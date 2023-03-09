ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 9, 2023 3:55 PM ET

Bill McDermott - Chief Executive Officer

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Keith Weiss

Thank you, everyone, for joining us. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. Software Research Franchise here at Morgan Stanley. I’m really pleased to have with us CEO of ServiceNow, Bill McDermott. Bill, thank you for joining us.

Bill McDermott

Thank you, Keith.

Keith Weiss

So, as we were just chatting about, really fascinating time in software right now and not to give you any pressure, but we had a Best Ideas panel on Monday and I think ServiceNow is my best idea. So you got to help me out here, just to make sure that we have some follow through on that.

And I started out saying like, I've been – this is my 20th TMT conference, and I've never been more excited about software, and it seems like you share the same view. So maybe if you could talk to us about that big picture, what's getting you excited about this moment in time in software and maybe bring us down to what you're seeing in the IT spending environment today and sort of the outlook for 2023.

A - Bill McDermott

Yeah, I think that the big picture is software is the only way forward. It’s the deflationary force. It's the only way to retool a company and do so in an environment where you're expected to have less headcount, not more. And it's the only way to rethink experiences. Whether those experiences are with your employees or your customers, this is the elixir of getting there.

The one big change that I would just tell you is the move is not so much for operating systems or databases or obviously on premise software. Even if it's being colocated in someone else's cloud, I think it's really time for end-to-end digital transformation.

And if we were your ‘Big Idea’ Keith, I think that's probably because you know it's a platform game now and to have an intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation is the big idea. We built it organically. It's one platform, one architecture, one data model and so the productivity and the speed and the complex things we can handle are pretty unique.

Keith Weiss

Right, so there's multiple reasons is my best idea, and we're going to go through some of them and part of it's the business model; ServiceNow has been great. Part of it is you've been able to sustain demand really well, even through a tough environment. But there's definitely a part of it that I think there's a interesting play for AI and the center of AI and you guys have made some significant investments here, you’ve made some acquisitions. Could you just talk to us about how AI is playing out in your portfolio today and then as we sort of look forward to sort of what's going on in generative AI, and some of these large language models, how that's going to further extend what you're doing.

Bill McDermott

We're big you on AI, we’re big on generative AI. We do think this is a transformational moment. I know the hype cycle is high right now, but it's absolutely a transformational moment. And when you think about Netflix has an example, getting its first million users in 3.5 years and Twitter doing it in 2 years and ChatGPT doing it in 5 days, you know something's going on out there.

So the question is, what can we do as ServiceNow in the enterprise to completely rethink the enterprise. We're making a release on March 22, we call it our UTAH release, and already we're big innovators in AI. So if you think about process optimization built into the platform, if you think about Search, if you think about virtual agent. If you think about transforming the employee experience or the customer experience or even the creator experience where you can go from text-to-code or text-to-workflow, these are all areas in which ServiceNow intends to completely transform enterprise business.

Keith Weiss

All right. What are the concerns I hear from investors when it comes to general AI. As more and more of this gets automated, ServiceNow has traditionally been a seat-based business. So it’s a process of IT helpdesk and ITSM becomes more and more automated. Is that going to mean less seats and make it harder for you guys to monetize?

Bill McDermott

Not at all. I mean, first of all you have to deal with everything as it relates to the cycle of the innovation. We're in the early days to the CEO meeting now with the CTO right next to her, is all about how do I get more margin performance and more leverage out of my business model, because my shareholders are expecting me to perform well, even though I might be depending on the industry in an environment with scarce revenue or difficulties in supply chains, and you know all the capital market structures they are dealing with. So they are looking for answers. That's why our business is so exciting right now, they need us.

So right now they are basically saying, how do I not add headcount or how do I reduce headcount, but still get more productivity out of my human capital. And then there lies the power of the Now Platform, it also drives AI. So for a long time you're not going to have any issues on a seat based pricing basis. But also don't forget, you can look at this as a pro SKU. So the more AI innovation that you put into the platform – and keep in mind, this platform has RPA, it has process mining, it has machine learning, it has AI. So the more you put into the platform, the more pricing power that you have, especially when you think about our Pro SKUs.

Now together, we are thinking about new innovations and new pricing models, and it might be an entirely different SKU, which gives you yet a net new opportunity to make even more money for the shareholders. That is all on the table as we speak.

Keith Weiss

Got it! And I think that's one of the concerns for investors, that particularly in terms of the hype cycle that AI has been infusing applications for a long time, and I would say the bear case is almost like Einstein from sales force or Sensei is Adobe where it's just part of the functionality. It doesn't get priced separately, but you guys have been successful of actually being able to monetize those AI innovations.

Bill McDermott

Yeah, I think the reason is, you know again I go back to the platform. What it the big story with the platform? If you look at the era of let's say 2008, you all remember that financial crisis. That is when the SaaS platform rage took off, because now people had to do more with less, and they were optimizing at a line of business level, and the CEO basically said if you're the HR – the head of HR, just take care of the people, and if you can rent it in the cloud, do it, because OpEx was plentiful and CapEx was real tight.

The environment that we're in now is IT spending is predicted to go up 5% this year, but software spending, software as a service spending is predicted to go up 15%. But within the realm of SaaS players, there's only one that has an end-to-end platform that's intelligent for digital transformation.

End-to-end, what does that mean? That means the IT backbone has now become the driver of the company strategy. Why is that? Because you have to manage your assets, you have to manage your operations. You have to think about risk. You have to think about security, and you have to basically service the business.

Well, what is the business? The business is composed of a lot of people, and they are working in a hybrid world, and by the way, that's not a debate on whether you come back to the office or you don't. You have to service the employee no matter where they are under any conditions. And especially coming out of a three year COVID cycle, companies have to be digitized with the employee experience, so they're all fighting for that.

And look, if you're the employee, you want to be able to search things; you want to be able to work with a virtual agent, you want all your services on the mobile, you don’t have to call up the HR department and wait on an 800 line, those days are gone. So the employee experience is something from recruiting, on-boarding, training, providing all the services and doing it at an exemplar level that we're world class at; that that's a platform game. I took the IT backbone and now I transform the employee relationship, but let's not stop there.

Let's now talk about the customer and how you're going to service the customer. If you look at any large retailer today, anyone, their direct-to-consumer businesses is all that's on their mind. That's where the margins are. That's where the customer sat is, that's where the best buying behavior is, that's where they want to be. We do that at an exemplar level.

But then you think about, wait a minute now. What about the mid-office and the back office, because I got to get the right product at the right price and the right form factor, and if something goes awry, I have to in the workflow be able to automate returns or all the things that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty. Well, who's going to do that? People, and they are in call centers, and they are working the phones, and they are doing a lot to make sure that promise that was made at the point of sale was kept. You have to transform that. And the way to do that is to fully automate it.

Why? Are we competitively advantaged, because we know the whole life cycle of that customer relationship, because we have the IT backbone, and now I can go into not only the front office, but I can go into the middle-office and the back-office to create customer satisfaction, loyalty and growth.

And finally, and keep this in mind, yesterday I was working with one of the largest logistics companies in the world. And in this conversation, we got into all the complexities of that business, and so the places where ServiceNow was with ITSM, we’re already optimizing the process. We're already doing the things I just said, but there's other parts of their core business where we're not.

I can take the Now Platform, throw it at non-ServiceNow places, use the process optimization and the AI today to basically tell them this is where the process is broken. This is where we can automate the workflow. This is where you can take cost out, and we're ready to hit the ground running. We don't need six months of a consultant study to figure it out. It takes about six minutes with a business analyst. That's the difference, and it's all on the same platform.

Keith Weiss

It's an amazing expanse of sort of the opportunity that has been built out of ServiceNow, and what's so fascinating to me is that I remember like over a decade ago sitting in Fred Luddy's office and he's talking to me about, ‘listen, this isn't ISM. This is a broader kind of a workflow solution. We're going to automate the entire enterprise.’ And I'm looking at my notes, I mean what you’re talking about. This isn’t like an ITSM play. What was it about that core technology? What was it about that platform that gives you entree across the entire organization?

Bill McDermott

Yeah Fred, first of all, you got to give it to Fred. We're so proud to have our great Founder also on our board, and such a great friend of mine personally and our company. It’s just an honor to work with him. And his broad vision was there day one. It just so happened that the technical people understood it and the business people didn't yet, because it's not easy to explain that you can completely reinvent the business processes of an enterprise on one platform.

And you can do it seamlessly by composing workflows that enable people to do their job better, make their life a little bit easier, give them a little bit more productivity, and back in that day, you know you were coming off of like the heavy enterprise resource planning kind of apps. And to have something was so lightweight in the cloud, so easy to use at the consumer grade, it took a while for people to digest it.

I can actually remember, you know working for another software company, being in a boardroom once and someone saying, is it CRM? I don't know if it's CRM. It is like HR? I don't know if it's HR. We know its IT. I heard people write naps on it. ‘No kidding, it does all that?’ And it was like this thing that just got into these enterprises and people started building on it. They were reinventing the employee experience. They were doing different things for the customer relationship, the IT was well known and obviously expanded, but it was just growing because it's a platform that people love to use and innovate on and it was a well-kept secret for a long time.

But you know in my former job, it wasn't a well-kept secret to me, because I knew I needed to transform the way I was running my IT operations across an entire 100,000 person company, and I used it and I paid for it, because I knew it was going to give me a big ROI. So it really works.

Keith Weiss

Yeah, and you got a great advocate in the CIO in these organizations, and that's one of the things that always came through in the ServiceNow story, is how strong of an advocate the CIO was and their ability to expand you up?

I want to dig into some of the individual kind of product categories and starting with IT Workflows, and really from, I would say day one, like after the IPO people were worried about is ITSM fully penetrated. There's still more room to go, and you guys have been able to expand that category. And now you really expanded the vision of what you're looking to do in in IT workloads. Can you talk a little bit about sort of what the acquisitions of Lightstep and Era Software bring to the equation and really expanding out what you guys can do in those IT workflows?

Bill McDermott

Yeah, sure. If you look at IT workflows, first of all this huge growth left in IT workflow and I think a lot of people didn't realize when they first looked at ServiceNow and it first went public, that the TAM was a $200 billion TAM. Nobody would have told you that then. They would have told you it was a substantially smaller TAM. But again, the IT strategy has become the business strategy and the expansion of IT is amazing.

If you look at access management, operations management, security, risk, governance, all the things that we do on an end-to-end basis play also in this observability space. So what we did with Lightstep and obviously, the tuck in that we did into Lightstep was always designed to take metric, traces and logs and compose it into the workflow automation platform of ServiceNow, so you could have an end-to-end experience.

And if there is an issue that a customer needs to be mindful of, they have one user experience across the whole platform, and you can use AI and all the trigger points of our workflow automation to immediately zero in on what the problem is. And what's cool about it is, you have our platform as the control tower for digital transformation. It doesn't mean you don't have other solutions in the enterprise. But there's so much clunkiness, data challenges and user experience problems that one dashboard with one control power is now becoming a prevailing theme and that's stretching IT to totally new dimensions.

But Keith, one thing if I may, if you think about the ERP space, there’s many companies now using ServiceNow to conquer some of the problems that have really been problematic in the ERP space for a long time. Think about procurement, think about accounting, think about financial management, think about risk and security and controls and governance, and ESG, these are all things we're doing on the platform.

We have one very large manufacturing company that is actually using ServiceNow as the front end for all their accounting globally, and that doesn't mean they are never going to upgrade their ERP, and even if they do upgrade the ERP, they are still going to use us as that standard user interface for all their accounting procedures, and they taking a huge cost out of the business. Same thing could be true with supply chain, reorienting supply chains on the fly in 100 days instead of five years. All this is happening in ServiceNow and people are like, I didn't know you did that. You do that?

I was at an unbelievable conference in Laguna Beach, California, where I was on stage with another executive who runs a huge pharmaceutical company and we were speaking at the Black Corporate Conference in Laguna Beach, and I explained that we are very intentional with our procurement procedures. And we think minority and women owned businesses are extremely important for the sustenance of a great company, and we moved our spend to 16% of our entire spend almost overnight.

How did you do that? The average company is 2% to 3%, how did you go to 16%? We did it with the Now Platform, because if I tried to change all that messy complexity, I would've never got anything done. That's why we run the whole company on ServiceNow, and I can then tailor the ecosystem I want to do business with and the procurement rules that I put into the workflow the way I want to do it, because of the outcome I'm trying to get. And that's the way we'll run business are moving now. They don't have time for the drone out, long time consuming, risky, expensive game anymore.

Keith Weiss

Yeah, and it kind of comes down to the principle. If you want to manage something, if you want to optimize something, you have to have the data about, and that data now exists in the Now Platform.

Bill McDermott

Exactly! And the data exists somewhere else, you can put it into the Now Platform and utilize that for the purpose that you intend the data to be used for. So it's your data. It's the customer's data.

Keith Weiss

Two more tactical questions on IT workflows. One, on the premium SKUs. Can you remind us where we are in terms of penetration of premium SKUs and kind of where can that go over time? How much of a lateen opportunity or is it further opportunity is that?

Bill McDermott

Yeah, I mean, if you look at the IT world alone, you’re probably 25% penetrated in the IT world on it, so you got another 75% there. But on the employee, the customer, the creator, we’re just getting started. Its deminimums what we have compared to what we will have, and then the more innovation you put into the platform, the more value you bring to the customer. The more value based outcome you drive, the more legitimate pricing power that you have., because you're just taking a piece of the action, there's plenty of action.

Keith Weiss

Right. And then focus of ServiceNow for a long time has been large enterprises, G2K type customers. How do you think about the opportunity in the mid-market? Does the value proposition of ServiceNow resonate as well in the mid-market? Is it as differentiators, do you compete as effectively in that mid-market space?

Bill McDermott

Yeah, I think that's a real opportunity for us, because we haven't really focused outside the top 2,000 companies in the world the way we can. And I would say there's two things that we're doing about that. One, we are actually doubling down on the global 2,000, because there's so much left to go for ServiceNow in all the domains that I explained today. By the way, that's geographically, that's by industry, that's by persona, so much room to run.

In the lower mid-market, I wouldn't spend too much time on that, but the upper mid-market where you have let's say, 500 or 1000 employees to 5,000, we are working on lightweight models, also initiating our partners, especially by industry to compose ready to run solutions where you can actually use inside sales, self-service, and you can really make it easy for customers to consume the innovation, the value of the Now Platform. So it's not like the platform doesn't serve mid-market customers, it does. It's just that we didn't have to dig deep in the past and still we wouldn't have to achieve our goals, but its upside.

Keith Weiss

Got it. I want to switch gears to customer and employee workflows, and really a go-to-market question for you. You have a tremendously effective sales motion and sales force that sells into the IT department that has tremendous domain expertise on organizing that IT department. How do – like isn't it an add-on sales force to get into customer workflows and another sales force to get into GRC or is it leverageable? Like how do you expand and be able to sell effectively into all these different parts of the business?

Bill McDermott

Yeah, it's absolutely expandable, and the reason it's expandable is because we're a platform company and we didn't have one thing, and then we bought a whole bunch of companies to compose different things, and those things are so specialized that the generalists would never get it, so we're not that. And we can be very light weight on the specialization of these high value employee customer service or creator kinds of things, because they're not that complicated on the Now Platform.

So the ratios that we would have of experts to generalist is much lower than any other company, and as we more and more educate and teach and role model and certify our own workforce and our customers and our partners, I think the lightweight nature of our sales force will be a sensation.

We came up with this concept of rise up, which [inaudible] to initiate 1 million fully trained, capable, certified people in the ecosystem of ServiceNow. We're up to 225,000 since we announced it by the way, and the idea here is to expand the brand and the platform worldwide with people that are behold into the platform and can make their livelihood on the platform, because they're experts. And that education is the key to unlocking productivity and the upside of less labor and the sales and marketing costs line to get you more revenue and we're working on it.

Keith Weiss

Can I push you a little bit on that one?

A - Bill McDermott



Sure.

Q - Keith Weiss



Because one of the concerns is, within sort of the IT workflows you went after some legacy vendors, so just really flat footed, right, and they didn't respond very effectively, but now you're going into CRM right. And Salesforce is a cloud based company, and they are effective, and you're going into HR onboarding and Workday, they are pretty effective in that space. It would seem like the cost of book has got to be higher. Like the margin profile going into these adjacencies that are more competitive has got to put some pressure on operating.

Bill McDermott

First of all, we have no quarrel with any of these companies that you mentioned Keith. On the contrary, the systems of record will all work a lot better, and their sales, customer satisfaction and loyalty will increase by a factor of a lot by just partnering with ServiceNow and recognizing that you're not going to stop ServiceNow, because the experience ServiceNow gives is the one the customer wants. So we can team up with any of these systems of record. We are not trying to replace them.

On the contrary, we understand them, we integrate well with them and we can make them look good and our go-in position is not to replace any of them. And that's the unique part of ServiceNow. We're not against anybody. We are for the customer, and that experience at a consumer grade level is what differentiates us.

So you're still going to need to do payroll on one of those HR systems. Cool! You should do it. But when you want to recruit higher onboard, train, provide all the services at the touch of a button, have virtual agents in search that's AI enabled at a GPT level, you're going to want ServiceNow.

And on the customer service side, you know maybe if you want to upsell and cross sell and do marketing 360 on an existing customer, that game has already been played and maybe there's somebody you'd rather do business with or you've already done business with them, that's great. You’re big problem is your middle office and your back office, we just had one customer go live with 55,000 agents. Who would have thought that ServiceNow is running call centers with 55,000 agents.

I saw the CEO at one of the conferences in New York City last week, and I said ‘hey, you know, we were in a boardroom a couple of weeks ago and you went live with 55,000 of your agents on our platform. And I was watching it as the board meeting was going on, and I was like, you guys better get this right, you know texts and calls and everything, and they go-live, everything is green.’ The CEO goes to make, ‘Bill, I didn't even know it.’ I said, ‘That's right. You should never know it.’

Q - Keith Weiss



So you could go after these opportunities without any compressive impacts to the margins?

A - Bill McDermott



Absolutely!

Q - Keith Weiss



Got it.

A - Bill McDermott



And you know, and the reason for that is, if you look at our customer service management in one respect, the competitor that you mentioned that’s well known in that category, their former platform leader is at ServiceNow, their top apps guy is at ServiceNow, their top AI guy is at ServiceNow.

So we knew we had a good thing, but what you learn is, the best technical people in the world that understand the winning formula, they are at ServiceNow and we have to recruit them, and that's super cool for our customers, because they can come to an EBC and meet with executives or engineers. They don't have to wait for the AE to come in with a bus load of specialists to tell them about 40 different things that we picked up. Whether we paid too much for them or not, we bought them, because we built them all, and if we did do a tuck in, we recoded it to the Now platform, so there was never any tech debt in the first place and that's our brand promise.

Keith Weiss



Got it! And I want to shift gears and talk a little bit about your go-to-market and particularly sort of the partner bill that happened. And I remember, this was pre-COVID, probably 2019. I was at a competitor’s conference and talking to Accenture, right. This guy was in charge of this big cloud debts and we have five cloud debts, so there’s Microsoft, SAP and Oracle, Workday and Salesforce.

Bill McDermott

Right.

Keith Weiss

And I asked him, ‘where’s ServiceNow? Like why is ServiceNow not on that list?’ And he said ‘they are an IT play. It's not an enterprise wide play,’ and then you came in…

A - Bill McDermott



Is he still there?

Keith Weiss

[Inaudible] you came in and changed that, and from the get-go you pointed that out as one of the opportunities, to get the global systems integrators more onboard. So if you can talk about like one, how you did that? And two, what are the impacts of sort of that initiative?

Bill McDermott

Yeah, I mean, it was really easy, because when I – I'm here four years now, I don't know where that went, but in the year four. I first came in and wanted to meet the top 100 customers globally, so I went on a 100 day roadshow and I met 100 different customers globally. I met every single employee in the company face-to-face and met every partner.

And every big partner was very kind. They mostly came to Santa Clara where we're headquartered and they would come in the room with a whole bunch of people and they'd sit down at the table and they'd say, “Yeah, you know, we're going to go get em tiger, and you know we think we can get like an incremental $100 million over the next 20 years.’ And I'm like you know, ‘I just want to help you out here.’ Like just lose those slides, because they don't have enough zeros on them, and what we're going to do is be the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century, and we're not going to do it at the expense of any of your other practices. You're entitled to all those good relationships, and they should make money on all those relationships, and those customers do need to be serviced, and I hope those practices grow too.

We're talking about an entirely different concept of intelligent end-to-end digital transformation, and it starts with IT, but it expands to all these other personas, and it goes across all these industries, and there's so many untapped geographies for ServiceNow that I kindly ask you to rethink this and come back with a billion dollar plan, because we want to make big bets with big partners that want to talk billions, not millions.

Now we have nine out of 10 of the biggest partners in the world, with $1 billion or more plan, and some of them are up to $5 billion, and that's what I mean about the breadth and depth of the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century. We can't do it all alone, and I don't want to waste my time telling people they didn't do a good decision with the participants in the marketplace.

I want to make those decisions to work better for them, and that's why we don't compete against them, I don't want to replace them, and I don't even want to say bad things or get into the old skirmishes of the 90’s, because it doesn't matter anymore. Intelligent digital transformation has superseded the importance of what those things are doing. We need to be talking about helping these companies to new frontiers.

Keith Weiss



I understand you. Unfortunately, that takes us to the end of our allotted time slot. But Bill, thank you so much for joining.

Bill McDermott



That went fast.

Keith Weiss



It went super-fast.

Bill McDermott



Wow! I loved being with you. I hope you learned a little bit about ServiceNow. Thank you very much. Thank you, Keith. I appreciate you having us. Thank you.