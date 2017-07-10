American Airlines Shows Us Why Airlines Are Usually A Bad Investment

Mar. 08, 2023 6:58 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)1 Comment
Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
286 Followers

Summary

  • Airline stocks have historically been a bad investment and there are multiple reasons for this.
  • American Airlines is a prime example of the problems faced by airlines and there is little chance of this changing anytime soon.
  • Any change in outlook could be short-lived and the ghosts of the past could come back to haunt this industry again.

Delayed flight

kieferpix/iStock via Getty Images

Premise

Airlines have baffled even the savviest investors. It is a cyclical industry and as cyclical industries go, it has had its ups and downs over the years. But even among cyclical industries, the airline industry is a black

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya profile picture
Shri Upadhyaya
286 Followers
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.