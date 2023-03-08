Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference March 8, 2023 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Kenneth Lee - Senior Equity Analyst

Conference Call Participants

Kort Schnabel - Co-President, Ares Capital Corporation, Ares Credit Group and the Co-Head of the US Direct Lending

Jonathan Bock - Co-CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Blackstone Private Credit Fund

Dan Pietrzak - CIO and Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corporation

Craig Packer - CEO and President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Kenneth Lee

Well, good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference. My name is Kenneth Lee. I am the senior equity analyst covering the BDC Sector and welcome to our industry panel in conversation with leading BDCs. I am very pleased to be joined by our panel today.

To my immediate left, we have Kort Schnabel, Co-President of the Ares Capital Corporation. Kort Schnabel is also partnering the Ares Credit Group and the Co-Head of the US Direct Lending; to his left, we have Jonathan Bock, co-CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund as well as the Blackstone Private Credit Fund. Mr. Bock is also the global head of market research for Blackstone Credit; to his left, we have Dan Pietrzak, CIO and Co-President of FS KKR Capital Corporation, Mr. Pietrzak is also partner of KKR and the Co-Head of Private Credit and a portfolio manager for KKR's Private Credit Funds and the Portfolio. Then to his left, we have Craig Packer, CEO and President of Owl Rock Capital Corporation. Mr. Packer also serves as Co-CIO of Owl Rock Advisors and is a Co-Founder of Owl Rock Capital Partners and Blue Owl. Welcome everyone.

Before we dive in, perhaps each of you could just give a brief overview of your respective companies. We'll start off with you.

Kort Schnabel

Great to be here. Thanks Ken. I am Kort Schnabel as Ken already said, Co-President of Ares Credit Corp. Ares Credit Corp's a little over $20 billion BDC across the broader direct lending platform at Ares. We actually have a little over $100 million of assets in US direct lending, but our BDC was actually been around for 18 years. We went public back in 2004.

So we've got a public track record over that 18 year period. We've invested over $80 billion with a 14% annualized IRR over that time period. And we're very flexible with our mandated investing up and down the capital structure. We are managed by Ares Management, which is $350 billion alternative asset manager.

Jonathan Bock

Thank you, Ken. Hi, I'm Jonathan Bock. I'm the Co-CEO, as Ken mentioned of Blackstone Secured Lending, our public BDC at roughly $10 billion in AUM as well as BCRED over $50 billion in AUM, our sister perpetual BDC.

When you think of Blackstone, you can think of Blackstone as a brand of a number of different focuses in the alternative marketplace from the private or credit side. We're nearly $250 billion, right? Roughly half of that focused in on private credit strategies, give or take. And you start to find that really over the period of 17 years, we've actively deployed capital into the asset class and have enjoyed to be on the stage.

Personally I have a bit of a different career arc. I started in the BDC space as a researcher of sell side, and so I have the opportunity to bring 15 years of majoring in the mistakes of other people to the marketplace. It's a pleasure to be here.

Dan Pietrzak

I enjoyed that. So Dan Pietrzak, Ken gave the introduction, but thank you for having us here today. We appreciate it. FSK $17 billion of assets focused on privately originated, privately negotiated. So the deal flow up and down the capital structure. The BDC is managed in partnership with our sort of colleagues at FS Investments in Philadelphia, but the BDC itself invests next to all of the KKR institutional funds and SMAs. So it gets the same deal flows, goes through the KKR system. The KKR private credit business is about $77 billion of AUM, the overall KKR credit platform about $184 billion. Thanks again.

Craig Packer

Good afternoon. I'm Craig Packer our Capital Corporation, third largest publicly traded BDC. It was the first fund that we started when we started the Owl Rock direct lending business in 2016. It's still our largest fund, although we have another non-traded fund that's close behind it. Owl Rock is about a $65 billion AUM direct lending business.

We've merged our business couple years ago with Dyal Capital and created Blue Owl Capital now, which is publicly traded alternative asset manager that's got about $125 billion of AUM with the direct lending business being the biggest and Dyal, which is a GP stakes business and we have a real estate business as well called Oak Street.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Kenneth Lee

Okay, great. Thanks for the introductions. We're going to try to keep this discussion relatively interactive. So every now and then I'll pause and see if there's any questions from the floor. So be sure to make some up as we go along. But let's kick it off with a couple questions.

Let's start off broadly. Now granted, each of your companies are highly selective in your industry exposures within your portfolios, but nonetheless, you do see trends across many industries in, in the US. And so I'm just wondering if you could just talk a little bit more -- about for the panellists. What are you seeing from your portfolio companies in terms of managing through the current macro backdrop, more specifically, elevated inflation, higher interest rates, which industries could be better positioned to manage through such conditions and let's start off with you Jonathan.

Jonathan Bock

Sure. So if you think about today's environment, clearly everything that you read as it relates to interest expense, etcetera, very important to manage the cost line. Now, what you'll find fascinating amongst the group that sits up here, there is a focus on larger scale transactions. And so if we were going to see larger scale transactions, bigger companies typically mean better companies, you start to see a level of strength relative to the broader marketplace.

So I know we talk about stats like this on our public conference calls and certainly in our discussions with investors, but we continue to see strength of underlying revenue growth, strong ability to manage these conflation costs through pass-throughs, particularly because our focus on bigger companies in better neighborhoods. So I'd say looking forward, clearly you always want to prepare for the challenges, but given the focus in the right place and in the right industry, it's gone very well.

Craig Packer

I think just to add to that, to keep it a little bit interactive, I think you will find that we all are generally focused on these larger borrowers as Jonathan mentioned. And I think it really has boiled down to sort of pricing power, right and I think the names that have struggled have had none.

We have examples in the portfolio where people were hit because everybody's in impacted by what is going on, but people have been hit by wage inflation or input costs, what it might be. But they've been and they quite frankly, were probably over levered for some period of time and all of a sudden they've been able to pass through five, six, seven, pricing increases and they've actually delivered, right? So I think it's really boiled down to, to pricing power.

I think the one thing that we did talk about on our call, and I think others would share this up here, I think if our antennas are up a bit is all the economic data we have on the company, it's a little bit backward looking, right? So how do you think about the forward-looking, where you're going to sort of run your stresses, but again, I think these upper middle market type names have just generally been defensive, just have more levers to pull when things go wrong and I think we expect that to continue.

Kort Schnabel

Just to add a question, I get a get asked a question about sectors a lot, and might be obvious, but just to make sure it is obvious, I think one of the great virtues of direct lending and BDCs is we can just ignore entire swaths of the US economy. The high yield market, if you're manage a big high yield fund, you're really trying to massive index.

If you're a CLO, it's very hard for you to ignore entire sectors because you can underperform. I won't quiz everyone, but I think probably pretty consistently software, healthcare, food and beverage insurance brokerage, we're picking sectors that aren't going to cycle. They'll cycle a little bit, but, if you, I bet you -- if you went through all of our scheduled investments and saw how much exposure to home building, auto parts, metal metals, chemicals, like very little, and I think that's one of the reasons not really fully appreciated, that at that sector selectivity, that's why we all struggle to point to sectors that we're worried about because the sectors we're worried about, we basically didn't invest with to begin with.

Kenneth Lee

That's great color there. Great color there and then just moving on to originations, despite a slowing M&A activity, late last year, even if originations were better than what we expected and certainly perhaps reflect a little bit of a seasonal strength in the fourth quarter, wondering if the panel here can talk about the current outlook for originations this year and how dependent would these origination volumes be on M&A activity and what could be the key factors driving originations this year, perhaps, we'll start with you Dan.

Dan Pietrzak

Yeah. Well, to put in context, I think the second half of '22 inside of FSK, we did about $1.9 billion of kind of new originations, right? So that's actually not that far off of what you'd consider a rational sort of number. And obviously inside the KKR sort of overall credit business, it would've been sort of more than that.

I think that just the sheer amount of regular way new deals was lower though, right? M&A is lower or M&A activity. If you think about this, you do need a willing seller and a willing buyer. The seller's not very happy if valuation multiples went down, the buyer wants to pay less than they would've paid a year ago. So that has clearly slowed things.

I think the one thing that's been interesting is the businesses that have traded have probably been the market leaders because people want to own market leaders. So they'll pay the valuation multiple that existed before. So I think the quality of new deals has actually been pretty good. And then I know we've benefited from it and I'm sure everyone here as well, the larger lenders have large books of loans that exist and they have add-ons, they have new M&A just inside of there that's much smaller scale.

This concept of an incumbent lender is a big deal, right? I think it's a lot easier to lend to a company that than one that's kind of brand new. So I think that has, we'll call it, kept the numbers up. My kind of crystal ball, which is, not worth a lot, but is the, I think M&A will remain kind of slow through '23. I don't think that should would necessarily surprise anybody.

That said, I think the world is waiting for a assigned and inflation has been stabilized. I'm not sure rates come down right away, but inflation has been stabilized. You'll probably see some more activity. You'll probably see the valuation kind of multiples adjust. But I think for the BDC space, there'll be plenty of to do to kind of keep our respective entities at the leverage number of the asset numbers we want to be at.

Kenneth Lee

Yeah, one thing to add factor that's sort of counterbalancing the slow M&A environment is just the larger deals that are finding their way into the direct lending universe right now. I imagine maybe we'll even talk about this more on this panel. We're all seeing that our institution is up here on the stage benefit from that, given the fact that we're the larger direct lenders out there. And so companies that used to go get financing from the banks are coming to direct lenders and that's really helping offset what is a relatively slow core middle market M&A environment right now.

Maybe one other point that's maybe underappreciated is we don't really have to do a lot of new deals to drive value for our shareholders. And, to your point earlier around just providing small incremental financings into our existing portfolio companies, we have MFN provisions on our existing loans. So we provide new financings, even if it's a small dollar amount, that actually reprices our existing loans up to current market levels on, on the spread side. So that's one way we're also just continuing to add value for our shareholders.

Dan Pietrzak

I think that point's actually underappreciated by the market because people will ask question a lot. Are you not able to capture the spread sort of benefit with the new loans? But the reality is these MFNs or these add-ons, you get to do that. So, I think there's been probably several billion dollars in our portfolio that hasn't been a new loan, but is re-priced to effectively market rates.

Kenneth Lee

Yeah. And don't forget the current environment, right? So when we start to think of will M&A pick up, the liquid markets are a big component of that. And so when we start to think of spread compression on in the current environment, I've not seen a level of spread compression going into in history a recessionary cycle.

And so that is when we think of the level of uncertainty, and there might be pockets of excitement here or there and supply etcetera versus demand, but longer term, we know where we're headed, we know where interest coverage ratios are headed, we know where the stress is. And so it's really difficult to see a high level of activity in the liquid market that will effectively take share to the point that this group's mentioned on the phone -- mentioned on the panel.

Kenneth Lee

Great. And just a follow-up on that last point and some of the other remarks about larger size transactions, US direct lending has, has been a growing market and taking share from syndicated loans, bank lending and we certainly noticed more recently private credit financing, larger transactions, notably within the software sector, should we expect to see more such larger transactions and could they occur in in other sectors, besides software and more importantly, how should we think about the potential returns or the risk profile of these larger size transactions and maybe we will start up with you Kort.

Kort Schnabel

Sure. Yes, I think we're going to see more of those. I think one thing to clarify though, it's not really a new trend actually in terms of direct lenders taking market share or supplanting banks in certain places within the market. We've been doing this at areas for 20 years now in direct lending, even when we started back in the early 2000s and through that decade we were taking market share in the middle market, right? Companies with $25 million to a $100 million of EBITDA, those companies were financed by banks and today, that's pretty much the domain of the direct lending universe and so this even before leverage lending guidelines came out post GFC, this is really a trend that was starting.

What's happening now is the size is getting really large and we're creeping up into the higher end of the market, so that the tranch sizes are now in the billions of dollars and it's starting to capture headlines and the maturation of the direct lending space is really starting to take hold.

And so it's getting more attention, I would say now but it's a fundamental trend that's been in place for a couple decades. So for that reason, I think it's going to continue there. There are benefits of using a direct lender in a transaction that are favorable in terms of the value of certainty that we provide, the speed the ability to know who your lender is when you're partnering with a direct lender in case something doesn't go according to plan, versus having a broadly syndicated deal.

And so borrowers and private equity firms recognize those benefits even in large deal. So now that we have the scale to do that, we are moving up market. I don't -- it's not even just software. Software companies are very high quality companies. The revenue streams are extremely recurring and so it's a natural space where we're going to gravitate toward when we want to maybe write larger checks. But the same principles of our value proposition apply to all different kinds of industries and there happen at some examples in the fourth quarter of non-software businesses that are large that have come our way as well. So I think you're going to see it in all sectors and I think we're excited about it.

Kenneth Lee

I like that gravitational point. I would say this, so of the -- let's say from 2021 to 2023, the $1 billion or so plus deal transactions are about 60 of them. Blackstone led about 30. Commentary here really is a focus in on the fact that the scale that it takes to write a check of that size is extremely difficult.

And there are only very few folks that can raise enough storage capacity to acquit that type of transaction. And so you end up having a level of self-selection to Craig's point where a group of like-minded investors always focused on driving value for the client can effectively take down and divide a very attractive credit. And you just tend to favor those businesses that to Kort's point, are much more attractive, stable and would like to say boring.

Kenneth Lee

Boring is good for credit, boring

Kenneth Lee

Boring is good.

Kenneth Lee

For the next question I'm wondering if the panel can comment on the level of competitive activity that's being seen across the industry especially with new entrants that we're seeing in private credit. I think given the market backdrop and rates terms and pricing have also been especially favorable as well. Just wondering how you guys could frame the overall competitive landscape right now and perhaps we could start with you, Craig, for this question?

Craig Packer

So two sets of competitors. We compete to a certain extent with the public markets. We've been taking share from the public markets. The trend is to direct lending, but right now it's especially attractive because the public markets and leverage finance are basically shut, higher bond market leverage, loan market, basically shut banks are sitting on fair amount of unsold inventory, makes them very difficult to underwrite new deals.

So everything is getting done with direct lenders. As we talked about and the deals are large. The way I feel about the competitive environment and others may have a different view, I think about the market for direct lending, as in competitive wise as a bit of a pyramid. At that high end of that pyramid are the large platforms of which all four of us have that can write the larger checks and hold big pieces of deals.

The private equity firms want to work with the large lenders that can help in the price discovery process and the credit selection process, figuring out the capital structure, documentation, the diligence and they will engage with us very early in their process of looking at a company to figure out who the best financing partners are and they select firms that they can write a big check, they know and trust, they want to work with on a repeated basis on most of their deals.

Then they will fill in the bottom of that list of lenders with smaller lenders that aren't capable of leading a deal. The check size is much smaller. There's some relationship component where they like to have them in the deal, but they're not a driver of terms. And so it's actually, I find a very favorable competitive environment.

We are all in many deals together. We are very aligned when we are in a deal together. We all like the fact that we all will keep a sharp eye on the credit. There's a credit agreement that has very contractual explicit terms of the ways that we have governance and operate together.

And so, I think that when we are chasing the deal, there's some element of us like wanting to be in a deal and having a certain amount of exposure. But I think there's also some component of us wanting to get the best terms and making sure that there's a market clearing deal that's attractive to all that. It's pretty extraordinary that we are routinely lending to some of the largest companies in America with first lean debt, less than 45% loan to value at 12%. It's really attractive.

It's as good as we've seen it. We've only been around seven years, but it's as good as we've seen in seven years. So what does that tell you? That tells you it's a pretty favorable environment for direct lending. The new entrance, there's new entrant, there's a lot of capital formation in the space, but at the same time, the addressable market has grown exponentially, right?

We're talking about $2 billion, $3 billion, $5 billion deals, right? That just wasn't possible before. So while there are new entrants, the size, the bite size has only gotten bigger. Most of the new entrants, generally speaking, right? Just you hear all, there's a new fund. How big is the actual bite size of that one new fund, right? It's pretty small. It's $25 million, $50 million, maybe it's a $100 million, that's fine to be one of those smaller participants in the deal, they'll be able to put some money out, right?

But the real story in the last five, six years, why these fields have gotten bigger, is the four of us have all gotten bigger and we can write the bigger checks and the sponsors know, oh, I can get $2 billion done and we're all very close to them and it's a really, I think, a very favorable competitive environment. Candidly, it's better than the private equity competitive environment. There's hundreds of private equity firms and only one private equity firm can buy a company, right? We're perfect -- we are expecting, and it's part of our own portfolio diversification to be in deals together at a bite size that makes sense for all of us. That's a very comfortable place to be.

Kenneth Lee

I think two points in there, because it is interesting to think about it. If there was a first time fund to raise $2 billion, that'd be pretty successful. You assume one-to-one leverage, that's $4 billion. Any rational credit investor would probably cap a position size at 2%. That's $80 million bucks, right? It's kind of irrelevance when you think about the deal size.

So I think a lot of that new money doesn't have the scale. And then, I think just for people have it, I do think the one we got this question today, how could the private credit business continue to grow? I think our numbers, which let's just say are right, 14% sort of CAGR here, the last sort of 10 odd years. You've had a lot of middle markets, private equity firms have raised money for and they need sort of debt financing. They come to folks like us.

But I think in some ways, COVID might have been a good fact for this. And there's more and more borrowers and sponsors who want to use private debt as their primary solution, right? They always wanted the certainty of execution, but then they saw and you made this point, it was a lot easier to deal with people you knew versus 75 lenders and 68 of those were CLOs, right?

So, I think that that has driven some of these larger deals. I think we've done a handful of deals that were north of $2 billion where we actually pulled the company out of the syndicated market. We didn't shed anything on price versus our normal standards, but they had a bad experience. They wanted to be with folks who sort of looked like us. And I think that is very good risk return investors.

Craig Packer

People, private equity firms and companies getting burned by the syndicated market in periods of volatility that drives the market shortage for sure over a long period of time.

Craig Packer

Right? And you briefly mentioned this in terms of the spreads. So, the next question is, is spreads on new investments for the panel here, what do you see in terms of spreads on new investments? And also specifically where do you see the most attractive opportunities? Obviously a lot of financing solutions unitranche, second lean loans or any other areas lower on the capital structure. Perhaps for this question, we'll start with you Dan.

Dan Pietrzak

Yeah, I'll probably go a little bit further than Craig. I think it's the best lending environment since the financial crisis, right? So that's, and I think we feel, pretty strongly about that. I'd put it in buckets. I think credit spreads are a 100 basis points wider than they were at the start of 2022. So that's obviously beneficial.

I think upfront fees are probably a 100 basis points wider. If you take that over, a handful of years that's another 40 odd basis points. The call flow is better, right? So you should have more sort of income. So you're probably in totality, 150 basis points plus just better on credit spreads. But then obviously the benchmark has changed a lot, right? You've -- so if you are 675 on the loan, probably a rational market standard these days, you've got those fees, you've got so 4% sort of plus will be there I think for quite a long time.

Your 12% sort of plus on senior secured lending at I think the we quoted this on our call and I might not get into the perfect, but I think the LTV for us last quarter on our billion dollars origination was like 41%, right? And it was so for plus 660, right? So those are pretty good numbers and I think we want to lean into that. We are from a portfolio construction perspective, we are prepared to go up and down the capital structure. We have second lean and, and sort of me inside of FSK. I will tell you that that's been sort of scaled from a size perspective, even bigger companies.

If our average EBITDA for a regular way unit tranche is a $100 million roughly, second lie is probably 175, 200 is probably 300, 350 plus, right? Then you're sort of getting paid for that return, but I think from an entity like a BDC, the direct lending is very valuable cause it's cash income. The second could be cash income. There's not a lot of that being created today.

Some of the new deals could be really attractive from an investment perspective, but it's mainly going to be attractive cause of the call pro you're going to be getting, right and so it could be a really good deal to do, but it's going to have a different dynamic of its components.

Craig Packer

And almost add this, right? So we need to generational move in yields on senior secured right first lien. But let's just think about it. I think, Ken you asked the question, junior debt, the stress debt, there's right now, and I think Dan outlined in an ROA, return on your asset and senior secured lending of roughly 12%.

But there's another ROA that's really important to consider and that is your return on aggravation. And when you start to think of the return on aggravation, if you dive into distress debt, if you start to look in at deeper discounts, you might find that really the value was focusing in on something that's boring at 12% cash pay and allows you to go ahead and meet your client objectives. And so we try to keep both ROAs in mind, right? Because certainly there's a time to take on a level of aggravation and complexity risk, but also when you start to think about the current economic cycle, that time might not be now.

Dan Pietrzak

Maybe just make one more point around second lean, which is yes, there's not a lot of second lean opportunities today because the first lean opportunity is pretty robust and we certainly participate in that as well. But we have been investors in second lean actually over a fair amount of time, and we've got some exposure to that asset class today. We're seeing in small ways some really attractive opportunities in that asset class as well today.

The second lean opportunity, the market becomes even more dislocated than the first lean market does in environments like this. So if you know what you're doing investing in junior capital and we have a 20 basis point annual loss rate on our junior capital second lean investing over 18 years. You could find amazing returns in that as well. And even our second leans go through 45% loan to value. So there's still a huge equity cushion beneath our second lead investments. And we're seeing, small but really attractive opportunities there as well.

Jonathan Bock

Okay. ROA. I like that, Like that -- let's just pause here for a moment and see if there's any questions from the floor before I move on. Okay. We'll just proceed then. Let, let's pivot towards credit, credit related topics here. For the next one year, non-accrual rates are still turning very low and overall realized loss rates are still relatively benign, and this is despite, many sectors across the economy running into some challenges.

And I think this is one of the underappreciated attributes of the BDC sector here. Wondering if the panel here could just talk a little bit more about what are the sort of like the key factors for such low loss rates so far, and then looking ahead, how would you characterize the potential loss rates that we could expect in the coming credit cycle and for this one, I'll start with you Jonathan.

Jonathan Bock

Thank you for that. Always a fun one to answer. So let's start looking forward and let's provide some market stats, right? Because I think it's important to look at it that way. And so we did a moment work with Lincoln, which created a nice index for the middle market in aggregate or private credit market. And if you look forward on a base rate of roughly 5%, roughly 20% of the market will have an interest coverage ratio below one.

And we outlined on our conference call, if you start to look forward at that higher base rate would be around 8%. Now, clearly, just because you're below an ICR of one doesn't mean you're necessarily at a loss. You clearly have significant equity protections that my colleagues has outlined, but it now gives you a sense of kind of the dynamic of stress.

Now why were we lower? Well, the first line of defense started on where you invested and you heard quite a few folks here talk about a focus in on more resilient, larger businesses. So I'd imagine that's a competitive differentiator. So you have that first line of defense, but then there's a second one and that relates to the value that you bring to the deal after you effectively acquit the transaction.

And so Blackstone has one of the largest portfolio management teams as it relates to the industry when it comes to putting forth operators as well as business executives when it comes to adding value to our underlying portfolio companies and effectively grow their EBITDA and we talk about that a lot. So for a BDCs, in general or in totality, you start to find that focus on the front end mattered. It allowed you to build a better portfolio relative to the market.

Where the tail risks exist; perhaps not on this stage, but clearly cross the industry. You'll start to see those bubble up. But generally the focus up front was where it mattered. And then more importantly, the scale players that provide operational support to those companies is what kept non accruals low. So there'll be differentiation that might look relatively similar to folks on this stage, which is important because we all focus in similar areas, but certainly the market is going to see a bit of a calling and we start to see that where you focused and how big the scale attributes you had to add value. Those are the differentiators and those are going to drive not accruals.

Dan Pietrzak

I'll just add, I think we -- I think we would all agree the current non-accrual rates are not -- that's not really what you should be looking at. It's going to get worse, right? There's a -- there's a lag from the higher rates that have rolled through that has it, the companies haven't yet fully paid it because they make elections three months, six month LIBOR and it takes time for that to roll through on a 12 month basis.

We're still taking effect and the economy's still pretty good. Companies are still growing. So, I certainly don't take much comfort in the fact that it, we're currently sitting on very low not accrual as like indicated like, don't worry, it's going to get worse, it'll be worse probably by the middle of this year when companies are paying a full freight on rates.

And at some point I think we'll see a softening economy. I would imagine most of us think that and that's where it's going to test. I think that we did come into it in a really comfortable position. So there's room for that and the businesses, I think most of them are just not going to cycle that hard. And so that's going to give us some downside protection.

But I think that it's very powerful. We talked about loan to value. It's a very powerful factor of why I think that the companies and our loans are going to do very well. The private equity firms have written very dramatic checks in these companies and they're going to be very self-motivated. Not because they care about their lenders, but it's because they want to keep their companies to put additional capital in to buy time, especially if you think that rates are going to come back down at some one or two years out.

And so I think that that behavior right now, it hasn't happened yet. Like we're not really having too many of those hard conversations, but we are -- that'll be the middle to the back half of this year and I think part of our -- where our comfort drives is it doesn't take a big check for a private equity firm to buy time. It is 10% of the amount of capital they put in originally to buy another one year to 18 months. It's just going to make a lot of sense.

One of the things we look at I suspect most of us look at the dry powder, when they write the original check with funds, they coming out of how much dry powders in that fund. These are very big funds, they keep additional capital and I know the private equity firms, in the back of their mind are know they're going to have to support these companies, but defaults are going to go up and I think you should run math.

I tell clients run 5% default rates and I think recovery rates and direct lending are going to be way better than the public markets because the public markets have everything in there and energy companies don't have very high recovery rates. So I tell -- I suggest to run $0.75 cent recoveries, but if you run numbers like that, you get to low single digit type loss rates, that's at a time when we're earning 5% on the entire portfolio more, right? It's very powerful, right? You lose a couple points. I don't want to lose a couple points, right?

But you can more than offset losing a couple points if you're earning another 5% on the entire book. And so that's what I think broadly speaking, why the funds are going to do well over the next 12 to 18 months. And that's acknowledging the challenges, not just assuming them away. We're going to have challenges, but they're going to be mitigated because sponsors will put more money in even if they aren't, these are good companies. We're willing to own them if we need to. And even if we take a bit of a loss in a world where we're earning a lot more, it's manageable.

Craig Packer

I was going to -- I think the, I think your point's a good one and I think the industry focuses on the non-accrual sort of concept, which I sort of get, but I think sitting here today, people should be thinking about forward default rates and sort of recovery rates because that's what's going to drive kind of the real value, right?

And I think undoubtedly people should assume default rates are going to go up, right? Because companies are going to have some level of struggle. But I think when you peel the onion away one level on the recovery rate, the direct lending market has held the line very strong on documentation, right? So I think where the syndicated loan market almost has gone collateral light, meaning that they can strip collateral, they can do sort of unnatural things, you'll read a lot about lender on lender violence and all those things.

Like this market hasn't done that. And we also have, either deals that were the sole lender or in a small sort of group and there's generally a more consensual outcome. And in most cases, you'll actually also avoid bankruptcy if you're forced to take control. Cause you'll do a consensual handover, right? And, company files bankruptcy, doesn't matter how big it is, how small it is, it costs at least like $25 million, $30 million, $35 million, right?

So that's like an automatic reduction in recovery. You don't do that company files for bankruptcy, its customers know, what suppliers know bad things happen, right? So I think the recovery rate could be, I think 75 is a fair number, but I think the historical recovery rates in the silicon low market are going to poor.

So even if you run the 5% number, even if you run the 8% number right, you're going to get to the low single digit, I think net losses and you forecast that forward versus the earnings. It feels pretty good.

Jonathan Bock

One point that Craig made there at the end was said, we're willing to own the company if we have to. And that's an important point also, and a difference in terms of how we generate recovery rates versus the broadly syndicated market, which finds it much harder to organize together as a credit group.

I want to be clear, it's not our business model to own companies, it's the absolute last resort. We pride ourselves on being partnership oriented. I know we all do up here with the owners of our businesses, but in those small percentage of cases where the owner is not willing to support the business, we are willing to do what it takes to put new capital into the business, own the company, be patient, ride it through the cycle and come out the other side. And maybe another underappreciated point about our business model, and I guess maybe just some facts in terms of what we've been able to achieve over time is through that process as well as some strategic minority equity co-investments that we make. We've generated a fair amount of gains actually over our 18 year history Ares Capital Corporation. So much in fact that we've actually offset all of the losses that we've taken.

We haven't had a lot of losses. I mentioned 10 basis points to 20 basis points annually on average. But we've offset the cumulative amount of all of those losses over that 18-year period since we've been a public company by gain such that we actually have sort of a positive 1% sort of loss rate over that 18-year period. And this is putting aside all of the interests that we've collected in addition over that period.

So to Craig's point we have generally are the liquidity provider, there are no unrestricted subsidiary cost that more carve out to the point. So while it does sound and it is collaborative to be very blond and the documentation is quite frankly that good right.

We do generally have a lien on sort of every asset that exists. To Craig's point we generally are the liquidity provider, there are no unrestricted subsidiary cost that would carve out to the point. So while it does sound and it is collaborative to be very blunt, but I though will be the same words not that, but I think we all are able to protect our portfolios in the manner that's pretty important and quite frankly we need to, right, because 12% is great, but it's a cap return investment right. The equity guys have the upside.

Kenneth Lee

Now, for many of you on the panel, the software sector is among the top sectors by exposure within your investment portfolios. Wondering, if you could next talk about what are you seeing in that sector now? How do you think about the potential credit risks over there in the near term? And for this we'll start with you Craig.

Craig Packer

So it's our largest sector at ROCC and it's our largest sector across our platform. We have three funds that are really dedicated software funds. So it's a space that we know extremely well. We have a huge team focused on we like it. When I say software, what I'm talking about is business to business enterprise software, software that companies, governments, schools, every part of the economy uses to function in their day-to-day activities.

We like software because generally when software gets installed for acquiring customers or billing or scheduling, it's installed. It stays installed. You train your team how to use it, and you don't rip it out unless something really goes wrong. It's very predictable and it's sold on a contractual basis. It's really a phenomenal, as a lender, it's a phenomenal business model to lend to.

And it's also been an area of extraordinary growth, just as software is getting used in more and more places even the economy, like just in the way life is run around the world and that's why it's the most active area for private equity. And it's been the best returning area for private equity by far.

And so the largest private equity firms now are ones that focus on the software space and the other firms are all trying to do more software buyouts. And interestingly, it's also the area most penetrated by direct lending. And we can talk about why that is. Partly, I would suggest it's because rating agencies look at some of the cash flow characteristics and penalized software companies against it. So it's not they don't get great ratings.

And so for many years they've been just being financed in the direct lending market and so it's a great combination despite all the attributes that we like. They also, the deals we get the best rates, the best covenants, the best loan to value, like it's no accident why we all focus on them.

I get this question often about the software sector because we call them software companies. I think part of the proposition that we believe in is that there is not a common underlying characteristic that affects all these businesses at the same time. If I say the energy sector instinctively, we know the price of the commodity is going to affect every company in that sector. It's hard to come up with a corollary of what affects a software business that serves convenience stores and a software business that serves defense contractors.

Its software, but the demand driver is very different and the demand driver and the competitive set is very different. And that, in our opinion is what defines a good software businesses, their end markets and their competitive position and their growth, not the fact that there's some code behind it. And so we, we don't think that there is some common factor that will affect them all. And that's why we're comfortable having a fund that's basically entirely a software fund that we don't think is going to all at the same time.

Having said that, these companies have customers and those customers in a weaker economic environment might be cutting their head count. If they cut their headcount, they're not going to need as many seats, they don't need as many seats, they're going to cut some software licenses. So it's just, because the software business doesn't mean it's immune to the world's economic forces, but I would suggest that it's going to hold up better than most parts of the economy.

It's more about slowing growth, I suppose, it's possible there'd be some slight contraction, but I don't think you're going to see deep cyclical impact of, for software businesses. The software is growing so much that most of them, many of them are taking all that gross growth -- gross profit dollars and committing it to software development or sales and marketing.

So there may be some counterbalancing if the top lines a little slower. They'll cut, cut some spending themselves. But I think it's a really -- we view it as a very defensive place to be in a slowing economy. We have, we have software businesses that serve the energy space and even with all the whipping around of commodity prices those companies continue to use their, their software. It's kind of the last thing you use unless you turn out, literally you turn out the lights. So I think it will prove to be for all of us. I think we're all quite active in it a really resilient place in the portfolio.

Kenneth Lee

For the next one and I'll direct this to you Jonathan, to start off and so this is a very topical one. Given the rapidly rising interest rates perhaps we talk about potential credit implications within the portfolio, more specifically, how are your portfolio companies managing through rising interest rates and how would you frame the potential risks if interest rate coverage ratios decline?

Jonathan Bock

I know we've talked a lot about it and kind of given some frames for the potential downside. And so maybe to give a bit of a different take really the level is going to be a level of operating support that you can provide or the level of value added that you can provide your capital or your obligor in this environment's going to be extremely important.

And so I'm actually going to focus on different point related to human capital because right now, while folks can already calculate those percentages and we gave them to you before, what you don't see is the level of investment that a number of these firms had to make in order to provide that level of operational and system support, right? And those investments, if you're trying to do that now, you are not late, you are not behind, you're something worse.

So tell me what that word would be later, right? But the commentary is really essentially this. There are people, there are going to be firms that don't have a level of systems infrastructure to know exactly where their portfolio companies are because either they were quick to build or quick to rush and you start to find that without that investment, really you sit, we will call it maybe cruising for a bruising type of a situation or blind leading the blind.

You sit in that type of a situation and so thankfully a number of the firms that sit on this on this panel have a level of focus in building out that underlying scale and operating. I know clearly we have across Blackstone and is very, very focused in developing those levels of resource and tying together how portfolio companies can support each other through cross sell, how you can focus in on dropping in individuals and collaborators and helping folks get access to better group purchasing et cetera, across the, the network.

But that couldn't happen without deliberate investment first and so just to give a thing, cause we talked a lot about non-accruals already, Ken, and wanted to keep diving into it, but ask those types of questions because what you'll find are really, really different answers.

Yeah. I got so-and-so, so-and-so does a little bit on the origination side and when we have a workout he comes and helps out. That would be the wrong answer, right? Given where we're headed and those are the types of questions I'd encourage you to ask because it requires a lot of money and investment by the manager.

Dan Pietrzak

Well, we got this question a bunch today in our meetings and maybe I was getting tired of getting the question, but in my view and others might not agree with this fully, like I don't think there's going to be a company who defaults because of the higher rate environment.

They're going to have had a customer issue, a supplier issue. It might exacerbate it in some ways it might exacerbate it to the positive because we get back to the table sort of faster. But I think that's important. I'm actually have a bit of the view that the rate move that has happened is actually just very good for our companies because we are taking value that normally would be in the equity and kind of pushing it back into the debt.

It's not an in amount of money if the loans are 400 basis points on average, more just because of the base rate, if the average loan is four years, that's kind of 16 points that's sort of not there. That's sort of going up. And I think that the rate moves is going to challenge cash flows, which is going to be the equity issue. And then with where the rates are, it seems very difficult that valuation multiples could stay at the same level. Just doesn't make a lot of sense, right?

So, I think it's a good thing for this. I think, your example before about you're making all this extra sort of money losses will go up on dial, there will be some more defaults. But, net, net, I'm viewing that as a positive. I think the following question should be is like when do you get worried though? I think if I think it's more likely to not rates hit five and a half then go back to four.

But I think if rates are kind of hanging out at five and a half for 24 months or 36 months, there's going to be a bit of an issue in the world and I think we'll still benefit from an earnings perspective and everybody's doing and we'll be great and we'll talk about that.

But you're going to see certain sectors will be quite frankly bumpy, like office is going to be the number one of those. And I suspect this group pretty much has limited office kind of in their respective portfolios and there'll be a handful of others. But I think that's the tail risk, right and I'm not sure if Powell helped himself yesterday by talking about rates higher, longer, bigger moves but that to me is the, the downside to the case

Dan Pietrzak

Just to, I think this thing, the length of how long the rates stay high that I think where it gets stressed. Year or two, that's it's manageable, right? Talk three or four years of higher rates at these levels like sure, that we'd be worried and it's probably not because of the liquidity issue that caused but the ultimate effect, spillover effect on the economic activity.

Kenneth Lee

Let's take a moment here just to pause and see if there's any questions from the audience right there and wait for the microphone. Yeah. Hi. So, yeah, being worried is one thing, but doing something about it, kind of now is a different thing. So, how do you protect investors' assets in a potential Armageddon, when the ocean goes back out, how do you determine who's still wearing the swimsuits or not?

Jonathan Bock

It starts with the structure and more importantly the human capital that are backing the promises that are being made. Yeah. And you'll know that in the minute you start to ask the question and say, walk me through not just your workout capabilities but your monitoring capabilities, you're operating efficiencies. How you can add value just beyond providing a big check because let's be honest, the ability to write a big check is important and there's a level of differentiation, but if you can bring a level of support and value added to that capital that far exceeds just being able to write the big check.

And so really what you'll find is just head count, the number of folks that are focused on portfolio management, that's really where you'll see it and clearly, folks that want to talk about it will lay it at your feet and outline those reports. And what we're finding is some of the world's largest institutions are asking that of their private credit managers. And in certain circumstances there's just a wide dispersion because that investment isn't there. And so I'd start with that question in terms of how to determine and, and separate.

Kort Schnabel

I think if you -- and I think that's right and you just kind of take it down a level I think because you're getting generally monthly reporting because you generally get back to the table earlier, you are going to be hyper-focused, especially on companies that you believe are fundamentally challenged versus one that just might be a moment in time of getting as much cash into the door to kind of pay you down right?

Now that's not always magic and that can't always happen. But I think, you're going to have a very strong view of how these companies exist on a constant basis just now we did the loan on a constant basis and you're going to do everything that's within your rights to try to reduce your exposure, right?

And even -- I'll give you an example. There was a company we lent to it ended up underperforming. There was a sector-wide change that was a risk. We just didn't think it was going to happen. They ended up having a lot of cash on their balance sheet though because they were overperforming in advance of that. We actually called them, we took a 100 basis point rate cut on the loan, but in lieu of getting an $80 million paydown. At that point we were so under levered, we ended up getting refied sort of normal course of business. But I think you'd take proactive move like that.

Kenneth Lee

So you renegotiate rates with existing vintages.

Kort Schnabel

Yeah, well usually kind of renegotiate the rates higher, right? I'm giving you stress as opposed to having, black hole, right? So renegotiating to a lower level of debt.

Jonathan Bock

Of debt and owning and ultimately the dividend is reduced.

Kort Schnabel

Yeah, it could be, but I remember these things, I think probably on average there's 170 positions in our respective sort of entity. So one position and that's important, right? I think you should spend a lot of time looking at people, if their top 10 is 30%, you should ask why, right? Because you should want as much diversification as possible so no one position can kind of do that to you.

And then like I said before, I think people have different approaches. We're probably more focused on de-risking the position than trying to squeeze, a 50 basis point a 100 base point fee because the reality is it doesn't matter to our overall dividend, right? We want to get paid appropriately for the risk, but we're in the risk business. We're born in the risk and principle protection business.

Jonathan Bock

Everything to remember is, it's not like we're just sitting around with no access to the company waiting for bad things to happen. One of the benefits of our business model is we have great access to the management teams, right? We have obviously great access to the financial sponsors, but we're all marking valuing our portfolios every quarter in advance of that.

We're having calls with the management teams and some of the companies we're talking to on a monthly basis, not a quarterly basis. So we can start to have those conversations early, right? And there's not necessarily anything that we can force them to do at this point in time, but if you start having the conversation earlier, you start to condition behavior, oh, well if this happens we're going to want, you know, this kind of paydown, you start to condition that kind of thinking and then there aren't, there are less surprises and you can start to condition behavior as well along the way.

Kort Schnabel

I would just -- the playbook on any one name will vary, right? We'd all love a pay down in a troubled situation. Sometimes you can get that, sometimes you don't. We all want to bring operational expertise of course. The thing your hang your hat on fundamentally is the quality of the businesses that we lent to originally. The tide going out question is fundamentally, did we lend to good businesses?

If they're good businesses and they're going through a cycle, the management teams aren't oblivious, right? The business might have too much debt on it. The management teams we're a good company's backed by a private equity firm. We're always going to double check. The first thing we do if there's a stress situation, one of the first things we do, right, we'll bring an outside consultant in and say, Hey, just go take a look. And, but for the most part, the management teams.

Most of them are taking the right steps. If they're not, you replace management teams. What you're hanging your hat on is the quality of businesses and BDCs generally today are very good because we're cherry picking the best companies, the best private equity firms that less than 50% low into value. There's a ton of cushion before we're going to lose money.

Companies can lose half their value and we have far recovery, they'll lose more than half their value. And the private equity firms are super selective. That's what your fundamental. Our average EBITDA is $150 million, $200 million. These are not small businesses. They're market leaders in their space. They're not going plus, right?

As long as we get a very high recovery on our problems, the returns for the funds are going to be very high. Yes, we'll have problems, but you're getting, if you're getting on a small portion of the portfolio, you're getting $0.75, $0.80 on the dollar, the math will work. We're going to have to spend our -- we spend all of our time on the small number of problems and making sure that we get a high recovery. How you do that in any one of those situations, it really just depends on what's happening in the business.

Jonathan Bock

And I also look at people's portfolio construction.

Kenneth Lee

Yeah. And this one last question is, in general, how does the asset class typically perform a market stress, great financial crisis, general recession.

Kort Schnabel

You're talking about the stocks or are you talking about the end net asset value?

Kenneth Lee

The net asset value.

Kort Schnabel

So net asset value. Well, with the stocks themselves, stocks when there's fear, they go down, right? We already know that. And we've been remember a time when we were looking at 0.2 for Aries. Yes. It was a long time ago. And so from an NAV perspective, depending on marks, and let's assume that there's not a heavy level of fundamentals depreciation in the book, you can see NAVs effectively a shrink down to roughly 10%, 15%-ish give or take in periods of extreme stress that's unrealized.

Right now, remember we're talking about periods of where market volatility may be extremely high and if there's stress on our underlying portfolios for whatever reason, the public market stress is that much greater. But you've normally seen that band of NAV value degradation in periods of high and extreme stress. Great financial crisis, I think it was around 20%, 20% to 25%. But generally that's your band. If you're thinking of kind of your downside case, when you start to also include the net returns that come off the book from dividends and cash flow,

Kort Schnabel

I think what we've seen is some of the historic BDCs have out there, where you did see sort of underperformance was those who had real exposures to energy credit right because energy I think can be a fine asset class to invest in if you're in the high yield bonds of the equity. But I don't know why you would do a loan that's a liquid and you have to hold it to maturity, right?

I think we saw some BDCs doing, larger size bottom of the capital structure deals, but for smaller EBITDA businesses, right? So the recovery rate was pretty low. I think some people who had maybe mall based exposure or mall based retail exposure but going back to where Craig started and then going back to the point I was making before, I think if you do look at where folks sit today, and I'm sure everybody's got a nice little pie chart in their presentations that talks about what sectors they're invested in, I think you will generally see defensive areas and the things that might not strike you as the most offensive.

The respective firm probably has some advantage there, right that they're trying to exploit. And I think that's the great sort of downside protector to build the right portfolio.

Kenneth Lee

Go back and look at the performance through the great financial crisis. Was dispersion of performance for sure. And Jonathan knows well, but certainly taking bottom of the capital structure cause it occurs to the blessing of the BDC is very flexible. So you got to be careful not to stray from a tried and true safe strategy and those that stray from that running into trouble.

Kenneth Lee

While I hate to be the person who has to take away the proverbial punch ball, but this has been a great discussion, but we are out of time here. So I'd like to take this opportunity once again, thank our panelists Kort, Jonathan, Craig and Dan. Thank you very much.