Prologue

Introduction

The last article that I published was rather hasty as I was trying to get it submitted and approved for publication prior to the release of the court dates. I was partially successful, as my article that detailed the possible (rumored) court dates was released 5-10 minutes before the courts confirmed those exact dates by adding the details to the official docket. The story of learning of the rumored dates, and subsequent validation (best I could) of the leaked email is an interesting story that I'll save for another day- but I'll at least mention that I was quite confident of the situation hence publishing it and holding a position that benefited from it.

AMC-APE Arbitrage Spread

The reaction in the market to the court delay was dramatic, with the spread between AMC Preferred Equities (APE) and AMC Common Shares (NYSE:AMC) expanding from $4.60 to ~$5.50, eventually peaking at $6.40 on the following day.

The primary reason for the expansion in the spread is likely due to arbitragers, who were still holding out/hoping for a quick March resolution of the court case, were pretty much guaranteed that they would need to wait until April 27th (at the earliest, and likely middle of May) before the APE-to-AMC conversion would occur. That increased time makes the economics of the arbitrage trade significantly worse (slower, and more risky), and hence they would be exiting the trade by buying AMC shares and selling APE shares (thus, widening the spread).

In addition, retail momentum traders likely piled onto AMC because they were expecting a short squeeze- and were not disappointed as AMC traded up ~20% by the end of the trading day.

AMC Common Stock

I will admit that I was expecting the arb-unwind, and retail momentum to drive AMC's stock price higher than the $8.00-ish levels attained.

Since the initial euphoria and panic-closing, the market has settled down considerably as the AMC-APE spread currently sits at $4.50 (essentially where it was before the court delay was announced on Monday Feb 27th).

The AMC Court Case

Many updates and items have been posted to the Delaware court docket for the AMC case, but the most relevant is the agreed upon case schedule:

Source: Court Schedule Document

I've spoken to multiple lawyers who are well versed in litigation and they've walked me through the following details. As always, law is a tricky subject so the following is a generalization of the details:

The most relevant dates are the April 14th, 21st, 25th dates. That's when each side files their "briefs" that pleads their case to the Judge. The Judge will have reviewed all of the briefs prior to the April 27th hearing date, and already have a pretty strong perspective on how they plan to rule.

On the 27th, they'll meet and have a chance to clarify/argue/discuss their case in front of the Judge, who will evaluate everything presented in the briefs and at the meeting. At that point, the Judge will likely follow a few different paths:

The judge may make an immediate "ruling from the bench" and state which side wins/loses. They will still need to write a summary order to finalize (make official) their ruling which would happen in the following days. This result would be highly unusual and aggressive, but not out of the question. The judge will not rule from the bench and issue their summary order in the following weeks (probably around 2-4 weeks) with their decision. This is the most likely situation. The judge will need more time/more information, and the case could drag on. This is unlikely given the merit of the case doesn't seem particularly strong.

Based on that rundown, I've taken the opinion and view that scenario 2 has a greater than 80% chance of occurring, and with that view, I believe that buying APE + AMC May $5 Put for a combined price of $3.25 or lower provides adequate compensation for the risk of the case being delayed, or outright losing. In the situation that the combination succeeds prior to May OPEX, the combined value of the two securities will be $5.00 (or higher) representing a $1.75 gain on the trade. If the deal fails or is delayed beyond May OPEX, the value of the two securities will likely be around $1.50, representing a $1.75 loss. Stated differently, the probability of the deal succeeding based on the APE/May$5P quote is 50%, versus my estimate of 80%+ (so the market is underpricing the chance of success). Since my estimate on the probability of success exceeds the market implied probability, the trade is worth making. I have ignored time value discounting / capital efficiency adjustments here because the spread is sufficiently large, and the situation is sufficiently dynamic, and my position is sufficiently small, that it won't be a factor that changes the decision to initiate the position.

My position relative to other positions I hold is currently small, due to the fact that we're still 7 weeks away from the court date (a lot can happen in 7 weeks), and to reserve space to increase the position substantially if the price falls (say, APE + May$5P falls to $3.00 or lower). If you're familiar with my work, this trade is essentially the same one that I mentioned in my first article, expecting a March close of the deal.

I also expect that the volatility of this spread to be quite high, giving me many opportunities to add, close, or even switch to being short the spread, based on the evolving facts of the case. Specifically, going through the briefs released by each side and having lawyers opine on the arguments can/will change my perspective on the case outcome, and speed of that outcome.

Upon the ruling being issued, there are potential avenues of appeal that could further delay the share consolidation. This risk should not be ignored, but is hard to quantify, both in terms of the probability of an appeal being requested, the duration of the appeal, and the outcome of the appeal. For that reason, the arbitrage spreads will likely remain a little “wide” until we have more clarity on the case outcome. But overall I’d be adding a 5-10% discount on the probability of the trade being successful due to the appeal possibility.

One last note to mention about the upcoming situation is that AMC will still be holding their shareholder vote, as expected, on March 14th. However, the result of that vote will not be effective until after the preliminary injunction ruling is released. I believe that the outcome of the vote is already known, i.e. the proxy will pass- and that the market should have completely priced in this result. The actual vote result will likely show that commons shareholders are in favor of the share consolidation, however, they do not meet the 50% attendance quorum. If more than 50% of the total common outstanding votes do vote YES, (very unlikely), the result of the court case will be more likely in favor of the company. If more than 50% of the common voters outstanding vote NO (extremely unlikely), the result of the court case will more likely be against the company. Given results from past proxies, the ISS recommendation to vote yes, and general retail sentiment around the vote, I think a no vote is exceptionally unlikely. I also think a yes vote with a majority is unlikely because historical shareholder turnout has been so bad- however, if it does happen, the position to be long the APE+AMCJUN5P spread benefits from it, so it's a positive outlier.

There is a sufficiently large group of retail investors who are not well versed in the voting dynamics, nor do they necessarily act rationally, and they could add significant volatility at/around the time of the vote. Specifically, I see the positive vote being a catalyst for retail investors to “swap” their AMC shares into APE shares, causing AMC to trade lower and APE to trade higher. An alternative view is that arbitragers, seeing the positive result of the vote, may be emboldened to short AMC and buy APE. I doubt that is the case because I think the vast majority of arbitragers understand that the vote outcome is largely predetermined, and it’s the April 27th court decision that is the relevant catalyst/blocker.

Action on APE

Evaluating the APE/AMC arbitrage trade based on the court case has gone from a rapid boil 1-2 weeks ago, to a very slow simmer. Barring any major court pronouncements, we're mostly in a holding pattern for 6 weeks before the briefs are filed and activity (arbitragers positioning themselves, borrow rates spiking, and prices fluctuating dramatically) picks back up.

However, I suspect that the APE side of the trade is about to become very interesting in the coming weeks due to the likely actions by AMC and Antara.

AMC is going to sell APEs

The first catalyst comes from AMC, who signed an adjusted lockup agreement on Feb 9th with Antara. Based on their previous lock up agreement, and their expected unlock after the 3/15 vote date, the purpose of this adjusted agreement exists to allow AMC to sell ~$100M (~60M shares) worth of APEs via their At-The-Money facility between March 1st and March 15th.

To describe the situation more succinctly, AMC previously had the ability to sell APEs after March 15th, but on February 9th they explicitly made a deal/amendment with Antara so that they could sell extra APE shares in the two weeks prior to March 15th. They “gave up” a lot to get that capability: allowing Antara to sell 26M APEs early, and also agreeing that they would not swap AMC common shares for debt retirement prior to March 31st.

It is my opinion that AMC would only “pay such a high price” to unlock their equity sales, if they planned to use it. Since their February 9th agreement, the situation has become increasingly uncertain (due to the lawsuit), and there’s no good reason they won’t use the unlock capability if they can. It’s possible, but I think quite unlikely, that there may be secondary factors preventing them from selling shares via their At-The-Money facility, like a blackout period due to the lawsuit for example.

If my analysis is correct, AMC is going to try to sell about 60 Million APEs on the open market in the 10 trading days between March 1st and March 14th. That’s 6 Million per day, and given that APE trades about 20 million shares per day, that’s going to cause significant downward pressure on the stock price. They seem to be largely indifferent to the price they sell their APEs at- and given that they previously sold 250M of them at $0.65 each, any price in the $1.50, or even $1.00 range should be seen as fantastic.

Antara is going to sell APEs

I’ve been tracking this trade from the Antara viewpoint for a couple reasons: 1) It’s important to know the large parties in a trade and try to determine what they’re doing because it impacts your own positioning. Antara’s at a distinct disadvantage than typical situations since their size requires them to file From 4’s to disclose their trades on a 2 day trailing basis. 2) I’ve been in awe of how this trade was setup by Antara/AMC and the sheer amount of profit Antara would generate upon successful completion of the vote and share consolidation. By my count they would have made somewhere in the neighborhood of $500-$700 Million Dollars.

Not anymore. Due to the court imposed delay of the share consolidation, all of Antara’s short AMC hedges (put contracts and short stock/swaps) are underwater, and this isn’t just a tiny problem, it’s a problem that will cost Antara hundreds of millions of dollars. By my last tally, Antara is at risk to lose money on this deal if they were to close the trade today due to market illiquidity. (Their adjusted cost basis of APEs is now about $0.85, and I think it would be tricky to sell 250M APES quickly at a VWAP above $0.85).

SEC Form 4 Filings

As you can see, obviously the shares of APE that they purchased at $0.55 are very profitable given the current APE price of $1.75. However, they were very heavily positioned in anticipation of the deal closing prior to March Options Expiration, and using their expensive March AMC put options to sell their APE shares at relatively high prices.

In the days after the court case was delayed, they’ve sold/closed pretty much all of their hedges at significant losses and are now basically just holding APE shares. I assure you, they are not intending to be a long term investor in the AMC turnaround story.

Antara now has 3 possible strategies:

Sell their APEs after March 15th once their lockup expires. Hedge their APEs with new put options with further out dates (May/June or later), and hope that the court ruling goes in their favor in time. Hold their APEs and hedge them at a later date when the hedges may be cheaper, and the court ruling has more clarity.

For now we can only predict/forecast what Antara is going to do, but I would say the common approach a hedge fund would follow is to derisk (decrease) the position given that their thesis and information set has changed dramatically. When they first put the trade on, they were likely extremely confident in the vote outcome (due to the voting dynamics), and the vote date (contractually obligating AMC to hold a vote within 90 days of the Forward Purchase Agreement). The timeline for the trade is now much less certain than it was before, making the trade far riskier for them.

Aside from the mechanical risk element of the trade, their Form 4’s provide some clues about their plans. They’ve sold their June $6 put options, which are essentially the same options that they’d be likely buying if they decided on pursuing strategy 2 above. So for now, they’ve signaled that they don’t intend to pursue strategy 2. Strategy 3, just holding unhedged APE shares and hoping that things go favorably for them is pretty uncharacteristic of a hedge fund. It's very risky, and given the entire size of the trade, probably not a good candidate in entirety. So that leaves me with expecting a combination of strategy 1 and 3 to be the most likely action they pursue.

Strategy 1 has its own problems though, mainly that Antara owns an absurd number of shares that the market cannot easily absorb. Selling 250M APEs would likely take a while, and if you do it slowly you’ll be forced to file Form 4’s and telegraph to the market exactly what you’re doing, which will invite other hedge funds to come and front run you. Selling the 250 Million shares quickly (i.e. in 2-3 days) will absolutely tank the price (Certainly below $1.00 per APE and probably even below $0.65 per APE).

All three options for Antara are very bad at this point in time, but I still lean towards them selling, at a minimum 100M shares of APE quickly after the 3/15 vote date, and potentially more depending on market liquidity. I think they can use some of the retail interest post-vote to soak up their sales as retail currently has a decent appetite to buy cheap APEs and would be even more aggressive buying them at around $1 each. If they can liquidate 50-100M of their APEs around $1.25, they'll realize a sizable profit on those sales and be in a position where their remaining shares are nearly free. They can then use the remaining shares in the more risky strategy 3 of playing the arb a couple months from now.

One final nail on the coffin is that AMC is likely going to be trying to sell APEs after the 3/15 unlock date as well, further pressuring Antara. In yet another unfortunate twist for Antara, they negotiated a lockup that prevents AMC from issuing AMC common shares in exchange for debt between 3/15 and 3/31, because the expectation was that APEs would cease to exist. Antara didn't want to be competing with other funds trying to sell AMC shares after 3/15. Since APEs still do exist, it’s entirely possible that AMC aggressively issues/swaps APEs between 3/15 and 3/31 to retire debt (which would be very beneficial for AMC), which would further pressure the price of the APEs that Antara is also potentially trying to liquidate.

To summarize, after 3/15, there are two 5000-pound gorillas in the market that both have too many APEs on their hands and are highly incentivized to sell them. You have some AMC/APE swappers and arbitragers buying APEs, but I just don’t think it’s going to be enough to maintain price equilibrium at a price anywhere near current levels. Reviewing current borrow rates and short availability, I don't see a strong sign of front-running the unlock happening in the market at the present. This means the trade isn't very crowded, which makes it more likely to pay off.

Conclusion (for now...)

Despite the delay, I think the AMC/APE conversion is still on track to happen, with the most likely timeline being the middle of May. I think the arb's are "risked out" and also "sick" of this widowmaker trade so there's a lack of risk capital willing to trade the arb and drive the prices of the two securities together. This provides a compelling reason to be "buyer of last resort" of the arb and jump in when the spread is reasonably large (I hope it gets wider so I can add a lot more).

At the same time there's some very interesting positioning and game-theory dynamics going on with AMC and Antara, and their desire to sell shares. An interesting result could be that AMC and Antara agree to a new lockup that begins 3/15 and ends around 5/15 (after the PI result), but I think there's a significant mismatch of alignment between the two parties that it is unlikely they come to an agreement like this. For this reason, in the near term I see this being very bearish on the APE's stock price, and justifies having a short position in APE.

Acknowledgement: Credit to Jasper Chan for working on this article with me.