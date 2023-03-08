Linamar Corporation (LIMAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Linamar Corporation (OTCPK:LIMAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Linda Hasenfratz - Executive Chairman and CEO

Dale Schneider - CFO

Jim Jarrell - President, COO and Director

Conference Call Participants

Michael Glen - Raymond James

Peter Sklar - BMO Capital Markets

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Linamar Q4 2022 Earnings Call Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, 8 of March 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair and CEO. Please go ahead.

Linda Hasenfratz

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call.

Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Roger Fulton, Mark Stoddart, as well as members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance, and legal teams. Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast.

I'm going to start off as usual with a review of sales, earnings and content. Sales for the quarter were $2.1 billion up 34% from last year on recovering market and market share growth. That took sales for the full year to a new record at $7.92 billion more than recovered from the pandemic, which is fantastic to see.

Normalized net earnings for the quarter were $99.5 million. Earnings were up 69% over last year on stronger sales despite massively higher costs, a lack of subsidies in comparison to prior year and higher SG&A, fixed costs supporting our growth strategies.

Normalized EPS for the year was $6.26 reasonably flat to last year with a strong back half basically offsetting a tough first half in terms of earnings growth, not bad for a very tough environment

