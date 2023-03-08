AT&T Inc. (T) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Transcript

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff McElfresh – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery – Morgan Stanley

Simon Flannery

Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thank you. Thanks for joining us. I’m delighted to welcome Jeff McElfresh from AT&T. Welcome, Jeff. Thanks for being here.

Jeff McElfresh

Thanks for inviting me.

Simon Flannery

Before we get started, let’s do the research disclosures. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley representative.

Jeff McElfresh

And I have one as well. You’re not the only one, that’s why I’m pulling my phone out here to keep the attorneys happy. Before we begin, I need to call your attention to our Safe Harbor statement, which basically says some of our comments today may be forward-looking, as such, they’re subject to risks and uncertainties. Results may differ materially. Additional information is available on our Investor Relations website.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, we’ve got a lot to talk about today. You put out some pretty constructive guidance around the wireless business for 2023, despite concerns about the overall industry slowing. But let’s start just broadly with the strategy and with the key priorities for 2023 and beyond.

Jeff McElfresh

Yes. So Simon, I think as our CEO announced in the fourth quarter earnings, we’re really pleased with the progress that we made as a company and our go forward strategy is the same as what we’ve been executing over the last year or so. We clearly are investing to grow the business. And as you think about it as an investor, the investments that we’re making are not only in our networks, but also in attractive customers across to our growth segments.

