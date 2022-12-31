$555m is coming into sight... But is Alphatec's runway long enough to make it? choja/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In January 2022 I stumbled upon Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), a firm that was boasting amazing revenue growth over 3 years and was undergoing wholesale changes in its business model. But when I dug into the numbers and looked into the firm, I uncovered some major issues within the business’ financials related to its sustainability and costs of growth.

It’s been just over 12 months since writing my first piece on the firm which I’ve been keeping a close eye on, and I feel it’s an important time to review the firm, assess how it has performed based on my previous concerns, look into management commentary since my publication and update my opinion on ATEC.

In January, I was very bearish on ATEC stock, and at the time of publication, the stock was priced at $12.85, and eventually sank as low as $5.73 (down 55%). But since June, ATEC has climbed to $15.94, up 24.05% since my publication.

One major item that occurred since, ATEC’s equity turned negative, to the tune of $36.7m in the December report, as long term debt was raised to finance the business. We can see why the Altman Z score has turned negative (implying the firm may be insolvent) and short interest is slightly higher since my previous report, sitting at 8.74%, up from 8.26%.

Let’s dig into the numbers further and see what we uncover.

Updates Since My Last Coverage

The firm has had a busy 12 months, with a revealing investor day in May and of course four quarters of earnings news to pour through, with plenty of management commentary to boot.

While EPS surprises showed a miss each quarter, this was driven by positive revenue results (and given the firm operates on negative margins, negative EPS surprises were not the bad news you might assume).

The Investor Day presentation showed us forecasts for management’s forecasts on growth and profitability. The largest takeaways from the presentation were:

$316m in revenue in 2022 ($269m attributable to ATEC and $47m to EOS)

Goal of $555m in revenue by 2025, Adjusted EBITDA $80m with 20% long-term growth

A 3-year plan for positive free cash flow and a steady cash-balance between 2024-2025.

And while the firm posted some positive earnings surprises around 6% per quarter, we need to dig below the headline numbers to get a real sense of the firm’s performance.

My Previous Concerns - Looking For Improvements

Re-visiting my concerns from previous coverage, there were two major issues I saw that needed to be addressed.

Firstly, I had concerns about an SG&A expense ratio of 94% of revenue paired with a COGS margin of 32.5%, where every $1 of revenue cost the business $1.29 to earn. These economics made profitability impossible for ATEC, with significant turnarounds of ROI on costs to see improvements here.

Secondly, I calculated that ATEC’s underlying cash burn gave it only 6.8 quarters of runway left at current levels, ending May 2023, with $130.9m burn rate at the September 2021 quarter report. When December 2021’s results were published, this burn rate increased to $148m per annum.

Addressing changes to SG&A ratios since, there was certainly some improvement on this front with SG&A margin of revenue down from 94.28% to 85.49%, however the fall in both SG&A margin and increase in gross margins were not enough to completely reverse the trend, where we see $1 of revenue coming at an expense of $1.19, a fall of only 8.02%.

For interest's sake, I calculate the “break-even” SG&A expense ratio of revenue based on Operating Income, which would have been 20.07% in 2021 and 31.91% in 2022, which shows us some positivity in the business’ scaling up of operations thanks to gross margin improvement in 2022.

Looking at the cash burn rate also provided some small positive signals; however, I believe that ATEC will still need to raise capital this year in order to survive long enough to reach a target $555m revenue which management believes will bring break-even free cashflow.

2021’s full-year results showed a burn rate of $148m, giving just 5 quarters of burn left for the firm, bringing the expiry of cash balances down to April 2023.

2022’s full year results showed a small improvement on the burn rate which fell 9.86% to -$133m per annum, giving 2.5 quarters of cash left to burn, which extended the expiry of cash reserves out to August 2023, buying the firm a precious extra 4 months of runway.

If we try to predict how ATEC’s cashflows might play out in 2023, we can use analyst estimates of revenue and see what would happen if the firm could maintain current 66% margins, SG&A expenses of $300m and R&D expenses of $44m. (Note this is an overly-optimistic scenario, it is unlikely that SG&A expenses won’t rise in line with topline growth due to recent recruiting, or R&D expenses remaining steady).

This rather-optimistic scenario sees ATEC surviving the 2023 year with its current cash balance but would need to top-up the cash account by raising debt or equity to remain solvent at the end of the year. This of course relies on some pretty big assumptions around expenses, though it does show there is a way for the firm to trade its way through 2023.

This narrative would confirm ATEC management’s estimations of neutral cashflows in 2024-2025, as well as put them well on the path to $555m in revenue by 2025, but the issue I see here is the assumptions that those estimates are based on. I don’t put a lot of faith in the above forecast given the need for exceptional cost control, and I also note that a potential US recession and currently raging inflation along with ever-increasing interest rates mean ATEC faces some serious economic headwinds in 2023.

I would estimate that in line with the average quarterly cash outflows from operations + investing, I expect ATEC needs to find additional capital in 2023 to carry on.

Management’s Commentary

The company’s management have talked at length about their strategy to achieve their goal of $555m revenue by 2025.

This $555m revenue goal stems from a comment CFO Todd Koning made in response to a question during an earnings call, where he was asked about falling gross profit margins by an analyst on the call. Koning said:

...I do believe that you'll begin to see some leverage here, especially as we get closer to a kind of that $500 million, $600 million run rate. I think the closer that we get to that, I think the improvement will accelerate.

The 3 point strategy to achieve this $555m goal is:

Expand the product line

Grow surgeon customer count

Grow sales team headcount

So how is the strategy playing out?

Well in the Q4 earnings call, CEO Pat Miles talked through the achievements so far.

Miles says that in 2022 the firm launched 10 new products, trained more than 500 surgeons representing 22% growth in surgeon users, and while he didn’t give specifics around growth in the sales team, he did mention a focus on Australia and New Zealand. A quick LinkedIn search does reveal a 4% growth in staff over the last 6 months, with 867 employees now listed on LinkedIn. A search for staff on LinkedIn in Australia and New Zealand shows 20 staff listed whom all appear to have been hired in the last 6 months, while Glassdoor only shows 2 active job ads for salespeople currently, with both roles in the US.

A post from a recent Australian hire after onboarding with ATEC in the US (LinkedIn)

Overall these sound like positive steps in the right direction based on the firm’s goals, though I would need an expert to provide a detailed analysis of the product list and give details on how innovative or saleable it may be.

Miles also describes in the call gaining access to $275m in cash and liquidity, and the firm’s 10-K describes a Revolving Credit Facility of $50m with an option to request an additional $25m, with the balance of the loan at 31st December 2022 at $35.3m. This debt was raised at 7.7% interest as at the writing of the 10-K, and interest is calculated as the Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 3.5%, which increases ATEC’s exposure to interest rate risk.

This indicates to us one avenue where ATEC may choose to fund its operations in 2023 as it runs down the cash balance.

And while Miles continues to be bullish on the firm’s growth, he continues to sell-down his position in the firm.

According to OpenInsider data, we see the CEO has made 4 transactions since November 2021, pocketing a cool $7.18m in sale proceeds.

OpenInsider

While we don’t glean any particular insight from insider sales, I do look to the data to get a handle on how management feels the stock price rates against the firm’s intrinsic value. If the CEO is selling down to the tune of $8m, then chances are the stock may be overvalued in his mind as he chooses to cash out. Whereas buys are a much stronger indicator, showing potential undervaluation of the firm in management’s eyes.

Analyst Outlooks

Analyst estimates of revenues as seen above remain bullish, and we see ratings are following that trend, with price targets hovering around the $20 mark on average representing a 22% upside on Wall Street.

Wall Street Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

I don’t know if the uncertainty and risks facing the business make ATEC worthy of a buy recommendation yet, I would like to see how the firm manages to trade through 2023 before putting a tick on ATEC against management plans and goals.

Conclusion

In closing, I don’t feel strongly either way about ATEC currently.

With such big macro headwinds facing the company, negative equity for stockholders, growing interest rate risk and cash reserves still dwindling, these downsides prevent any of the upside details from really shining (continued double-digit growth, positive economics of scaling up starting to show, revenue on track for the 2025 goal and solid analyst outlooks).

Unfortunately, the best scenario I could model for ATEC to avoid taking on additional debt or selling equity required too many big assumptions about strict cost control in 2023 in order for me to feel confident about the prospect of avoiding further equity value decline.

Overall I have to give a hold recommendation until we see how the firm manages to get through this year.