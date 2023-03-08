Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 9:08 PM ETLegal & General Group Plc (LGGNY), LGGNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCPK:LGGNY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nigel Wilson - Group Chief Executive

Jeff Davies - Chief Financial Officer

Laura Mason - Chief Executive Officer, Legal & General Capital

Michelle Scrimgeour - Chief Executive Officer, Legal & General Investment Management

Andrew Kail - Chief Executive Officer, Legal & General Retirement Institutional

Conference Call Participants

Andy Sinclair - Bank of America

Gordon Aitken - RBC

Farooq Hanif - J.P. Morgan

William Hawkins - KBW

Thomas Bateman - Berenberg

Steven Haywood - HSBC

Alan Devlin - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Baker - Citi

Andrew Crean - Autonomous Research

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Larissa Van Deventer - Barclays

Rhea Shah - Deutsche Bank

Dom O'Mahony - BNP Paribas Exane

Nasib Ahmed - UBS

Nigel Wilson

Good morning. Welcome to Legal & General's Full Year Results for 2022; indeed, our record results. This was another strong year for us across all our key financial metrics. We again delivered higher profits, better returns to shareholders, backed by even greater balance sheet strength. Another chapter in over a decade of consistent growth, irrespective of changing externalities, geopolitics, economics, and markets. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their work in delivering another strong set of results in 2022.

The usual disclaimers apply, please silence mobile phones. We will follow the usual format today; I will provide some opening remarks, Jeff will take you through the numbers in more detail, and I will round up at the end leaving plenty of time for questions.

To recap the headline numbers for 2022: we delivered record operating profit from divisions of £2.9 billion, that's up 10%; EPS of £0.3833, that's up 12%; ROE of 20.7%; full year dividend of £0.1937, that's up 5%; as to surplus generation of £1.8 billion also up 10%; and the solvency ratio of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.