SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 6:39 PM ETSmartRent, Inc. (SMRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.14K Followers

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Annalise Lasater - Vice President of Investor Relations.

Lucas Haldeman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hiroshi Okamoto - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sidney Ho - Deutsche Bank

Ryan Tomasello - KBW

Jason Weaver - Compass Point

Brian Ruttenbur - Imperial Capital.

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Tom White - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SmartRent Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Annalise Lasater, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Annalise Lasater

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Annalise Lasater, Vice President of Investor Relations for SmartRent. I’m joined today by Lucas Haldeman, Chairman and CEO; and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer. They will be taking you through our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, as well as guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023.

After today’s market close, we issued an earnings release and filed our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website smartrent.com.

Before I turn the call over to Lucas, I would like to remind everyone that the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.