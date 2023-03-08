Intel Corporation (INTC) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 9:09 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 8, 2023 6:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Zinsner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

All right. Welcome back everybody. I'm Joe Moore, Morgan Stanley semiconductor analyst. Very happy to have with us today the CFO of Intel, Dave Zinsner, under somewhat better circumstances than last year. I upgraded the stock this time right before the conference so that was good.

Dave Zinsner

You learned your lesson.

Joe Moore

Exactly. I just want to read our quick hedge and I think Dave does as well and then we'll go right into it. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Dave Zinsner

And then I'll read mine or -- okay which is not there. He gets to read mine and I have to do it by heart. So we may make forward-looking statements. And to the extent we do, please refer to the SEC filings most recent 10-Q and 10-K for risk factors that relate to those disclosures.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Moore

Right. So with that out of the way, I guess I'm going to kind of go -- there's a lot to go through here. I want to talk about the recent dividend decision, near-term results, your cost-cutting strategy and then kind of come back to the general growth initiatives. In terms of dividend, the decision to reduce the dividend by 60%, I know that's not something you took lightly. Can you just kind of walk me through the decision-making process, both in terms of cutting it, but also in terms of maintaining the portion of that's remaining now.

