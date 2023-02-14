Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

Summary

  • Robert Karr's 13F portfolio value decreased from ~$358M To ~$309M this quarter.
  • Joho Capital added Quanta Services, SolarEdge Technologies, Shoals Technologies, and Array Technologies while reducing Livent Corp and dropping Alibaba Group Holding.
  • The top three positions are Microsoft, Euronet Worldwide, and Quanta Services. They add up to two-thirds of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr's 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr's regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2023. Please visit

Robert Karr - Joho Capital's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Robert Karr - Joho Capital's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

