Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kreps - Darrow Associates, Investor Relations

Dan Peisert - President & Chief Executive Officer

Paul Schwichtenberg - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Assertio Holdings' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants are now in listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matt Kreps from Darrow Associates Investor Relations for Assertio. Please go ahead.

Matt Kreps

Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us today to discuss Assertio's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financials. The news release covering our earnings for this period is now available on the Investor page of our website at investor.soutiotx.com. I would encourage you to review the release and the accompanying presentation as it is important to today's discussion.

With me today are Dan Peisert, President and CEO; and Paul Schwichtenberg, Senior Vice President and CFO. Dan will open the remarks and provide an overview of the business followed by Paul who will review our financials. After that, we will open the call for your questions.

During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding our future performance. Such for forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in this morning's press release as well as the Assertio's filings with the SEC. These and other risks are more fully described in the Risk Factors section and other

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.