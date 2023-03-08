Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 6:49 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 1:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Gunnar Wiedenfels - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Benjamin Swinburne

Okay. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at morganstanley.com. [Operator Instructions] If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative And I'm really excited to welcome to our TMT Conference from Warner Bros. Discovery, Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO. Gunnar, thanks for coming.

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Yes. Thank you. Glad to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Benjamin Swinburne

Great to have you. So, we are almost one year in to the merger with WarnerMedia and I often think of you as maybe the hardest working guy in media. Can you talk about what you guys have been working on over the past year, bringing these two companies together and really the opportunity that you still see ahead for the combined entity?

Gunnar Wiedenfels

The 11-month point is actually an interesting one because David and I were talking the other day and we probably put two to three years' worth the work into 10 months.

Benjamin Swinburne

Like, when they show the pictures of the president before and after?

Gunnar Wiedenfels

Oh my god. Look, I mean, there's no doubt. It was a challenging year starting with the geopolitical backdrop market environment in the second half and then obviously, our very unique merger-related task that we had to work through. But I'm incredibly proud of how we got out of the year. I mean, in this tough market environment, we hit our numbers, generated $2.5 billion of cash in the fourth quarter, which has been one of the most important points of this combination. This enormous opportunity from cash generation short-term and longer term sustainable growth. And so that's a very important point

