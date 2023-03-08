Ares Capital (ARCC) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 08, 2023 9:41 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 8, 2023 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Kenneth Lee - Senior Equity Analyst

Conference Call Participants

Kort Schnabel - Co-President, Ares Capital Corporation, Ares Credit Group and the Co-Head of the US Direct Lending

Jonathan Bock - Co-CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Blackstone Private Credit Fund

Dan Pietrzak - CIO and Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corporation

Craig Packer - CEO and President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Kenneth Lee

Well, good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference. My name is Kenneth Lee. I am the senior equity analyst covering the BDC Sector and welcome to our industry panel in conversation with leading BDCs. I am very pleased to be joined by our panel today.

To my immediate left, we have Kort Schnabel, Co-President of the Ares Capital Corporation. Kort Schnabel is also partnering the Ares Credit Group and the Co-Head of the US Direct Lending; to his left, we have Jonathan Bock, co-CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund as well as the Blackstone Private Credit Fund. Mr. Bock is also the global head of market research for Blackstone Credit; to his left, we have Dan Pietrzak, CIO and Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corporation, Mr. Pietrzak is also partner of KKR and the Co-Head of Private Credit and a portfolio manager for KKR's Private Credit Funds and the Portfolio. Then to his left, we have Craig Packer, CEO and President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. Mr. Packer also serves as Co-CIO of Owl Rock Advisors and is a Co-Founder of Owl Rock Capital Partners and Blue Owl. Welcome everyone.

Before we dive in, perhaps each of you could just give a brief overview of your respective companies. We'll start off with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.