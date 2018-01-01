Gold Fields Likely Won't Be This Affordable Again

Summary

  • Gold Fields Limited's recent capitulation is likely overplayed and presents investors with a value gap.
  • Despite challenges such as Eskom power cuts, mine commissioning delays, and systemic risks in Ghana, Gold Fields' production remains best-in-class and is growing exponentially.
  • Clearer weather in Australia and high grades from the South Deep mine, accompanied by a pending launch of an open-cast project in Chile, formulate a bullish argument.
  • Gold Fields stock is relatively undervalued and presents investors with a compelling dividend that yields above 5%.
  • This pro-cyclical stock could be one of the primary breadwinners in the coming quarters.
Gold Fields Limited's (NYSE:NYSE:GFI) pro-cyclical nature means that its more than 17% month-over-month capitulation is of no surprise, especially considering a concurrent decline in gold prices induced by a volatile global monetary policy environment. However, in light of

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

