Sonendo, Inc. (SONX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 9:26 PM ETSonendo, Inc. (SONX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Louisa Smith - Gilmartin Group, Investor Relations

Bjarne Bergheim - President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Watts - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Jon Block - Stifel

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Hanna Lee - Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Sonendo's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-mode only. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Louisa Smith from The Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.

Louisa Smith

Thanks operator. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Sonendo are Bjarne Berghei, President and CEO; and Michael Watts, CFO.

Earlier today, Sonendo released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results, or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements including those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expense management, expectations for hiring, growth in our organization, market opportunity, revenue guidance, commercial expansion, and product pipeline development are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.