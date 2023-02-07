Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) has returned a total of 18.1% so far in 2023, but the shares are 33% below the 12-month high closing price of $94.32 on March 18, 2022. Seagate, which is investing heavily in large-scale storage solutions to support the migration to the cloud (storage as a service), has suffered as spending has slowed. On March 7th, Fitch Ratings changed its outlook on Seagate from stable to negative due largely to expectations for poor economic conditions.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for STX (Seeking Alpha)

STX earnings have collapsed over the past year. The company reported FY 2023 Q2 results on January 25, 2023, beating the consensus estimate for earnings and revenue, although the expectations were very low. Revenues were down 39% YoY. Earnings showed an even larger percentage drop, going from $2.41 per share for FY 2022 Q2 to $0.16 per share for FY 2023 Q2. While earnings are projected to recover steadily from a low in 2023, the consensus estimate for EPS growth over the next 3 to 5 years is -4.4% per year. The drop in earnings over the past year is why the TTM P/E is 15.4 while the forward P/E is 40.6. Over the past decade, STX stock has never had a TTM P/E over 24.

Trailing (3 years) and estimated future EPS for STX. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value for a quarter (ETrade)

I last wrote about STX on almost 11 months ago, when I downgraded the stock from a buy to a neutral rating. From the closing price on April 20, 2022 to today, STX returned a total of -24.1%, as compared to -9.2% for the S&P 500 (SPY) and -12.5% for the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ). On April 20, 2022, STX was 28% below its 12-month high closing price. The Wall Street consensus rating was a buy and the consensus 12-month price target corresponded to an expected 12-month total return of 31%. One warning sign, however, was the large spread in analyst opinions. Research has found that the consensus price target has predictive value only when the dispersion among individual analyst price targets is not too high. When the dispersion is high, there is a negative correlation between the return implied by the consensus price target and subsequent performance. When the ratio of the highest and lowest individual price targets exceeds 2, I consider the dispersion to be high enough that the consensus is not a good predictor and may, in fact, be a contraindication of future return. For my April 2022 analysis, this ratio was exactly 2 for ETrade’s version of the Wall Street consensus. The market-implied outlook, a probabilistic price forecast that reflects the consensus view from the options market, was bearish to early 2023.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probable price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus view among buyers and sellers of options. For a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this outstanding monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated an updated market-implied outlook for STX and I have compared this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for STX

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for STX by combining the views of 21 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is a buy, having changed from a hold in January of 2023. The consensus 12-month price target is 9.95% above the current share price, corresponding to an expected total return of 14.5% over the next year. For context, the trailing 3-year total return for STX is 12.6% per year, with 5-, 10-, and 10-year annualized total returns of 6.0%, 10.3%, and 9.8% per year, respectively. The spread in the individual analyst price targets is concerningly large, with the highest price target at 2.57 times the smallest. With the positive expected return from the consensus and the high dispersion in individual price targets, this Wall Street outlook is something of a bearish indicator. At the very least, this situation suggests that the consensus is of little or no predictive value.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for STX (ETrade)

Seeking Alpha’s version of the Wall Street consensus outlook is calculated using the views of 25 analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 90 days. The consensus rating is a buy, having changed from a neutral rating in mid-January of 2023. The results are consistent with those from ETrade. The consensus 12-month price target is 7.4% above the current share price, for an expected total return of 11.9%.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for STX (Seeking Alpha)

When I last analyzed STX in April of 2022, the Wall Street consensus price target was in the range of $105 to $110, even though it was already evident that cloud spending was slowing. With today’s substantially-lower price target, there is fairly limited upside according to the consensus.

Market-Implied Outlook for STX

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for STX for the 10.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024, using the prices of call and put options that expire on this date. I selected this specific expiration date to provide a view through the end of 2023 and because the options expiring in January tend to have somewhat higher levels of open interest and trading volume than many other expiration dates.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for STX for the 10.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024 (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The outlook to January 19, 2024 is slightly shifted to favor negative returns. The maximum probability corresponds to a price return of -6.4%. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 39% (annualized), the same as when I analyzed STX in April of 2022. For comparison, ETrade calculates a 39% implied volatility for the options expiring on January 19, 2024. This is a fairly high level of volatility for a large cap stock. The market-implied outlook indicates that the 20th percentile total return for STX for this 10.4-month period is -24%. This means that there is an estimated 1-in-5 chance of having a return this bad or worse.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for STX for the 10.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of negative returns are higher than those for positive returns of the same magnitude, across a range of the most-probable outcomes (the dashed red line is above the solid blue line over almost all of the left ⅔ of the chart above). The probabilities match very closely for larger-magnitude price moves, however. The tilt in probabilities suggests a slightly bearish view from the options market.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk-averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. The expectation of a negative bias means that this outlook is best interpreted as neutral.

In April of 2022, I analyzed options expiring in January of 2023 to calculate a 9-month outlook. In those results, there was a notably stronger bearish tilt in the probabilities than we see today for the 10.4-month period to January of 2024.

Summary

Seagate faces increasingly challenging conditions as the outlook for cloud storage slows and projections for corporate spending on information technology are weakening. STX revenues and earnings have collapsed over the past year. The Wall Street consensus rating increased from a hold to a buy in January on hope that the worst was past, but the wide disparity in analyst outlooks highlights that there is an unusually high spread in opinions. The consensus 12-month price target for STX corresponds to an expected total return of about 13% (averaging the consensus price targets from ETrade and Seeking Alpha). This is not a lot of upside for a stock with expected volatility of 39%. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected 12-month total return that is at least ½ of the expected volatility. Taking the Wall Street consensus price target at face value, STX is substantially below this threshold. In addition, as I noted earlier, I have little confidence in the predictive value of the consensus price target because of the high dispersion in individual analyst outlooks. It is hard to reconcile a consensus forward P/E of 40 for STX with an expectation that the price is likely to rise by 7.5% to 10% over the next year. The market-implied outlook for STX to mid-January of 2024 is neutral. I am maintaining a hold rating on STX.