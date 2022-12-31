Option Care Health: A Good Bet

Mar. 08, 2023 8:47 PM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)
Ryan Licwinko profile picture
Ryan Licwinko
14 Followers

Summary

  • Option Care Health, Inc. has continued seeing the increased top and bottom-line growth, creating a good bull case for investors.
  • The company is part of a steadily growing market, with a CAGR of 8.1% until 2028.
  • With a good financial base to stand on paired with tailwinds in the industry, the current share price offers a good entry point.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Investment Summary

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has shown solid financial performance, with revenue growth and improving profitability. However, there are potential risks to consider, such as reimbursement changes and competitive pressures. Investors should closely monitor the company's financial results, including revenue growth

Some highlights from the last earnings report

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report Q4)

Healthcare market outlook

Market Outlook (ResearchAndMarkets)

The assets the company holds

Assets (Earnings Report Q4)

Stock price history

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Ryan Licwinko profile picture
Ryan Licwinko
14 Followers
I have been passionate about finance for a long-time and I think it's important to have an understanding of investing. I particuarly like the healthcare sector as a whole, there are many opportunities here and the potential for long-term value holds.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.