the operating expenses in line, then you achieve both. So we feel really good about it.

Keith Weiss

Got it. On the gross margin side of the equation, one of the things that investors think about is the capital intensity of the business on a go forward basis, and Shopify fulfillment network is going to be a big sort of lever point in that capital intensity. Can you talk to us about how we're thinking about sort of the CapEx requirements for that build-up? Because we started calendar year 2022 talking about like a billion dollars in CapEx we had to spend, and you really under pasted the initial like 125 guide for calendar '22. But then I would say 50 million for Q1 was probably a little ahead of extra expectation. So again, we're trying to calibrate like, is that 1 billion still the right number? How should we think about that capital intensity going forward?

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes. Let me start by answering your questions with some numbers, and then I'm going to turn it to Harley and just talk again in which he's done before. Just how we're different than some of the other players out there in terms of the problem we have to solve. I did mention on the call that we are still in the process of integrating deliver. That's going very well. We want to be mindful of getting that integration fully done before we update any CapEx dollars out there.

I would say we've been extremely pleased with what delivers brought us in terms of the quality of management team, a lot of the technology that they brought, as well as the just understanding of the industry and how that's accelerated a lot of our thoughts as it relates to just how we can do this and do this in a CapEx light way. And to your comment, Keith, you see that in Q4 in terms of what some original expectations were in terms of what we may spend on CapEx, and obviously, what we said on guidance as relates to Q1.

So we think we can do this in a very capital efficient matter. I do want to make sure we get integration done on deliver before we update those numbers. But you can see that we're trending a nice spot, which allows us to do this in a much more thoughtful way maybe than we were doing this before. And part of it again is just we're solving a very, very different problem. And some of the technology we got from deliver allows us to do this in a distributed way, and then tackle some things which Amazon and others have in terms of problems we don't have.

But Harley, I should let you build on that.

Harley Finkelstein

I mean I think one of the issues that when people are building their models around fulfillment, they're using comparisons with other companies. And just to be clear, if you look at something like FBA for example, with Amazon, they built one single network with something around 22 million SKUs. So when I go to a marketplace and I choose detergent, toothpaste, and shampoo, no matter what CPG is providing, no matter what warehouse it's in, it all comes in one single box.

We don't have to do that. We never want it to do it. It's not important to us. What we're trying to build instead is, what if we created a lot of small networks with 20 SKUs, like Allbirds for example. You can pick a hoodie, a pair of sneakers and a pair of sandals. That is a much easier thing for us to do and it's a lot less capital intensive.

The other thing that I think that most people miss about SFN generally is that the entire objective of SFN is really about the thing we call Shop Promise. What if we were able to provide a consumer facing badge to the millions of stores on Shopify so that their consumers can actually expect with certainty when the package will arrive.

Now we don't have to just do it with SFN. It makes it a lot easier for us to anticipate whether it's going to happen, but we've seen merchants that are now showing that Shop Promise badge are seeing 25% increase in conversion rates. So if we can do that on mass, it's one of those things that right now merchants cannot do on their own. They can do a Shopify, and that's really what we're trying to build.

Keith Weiss

Got it. So the different nature of the problem that you're trying to solve lets you build a different type of network. And you guys have talked a lot about mixing owned warehouses with third party spokes. Where are we in kind of solidifying that plan on a go forward basis? Or do we have to wait for it delivered to get more fully integrated before we really understand the master plan, if you will from Shopify?

Jeff Hoffmeister

Well, I'll build on one of Harley's comments, and just with a quote problem that we're trying to tackle versus Amazon and some others. This is for us something which is, I don't want to use the word simple, but it's much easier to tackle versus some of the other larger problems out there. And so, it allows us to rely on partners in a way.

If you are -- if you've got a very, if some of our competitors have a very large complex warehouse with some material handling equipment, and there are some warehouse automation software, some things which are a level of complexity, which require a lot of proprietary solutions in addition to everything they're just trying to tackle versus what we have, which is something which partners can tackle because we're asking them to tackle in terms of complexity, something which is much simpler to do.

We can rely on partners a lot more, not only in kind of the core hubs, but also on the edge of the network where we have inventory, whether it's in New York or Chicago or Dallas or wherever. And so, we can have partners in the core and we can have partners on the edge. And that allows us on the CapEx side to be much, much more thoughtful about it. Do I want to be careful about laying out more until we get integration done fully undeliver, yes. But we've talked a little bit before about how we can build one or two hubs and have our partners clone those hubs. And, uh, the team from delivers helped us accelerate the thinking.

Keith Weiss

So when investors are tracking your progress with SFN, I think one of the things we're thinking about is, what percentage of volumes is going to kind of go through the network? Any kind of road marks or mile points you could give us on like what percentage of us deliveries you expect to go through the network this year or longer term?

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes, I would -- let me approach you from a couple angles. We've not been extremely explicit in terms of the revenues of deliver, but we've given enough data out there to I think people have a general sense of the size of it. And when you think of the percentage of our merchants, of the millions of merchants that we have that are using deliver right now, it's a very, very small percentage.

And so part of the opportunity for us is once we do have deliver fully integrated to ramp that and get more and more of our merchants using deliver, and I'll use two bookends for you, Keith. One is you think about payments, we've had payments as a solution for roughly 10 years and we're at 56% penetration rate. We've also talked about our tax solution that went from tens of thousands of merchants using it to hundreds of thousands of merchants using it in literally just a couple of months.

So, now ramping a tax software solution is very different than ramping a logistics solution. So I'm cognizant of that, but within those two bookends, you have the ability to say that once we turn on a solution for merchants, how quickly they adopted. And that's just because we're so merchant obsessed and we've always been from day one, merchants know that if they're coming to us for a solution, we're going to deliver something in a high quality way.

And so we have the opportunity with that relationship of trust with our merchants to, once we have delivered fully ready to go, to turn it on in a way where we can control the volumes in a way where we scale it at the pace we want. So maybe we start with plus merchants, or maybe we start with this geography, or maybe we start with this sub-segment of the merchants that we have, and we can do this in a way which is one profitable, but two, delivering the quality which merchants have -- which merchants need.

And the merchants don't. They don't -- we have never wavered from our view that we are solving a solution which the merchants cannot get from anyone else.

Keith Weiss

Got it. And you mentioned that you're going to do it in a profitable way, and I think that's still a debate for investors of whether something like Shopify Fulfillment Network is now a cost of doing business that's just part of being a commerce vendor, or is this actually something that could be a profit pool, a profit generator for Shopify?

Jeff Hoffmeister

No, we -- this is meant to be profitable for sure. And we think about just from a customer acquisition perspective, historically, and Harley alluded to this before. Historically, the subscription platform has been where most merchants come and stay. And then we put payments our capital, our markets pro, where all kinds of other things on top of it. So again, the customer acquisition cost is done. And so, as long as we can offer that merchant high quality additional solutions, they will buy from us.

Deliver Shopify Fulfillment Network is another one of those that will make money in and of its own self for years to come. But also just be part of the total solution set that we're given to merchants. And the point of -- one of the things that makes us so excited about our point of sale progress is this allows us to be -- this allows that to be a tip of the spear on some of the brick and mortar elements where historically we would get merchants in via online and now we can do it via the traditional retail.

And again, all this is getting more mar merchants in the funnel and we put deliver and everything else on top of it in terms of what they're doing.

Keith Weiss

I want to switch gears a little bit and talk about the move up market and Shopify Plus and I think the penetration of Shopify Plus continues to be a real success story for Shopify. So Harley, maybe you could dig into some of the -- both the product and kind of go-to-market components that have enabled you guys to see better and better success in that up market move.

Harley Finkelstein

Yes. I mean, Shopify Plus was really created as an answer for what happens when merchants have start on Shopify when they're very, very small, get really, really big. One of these sort of realizations was around the IPO time that these merchants were not churning off. There was no shop graduation off of Shopify. That is very different than most software companies where you start with one product and as you scale, you have to sort of go up to the enterprise version of it.

So with that, we created Shopify Plus originally in 2014 as an upgrade path. Very, very quickly, we realized that a lot of the sort of enterprise or higher mid-market merchants also wanted a product like this. Cost of ownership was important, flexibility was important, but also, they just wanted the future proof their commerce stack.

They wanted to be able to activate it Instagram channel or a TikTok channel. They wanted to be able to use shop pay or they wanted to be able to use some of the new functionality that we were putting out there. And then I guess in the last three or four years or so, something else happened, which frankly was, I think, surprising to us at the time. Now it seems rather obvious, which is that some of the largest brands on the planet.

In some cases, never sold threat to consumer before and wanted to, I'm talking about the -- like the CPGs of the world the Procter & Gamble, the Unilever’s and the PepsiCo’s of the world. They were looking for solutions. And then a lot of the big brands that historically the retailers that had built their own stack, like Glossier or Spanks, they were looking for a new solution as well. And so what we tried to do is, initially build enough functionality into Shopify Plus that what you get out of the box of plus is sufficient to run a multi-billionaire retail operation.

And then I think probably the third phase or third chapter was, which was sort of the last 18 months or so, some of the largest brands like on the planet wanted to use Shopify full stop. And so to do that, we realized that they were trying to -- they wanted to bring some of their own functionality. So they wanted to use our checkout, but they wanted to bring their own inventory system, or they wanted to use our storefront and checkout, but they wanted to douse their own ERP system.

And so, we realized that there was another opportunity in this thing we called commerce components by Shopify whereby you can modularly take apart Shopify, and you can add your own products to it, and you can actually get exactly what you want. You can do massive flash sales. Probably the largest flash sale and maybe e-commerce history happened a few weeks ago, which was Supreme, who's now powered by Shopify, who does more higher flash sales than pretty much anyone else on the planet.

So, our positioning from a product perspective, I think, is we are the leading product for that. In terms of our pricing, it is the -- from a value to cost perspective, both plus and commerce components is still very much on the side of value, which be is because we want to win the market. In terms of go-to-market, that's where we really had to make some changes. I think, we have tens of thousands of partners all over the world that refer business to Shopify. These are agencies and freelancers and third-party development companies. But we realize that the types of partners were quired for this enterprise segment was just different, right?

And so, we began to start talking to this probably started around 2019, 2020, the largest SISs on the planet. So KPMG, Deloitte, E&Y, WPP, Accenture, and it turned out many of them were looking to build true Shopify practices inside those agencies. And so, we formalized deals with all of them. They have now become a go-to-market strategy for us. We also had to make one additional step, which was we had to build a real go-to-market team for enterprise.

I think, we stretched our SMB go-to-market team really well, but we needed someone who actually can come and build a full stack sales and marketing machine for enterprise. And so we brought in a guy named Bobby Morrison, who's previously at Microsoft, and then running sales inside of Intuit to come and build a full stack go-to-market team. And he's been with us for six months or so.

And so, it's not just the product we have for the enterprise. We also have a different go-to-market strategy from sales reps that are quoted. We now participate in RFPs, which is something that I think I've said on the stage we would never do.

It's just there's a real opportunity for us to win the enterprise, and that's going to require a different model around go-to-market and sales and we're doing it now and every earnings call, if you listen up, I mean I'm mentioning 10 or 12 new massive brands that have either migrated from Salesforce or migrated from Magento, or for the first time ever selling direct to consumer with Shopify enterprise. And it's that's a really great part of our business that wasn't -- that didn't exist even two years ago.

Jeff Hoffmeister

And Keith, I'd add the experience we've had with the systems integrators has been excellent. We've had the biggest -- and we've talked about some of the names out there, some of the biggest names have gravitated to us, and they're putting us, part of it is just because we've not been in the enterprise historically, that some of the low hanging fruit is just to have them make sure that we're in some of these opportunities we just did not see coming. Or some of the enterprises maybe don't know to even call us. So that's changing quickly, but they're also out there bringing real good size GMV merchants to us.

Harley Finkelstein

I mean, you look at a company like Glossier. Glossier was effectively the poster child for many, many years. I mean, their CTO wrote the white paper on why a company that is going to be a multi-billion dollar direct, direct to consumer brand has to have their own stack. The second Kyle came in as her new CEO, one of her first action items was migrated to Shopify to Shopify Plus.

So you're seeing less and less of these massive brands wanting to have a 300 person engineering team, and they're giving the business to Shopify. The last thing I would probably say is sort of on the enterprise side is I think that we can get better at our sales and marketing a lot faster than other companies can get better at their product. And that's where I think we have an unfair advantage to win the enterprise.

Keith Weiss

Got it. That makes a ton of sense. If you just bear with me for a little jaunt down the skeptical mind of a Shopify analyst, the Shopify Plus solution, because you're going after larger enterprises, there's a higher capacity for attach. You have all these attached solutions and it's going to be likely a more profitable customer. On the other side of the equation, you didn't give us merchant count this year, like you got to it for the fiscal year. You didn't give it. We could take a look at MRR and it seems like merchant ads is slowed down a lot. Does this represent a more fundamental shift for Shopify like the focus is going from the very small merchants to the larger merchants where there's probably a bigger kind of profit pool to go after?

Harley Finkelstein

I mean, I don't think so at all. In fact, I think what -- hopefully what people realize is that we're able to do two things at once, which is that at the same time that we're able to go after and win this enterprise, we're also able to -- we have a starter plan now, which allows aspirational entrepreneurs to come to Shopify and try their hand at it.

We know that not all of them will succeed. We believe that the internet economics of them coming on is very healthy. The ones that do we will stay with us indefinitely. So at the same time that we're going after the enterprise, we're also expanding our top of funnel, both internationally, but also going even further up the stack to say, if you have an idea in the shower in the morning, the best place to go and test that idea to whether or not you have product market fit is with Shopify.

And then the ones that are successful, whether they get to 10 sales or a 100 sales, they will stay with us and definitely and become the next figs and, and bomb this and these great companies. So then we do both. But to your point, it does merchant count is only, it was a lot more valuable we think as a metric when all we did was the SMB the fact that we have these massive brands coming on, which is only one single merchant, but brings a disproportionate amount of gross profit dollars to us means that you probably have to look at both.

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes, and I'd emphasize, I hear you on a skeptical research analyst's concern about me, we are not seeing a slow in merchant count this was a function to Harley's comments about the different types of merchants that we're getting as well as the merchant trials that we talked about, which we did right before the end of the year. It was just a true apples oranges comparability issue. We feel really good about our merchant ads.

Harley Finkelstein

Yes, I mean, I think the other part that is, we didn't talk about historically that much, but we do now is this idea of attach rate. I think the attach rate is actually one of the metrics that more people should care about because it is a direct reflection of the value that merchants get from Shopify. And our last earning call, we talked to the attachment being about 2.85%, I believe. So I mean, that is materially more than what it was a year ago. And that is before things like audiences has really hit. Shopify point of sale is really just starting to ramp.

Things like Shopify Capital for example, we've given out now more than $4 billion or 4.7 billion of cash advances. It's in four geographies. Shopify payments has a lot of room to grow. So when you look at all the different merchant solutions from capital to payments to shipping, but then you add things like collabs and audiences, you now begin to see that Shopify really is the heart of the business for these millions of stores. And so, I think a tax rate actually becomes an even more important metric as not only we get more merchants into the funnel, but they take more services from us sort of horizontally.

Keith Weiss

Got it. That makes a ton of sense. One last Shopify Plus question and then we'll move on. You guys recently raised pricing on Shopify Plus, and I think it was first time in it?

Harley Finkelstein

Not Shopify Plus, Shopify Core.

Keith Weiss

Yes. And I think it was like the first time in a decade, right? I think, pricing is always a fascinating indicator of sort of what how people are feeling about the value of their solution. Why now? What gave you guys the confidence that this is the right time to take price? And obviously you don't think you're going to have a negative impact in terms of customers coming to the platform?

Harley Finkelstein

We don't, I mean, I talked to my Shopify bar mitzvah years. Since I got to Shopify, the $29 plan has been $29. But if you look at the value in the actual product, the solutions, frankly just the infrastructure of Shopify, how it's evolved over the last 13 years or so, it is materially better. And so, we thought that it felt like the right time for us to increase pricing.

So, we took the $29 plan to $39 and we saw, I mean, there's a three-month sort of grace period for people to upgrade to an annual plan if they want to preserve the $29. But we heard almost no pushback on that. But you're right, that's the first time in a very long time that we've played with pricing.

Your next question, I assume Keith is going to be what about Shopify Plus? And the truth is that we eventually may look at increasing pricing there. What we have now with Plus, which I think is a really wonderful model, it's 25 basis points. And so, if the merchant does many billions of dollars, we do very, very well. And if they have a small, they don't do as well that particular month or quarter, obviously, we share in that upside. We also share in the downside. So it is a good model that allows us to share in this massive upside from these emerging winners.

That said, we want to win the enterprise and again, competing with a 25 basis point product that has as much infrastructure and as much product and functionality as Shopify Plus is very difficult for pretty much every other enterprise company. So, there's a strategy to that. And at some point, we may say, look, the value to cost ratio on plus is simply too far on the side of value. Let's increase pricing, but we're not ready for that just yet.

Jeff Hoffmeister

Yes. And I think overall this signal a little bit of just us continuing to advance our thinking on just monetization more broadly, right, across all of our products, across all of our solutions. And so we are -- we did a lot of benchmarking, of course before we raise prices and how we thought about it. We are still by far the best value out there.

Harley Finkelstein

Yes. We just before sort of our prep, Jeff and I were just talking, so there's a company, many of you may, some of you may know, it's called Kit and Ace, it's Chip Wilson's new company. It's the famously the founder of Lululemon. They were on Salesforce commerce cloud for a while. They migrated a month ago. They've now launched on Shopify last couple days. Part of that was functionality. A lot of it was price.

In this particular environment, right now, every major company, every boardroom of any major brand or retailer, they're trying to figure out their cost base. And the fact that they can get way more value at much less cost by migrating from one of the large enterprise e-commerce providers to Shopify plus or commerce components is a really compelling value proposition.

Keith Weiss

Got it. Running towards the end of -- our lot of times slot, there's two kind of investor concerns I want to make sure that we touch on. One is the just overall health of a DTC merchants post IDFA. And whether they're kind of top of funnel activities are still as effective as they used to be. What do you think about sort of the health of the DTC model, and how is Shopify looking to help those merchants?

Harley Finkelstein

I mean, first of all, I actually think the DTC model is quite healthy. Jeff talks about Black Friday, cyber Monday. In four days during that like basically the Friday to the Monday, Black Friday, November, 2022, we saw about $7.5 billion go through Shopify. If you walk down any major street in San Francisco or in Soho or on a region street in London, and you look at the stores, the retailers that have recently moved in, it's mostly direct to consumer.

I mean, we did a tour of London a few weeks ago, and the massive sort of location where J.Crew had sat on Region Street for, I don’t know 10 years is now replaced with Gymshark and next to them is Alo Yoga, and next to them is Bioré. Next to them is Figs and Allbirds. And so, actually, I think it is a lot help than people think. I think the major shift is that they're not relying exclusively on the digital ad platforms to grow their business. They're looking at things like physical retail, but they're also leaning on Shopify for things like audiences.

And for those that don't know, I mean, audiences are our product, which effectively helps merchant better target customers. So before they run an ad on Instagram or Facebook or Google or more recently Pinterest, they can run that ad copy the meta tags the product description through our algorithm. And we can say with some certainty that if you -- we will give you a better sample size or a better lookalike audience where you now upload that and you will have, in some cases incredibly more effective ads and higher return ad spend. That's one new thing around demand gen we've never done before, we're helping with.

So, we are helping on the backs of idea they changes. I think that was a good idea three years ago. I think it's a very, very good idea today, but also, I mean, we're seeing our merchants have in some cases record year on year.

Keith Weiss

The second concern is the Buy with Prime, right? You guys have always been very open to working with different partners and different technology partners, and Amazon's a technology partner. What's the puts and takes? Is there a risk in with Buy with Prime getting kind of integrated into your stack and sort of sapping that maybe some of that attach rate potential away from Shopify?

Jeff Hoffmeister

I mean, I sat on a stage like this a few years ago or seven years or eight years ago, and we were integrated with PayPal and the same question came up, why would you integrate with PayPal? We believe that any company that makes their infrastructure available to a long tail of retailers is a good thing. And our view is that, if there is a new way to pay or a new way to check out that net makes merchants sell more, increases GMV, that's a good thing.

And I said this on the earnings call, we want to integrate with Buy with Prime, we've been talking to Amazon about that. We just want to do it in a way that doesn't off you get this information from the merchant has to be done in a way that allows the Shopify admin to remain the retail operating system for all the stores that use it. We think we'll get there, but we haven't announced exactly what we're doing there yet.

But in terms of is it competitive? No, it's one more way that a consumer might be able to check out like we have with PayPal or like we have with Buy Now Pay Later partners like a firm or Afterpay or QuadPay or car enough for that matter. So, we think that giving merchants more choice is really important now, but the key to all this is you mentioned partnership.

The reason I think that Shopify's become such a trusted partner and frankly that that central nervous system for the businesses that use this is because when there is new technology or a new product or new functionality that exists that could make their business more successful, they know they can get that from Shopify.

Our responsibility is if we want to make sure we future-proof their business, that we make that available, but in a way that preserves their business model. And that means that all the information must flow directly back to the Shopify admin, so they can run their business properly, but it has to be in the right way. And I'm optimistic we'll get there with Amazon. We have a good history and a good relationship with them. We've integrated with them in the past.

Keith Weiss

I'm going to try to squeeze in one last question. Yesterday I was on stage with Scott Guthrie from Microsoft, and he talked about generative AI and saying, in two years he envisions a completely new shopping experience of that it is going to be more directed by the generative AI and less about sort of here's five different products that you could buy. What do you like -- what's Harley's view on this in terms of general AI's potential of fundamentally changing that shopping experience?

Harley Finkelstein

I think it's really exciting. Show of hands, how many of you use the shop app in the room? I mean, the shop app right now, if you download the update on the top right corner has a bot where you can have a conversation with this incredible bot that is powered by ChatGPT. And you can say, I want to have a barbeque with Keith, and it's going to be a Hawaiian theme and here's how many people.

And you'll see products you can buy with one click and actually create a full barbeque in a full party experience. Or I can say, I want a backpack, here's my price range. I want it from a direct-to-consumer brand. I want it to be leather, or I want it to be nylon. And you will see those things as well. So, we're already doing stuff like that. The key for us, whether it's generative AI or any new trend for that matter, any new piece of technology, and I think AI is a step function above Web3 for example in terms of what it can do from an impact perspective.

We look at the practicality. So it's great that we can integrate with ChatGPT, but it's only really great because you as the consumer that's using shop app now can have a much better shopping experience. In the same way that, one of the announcements we made at Shopify additions in February was, now using AI, if you're a merchant, you can actually get help writing product descriptions.

So all of this technology is really cool, but we think about it from the practicality perspective. Helping merchants write product descriptions means they spend less time doing that and more time running their business, helping consumers find stuff they want they otherwise wouldn't find otherwise. And it's all powered by, I think we have about 13 million skews uploaded now into that particular conversational chatbot, that is very exciting. And it's great for consumers, but it's really great for the merchants and in order to take advantage of it, you have to be a Shopify merchant.

Keith Weiss

Outstanding. Jeff and Harley, thank you so much for the fascinating conversation, and consider this the official invite to my July 4th Hawaiian barbeque.

Harley Finkelstein

Yes. Thanks, Keith.