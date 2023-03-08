The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 7:57 PM ETThe Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.14K Followers

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sean Sullivan - Chief Strategy and Legal Officer

Alex Ryan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lori Beaudoin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gerald Pascarelli - Wedbush Securities

Gregory Porter - Evercore

Kaumil Gajrawala - Credit Suisse

Andrea Teixeira - JP Morgan

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Noah Erni - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today’s Duckhorn Portfolio Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Tamia, and I will be your moderator for today. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to pass the conference over to your host, Sean Sullivan, Chief Strategy and Legal Officer. You may proceed.

Sean Sullivan

Good afternoon, and welcome to The Duckhorn Portfolio's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are Alex Ryan, our President, CEO, and Chairman; and Lori Beaudoin, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, we will give brief remarks followed by Q&A.

By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023, that went out at approximately 4:05 P.M. Eastern Time. The press release is accessible on the company's website at ir.duckhorn.com. And shortly after the conclusion of today's call, a webcast will be archived for the next 30 days.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, includes risks and uncertainties. If you refer to Duckhorn's earnings release, as well as the company's most recent SEC filings, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please remember the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.