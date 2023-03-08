Evolus, Inc. (EOLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 9:36 PM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Erickson - Vice President of Investor Relations

David Moatazedi - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rui Avelar - Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development

Sandra Beaver - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Annabel Samimy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Navann Ty - BNP Paribas Exane

Serge Belanger - Needham & Company, LLC

Gregory Fraser - Truist Securities, Inc.

Uy Ear - Mizuho Securities Co.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Evolus Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Erickson, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, David. You may begin.

David Erickson

Thank you, operator, and welcome to everyone joining us on today's call. With me today are David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rui Avelar, Chief Medical Officer, Head of R&D; and Sandra Beaver, Chief Financial Officer.

Our prepared remarks today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States Securities Laws, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that the Company faces is contained in its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

Actual results may differ materially from those

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.