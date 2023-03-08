Spire Global, Inc. (SPIR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 9:47 PM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Hackman – Head-Investor Relations

Peter Platzer – Chief Executive Officer

Tom Krywe – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Rasmussen – Stifel

Austin Moeller – Canaccord

Ric Prentiss – Raymond James

Steven Pawlak – Baird

Will Jackson – Credit Suisse

Stefanos Crist – CJS Securities

Elizabeth Grenfell – Bank of America

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Spire Global Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host Ben Hackman, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Ben Hackman

Thank you. Hello everyone and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Our results, press release, and SEC filings can be found on our IR website at ir.spire.com. A replay of today's call will also be made available. With me on the call today is Peter Platzer, CEO; and Tom Krywe, CFO.

As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP items. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results, as well as our guidance can be found in our earnings press release. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In particular, our expectations around our results of operations and financial conditions are uncertain and subject to change.

Should any of these fail to materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our SEC filings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.