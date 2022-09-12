Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is the leader in endpoint security software with a 17.7% market share according to IDC. Endpoints are basically your "end" of network devices such as your laptop, smartphone, tablet, etc. These devices are often the most vulnerable parts of the network to a cyberattack, given they are effectively at the "front door" to the network. CrowdStrike has developed an advanced threat detection system, which analyzes a device's "risk posture" and uses threat intelligence in order to stop cyberattacks and malware. The cybersecurity industry was valued at $139.77 billion in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a rapid 13.4% compounded annual growth rate, reaching a value of over $376 billion by 2029. Therefore, CrowdStrike is poised to benefit from this trend and has already racked up an elite list of customers, including 271 of the Fortune 500. In Q4, FY23, the company reported solid financial results as it beat both top and bottom line growth estimates (Google Finance data). In this post, I'm going to break down its earnings report before breaking down my valuation and forecasts for CRWD stock. Let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Growing Financials

CrowdStrike reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of FY23. Its revenue was $637.4 million, which rose by a solid 48% year over year and beat analyst forecasts by 1.68% (Google Finance data). The company makes ~94% of its revenue from subscription packages, which is a major positive for consistency. Subscription revenue increased by a rapid 48% year over year to $637.4 million.

When analyzing SaaS companies, Annual Recurring Revenue [ARR] is often a better measure of the true top line. In this case, ARR rose by a rapid 48% year over year to $2.56 billion. Its Net new ARR increased by 22% year over year to $828 million, which was a new record. This growth is tremendous, especially given the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

CrowdStrike ARR (Q4, FY23)

The company also generated strong growth across all regions with 44% revenue growth in the U.S. and rapid 57% revenue growth internationally. The top-line growth was driven by 6,694 net new customers, which brings the total to 23,019 customers, up 41% year over year.

Subscription Customers (Q4, FY23)

CrowdStrike's emerging products had a fantastic quarter, with its ARR increasing a blistering 116% to $339 million. Its Identity Protection modules were a standout performer and contributed to over $100 million in ARR and over 1,000 new identity customers. I believe this makes complete sense given a study by Verizon (VZ) indicates that 61% of all cyberattacks in 2022 involved stolen or hacked credentials. CrowdStrike's platform has a great user interface and is very intuitive. For example, each employee is given a risk score based on password strength, access, etc. These employees can then be set up with multi-factor authentication [MFA] easily, which is one of the best ways to ensure protection. The platform also offers visibility in "stale accounts" and share administrators, which can be a big issue as companies get larger. For example, let's say the IT department granted financial software access to a user for a specific project, then the user moved departments. In all likelihood, they would still maintain this access which could be a security threat. This is because if a hacker breached that user's password, they could then "move laterally" into other applications.

MFA (CrowdStrike)

CrowdStrike also reported a substantial 200% increase in its ARR year over year for its LogScale product. This is basically a log management platform that effectively competes with Splunk (SPLK) and Elk. Now despite being a fairly new player in this space, CrowdStrike is offering "lower infrastructure costs" when compared to Splunk according to its pricing calculator online. The estimated saving is over half a million dollars on its baseline example, which is substantial. Therefore, it looks as though CrowdStrike is competing on all fronts, which I believe is a strong strategy for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the cybersecurity industry was previously littered with a series of single-point solutions. However, now, IT leaders are looking to consolidate their security stack to reduce both costs and complexity. In fact, a Gartner survey indicates that 75% of organizations are pursuing security vendor consolidation. Secondly, with more product offerings, CrowdStrike is poised to expand its total addressable market [TAM] from $76 billion in 2023 to $98 billion in 2025 and a staggering $158 billion by 2026, based upon IDC and the company's estimates.

TAM (Q4, FY23 report)

CrowdStrike can also offer these extra platforms as an easy cross-sell. So far, this strategy has worked well with 62% of its subscription customers purchasing 5 or more "modules", 39% with 6 or more, and 22% with 7 or more. More module purchases equal more revenue per customer and also likely increase retention due to greater layering or switching costs. In the below chart, you can see CrowdStrike has a super-high net dollar retention rate of 125.3%, which means customers are staying with the platform and spending more.

Retention Rates (Q4, FY23)

Margins and Balance Sheet

CrowdStrike reported earnings per share of $0.47, which surpassed analyst estimates of $0.43, according to Google Finance data. The company has also demonstrated signs of operating leverage with a Non-GAAP operating margin of 16% for FY23, up from 14% in FY22 and 7% in FY21. From the graphic below, you can see Sales & Marketing expenses (grey box) as a portion of revenue have also improved from 36% in FY22 to 33% in FY23, which is a testament to the company's strong brand. General & Administrative expenses (red box) have also reduced from 8% of revenue in FY22 to 7% of revenue in FY23.

Operating Leverage (Q4, FY23)

CrowdStrike has a strong balance sheet with $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. In addition, the company has $741 million in long-term debt, which is manageable.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value CrowdStrike, I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast 33% revenue growth for "next year". This is based upon the midpoint of management guidance of between $2.955 billion and $3 billion in revenue for FY24, which represents a 32% to 35% growth rate. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a faster growth rate of 40% per year, which is based upon improving economic conditions, which should help to shorten its sales cycles and accelerate growth. In addition, I forecast this to be driven by continued growth in CrowdStrike's "emerging products" such as its identity platform, its larger TAM, and its newly set up channel, which focused on the SMB industry.

CrowdStrike stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of my valuation model, I have capitalized R&D expenses, which has boosted net income. I have forecast a pretax operating margin of 23% over the next 10 years, which should be achievable given the improvements in operating leverage.

CrowdStrike stock valuation 2 (Created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors, I get a fair value of ~$155 per share. CRWD stock is trading at ~$124 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~20% undervalued, assuming the company can hit its growth rates and forecasts.

CrowdStrike also trades at a price-to-sales [P/S] ratio = 14.53, which is 55% cheaper than its 5-year average. The company does trade at a higher P/S ratio than many of its peers (see the below chart), but this is expected due to its higher growth rate and market-leading position.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Recession/longer sales cycles

Many analysts have forecast a recession for 2023, which could result in longer sales cycles for the company and slowing growth, although we aren't seeing any signs of this yet. A positive from an economic perspective is that the US currently has a tight labor market, with an unemployment rate of 3.4% reported for January 2023, which is lower than pre-pandemic levels and the lowest level since 1969. Thus, despite the "job cuts" you see on mainstream news, most people are actually at work. Therefore, this is a positive sign for the economy overall.

Final Thoughts

CrowdStrike is a tremendous company and a true leader in the cybersecurity industry. The business is executing its modular sales approach to a tee, as it continues to innovate and roll out new products. Given the growth in the cybersecurity industry and the trends of vendor security stack consolidation, I believe CrowdStrike will benefit. Given my valuation model and forecasts indicate the stock is undervalued intrinsically and relative to historic multiples, I will deem it to be a great long-term investment.