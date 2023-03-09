ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 9:32 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 9, 2023 3:55 PM ET

Company Representatives

Bill McDermott - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Keith Weiss

Thank you, everyone, for joining us. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. Software Research Franchise here at Morgan Stanley. I’m really pleased to have with us CEO of ServiceNow, Bill McDermott. Bill, thank you for joining us.

Bill McDermott

Thank you, Keith.

Keith Weiss

Before we get started, for important disclosures please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

So, as we were just chatting about, really fascinating time in software right now and not to give you any pressure, but we had a Best Ideas panel on Monday and I think ServiceNow is my best idea. So you got to help me out here, just to make sure that we have some follow through on that.

And I started out saying like, I've been – this is my 20th TMT conference, and I've never been more excited about software, and it seems like you share the same view. So maybe if you could talk to us about that big picture, what's getting you excited about this moment in time in software and maybe bring us down to what you're seeing in the IT spending environment today and sort of the outlook for 2023.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Bill McDermott

Yeah, I think that the big picture is software is the only way forward. It’s the deflationary force. It's the only way to retool a company and do so in an environment where you're expected to have less headcount, not more. And it's the only way to rethink experiences. Whether those experiences are with your employees or your customers, this is the elixir of getting there.

