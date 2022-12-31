Alphatec: The Descent Slows, But We've Arrived At Negative Equity

Mar. 08, 2023
Summary

  • Analysts are bullish on Alphatec’s growth and stock price, but the firm faces a lot of macro headwinds and is not well positioned to weather the storm.
  • The firm’s stockholder equity has turned negative as ATEC piles on more debt to finance operations, and I forecast further debts will need to be raised in the near future.
  • We can see in the financials that the firm is beginning to see the positive effects of increased scale as revenue grows, with increasing margins and falling SG&A ratios.
  • My estimations for terminal cash burn have been extended 4 months to August 2023 thanks to increasing margins, but it will be a race against time for ATEC to outgrow its burn rate.
  • The CEO has been vocal about product development and surgeon adoption but had to be questioned by analysts to give details on sales force growth, one of his key drivers for the growth strategy.

Pilots in the cockpit during a commercial flight

$555m is coming into sight... But is Alphatec's runway long enough to make it?

choja/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In January 2022 I stumbled upon Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), a firm that was boasting amazing revenue growth over

A screenshot of Alphatec's risk ratings

Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of Alphatec's earnings estimates

Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of Alphatec's earnings estimates

Seeking Alpha

a screenshot from ATEC's investor day presentation

Alphatec Spine Investor Day Presentation

A screenshot of calcuations on Alphatec's financials

Author

A screenshot of calculations for Alphatec's finacnials

Author

A calculation of ATEC's cash burn rate

Author

A screenshot of ATEC's finacnial perfomance modelling

Author

A screenshot of a LinkedIn Post from a ATEC employee

A post from a recent Australian hire after onboarding with ATEC in the US (LinkedIn)

A screenshot showing ATEC's LinkedIn page

LinkedIn

A screenshot of Pat Miles insider trades

OpenInsider

A screenshot of wall street rankings for ATEC

Wall Street Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

