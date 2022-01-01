ECB Preview: 50bp Next Week But How Far Will The ECB Still Go?

Mar. 08, 2023 10:46 PM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EUFN
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • A 50bp rate hike next week looks like a done deal.
  • As regards sentiment indicators, consumer confidence remains low and actual assessment components are still weak.
  • Recent comments by ECB officials suggest that the debate at the ECB will become more heated again.
  • Don’t expect that a final decision on what will come after the March meeting will already be taken next week.

ECB Governing Council Meets As Eurozone Inflation Rises

Thomas Lohnes

By Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro

A 50bp rate hike next week looks like a done deal. The more heated debate at the European Central Bank will be about the path for monetary policy beyond the March

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.74K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.