Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 8:23 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 3:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Nightingale - CEO

Ron Kisling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sanjit Kumar Singh - Morgan Stanley

Sanjit Kumar Singh

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. TMT, Day 3, the afternoon session. Super pleased to have the management team for Fastly, Todd Nightingale, CEO; and Ron Kisling, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you both for joining us at the conference.

Todd Nightingale

It's an honor.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Sanjit Kumar Singh

I think just to read some disclosures, so basically www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures to get the disclosures. And with that, let's kick off the conversation.

Todd, I wanted to start with just a little bit about yourself, you're roughly 6-plus months into the role. What attracted you to the Fastly opportunity? And then as you took on the role, what was your sort of assessment of the state of the business? What are the things that you thought like things are being executed very well on. And what are some of the things that you wanted to drive further improvement?

Todd Nightingale

First, I come from a networking and internet background. My entire career, I feel like I've been building the internet. And looking forward at what the internet is going to deliver to the world, it’s going to be about user experience. The user experience of websites, applications over the internet, that's what's going to matter. Most when it comes to building engineers. And for me, building networking infrastructure was so exciting, because we were bringing that outcome, the world I think, Fastly, and the edge cloud space, really going to be one of the most exciting spaces for the next 10 years and how we deliver that user outcome, that's so important.

And we

