loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 7:47 PM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.14K Followers

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gerhard Erdelji - SVP, IR

Frank Martell - President and CEO

Patrick Flanagan - CFO

Jeff Walsh - LDI Mortgage President

Conference Call Participants

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Brad Capuzzi - Piper Sandler

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Blake Netter - Morgan Stanley

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to loanDepot's Year-end and Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Gerhard Erdelji, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gerhard Erdelji

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I'm Gerhard Erdelji, Investor Relations Officer at loanDepot. Today, we'll discuss Loan Depot's year-end and fourth quarter 2022 results.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's operating and financial performance in future periods. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, guidance to our pull-through weighted rate lock volume, origination volume, pull-through weighted gain on sale margin and expenses. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and available information. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to risks or other factors that are described in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the SEC.

A webcast and a transcript of this call will be posted on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.loandepot.com under the Events and Presentations tab.

On today's call, we have Lone Depot President and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martell; and Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Flanagan, to provide an overview of our quarter as well as our financial and operational results, outlook and to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.