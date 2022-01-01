abadonian

I am increasing my exposure to midstream companies like MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) because I believe midstream businesses face more attractive earnings and cash flow prospects in a consolidating energy market than producers. As opposed to producer companies, which rely heavily on market prices for their energy products, midstream companies like MPLX have more attractive cash flow profiles and less volatility since their businesses are structured based on fixed fee arrangements. Since MPLX stock also, despite a slight upside revaluation in 2023, trades at a low EV/EBITDA ratio, I believe the unit’s 8.9% yield is worth buying!





MPLX has seen moderate growth in its core business segment Storage and Gathering

MPLX is an integrated midstream energy company that is structured as a master limited partnership. The company owns key midstream assets that facilitate the transport of raw energy products. MPLX's assets include crude oil pipelines, natural gas gathering systems as well as storage/terminalling capacity that allows producers to bring their products to markets across the US. MPLX’s business is grouped into two main segments: (1) Storage and Logistics and (2) Gathering and Processing. Storage and Logistics is about twice as big as Gathering and Processing regarding EBITDA contribution.

MPLX saw robust growth in both segments in FY 2022. Higher pipeline tariff rates and strong operational performance of key assets in the Marcellus, Bakken and Permian basins have resulted in moderate EBITDA and distributable cash flow growth last year. MPLX’s Logistics and Storage EBITDA increased 4% year over year to $3.82B while the company's Gathering and Processing EBITDA achieved revenues of $1.96B, also showing 4% year over year growth.

Distributable cash flow and DCF-based coverage ratio ensure distribution growth

MPLX supports its distribution with cash flow. The midstream company had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6x in both FY 2022 and Q4’22 which makes the distribution very secure. MPLX’s distributable cash flow in Q4’22 amounted to $1,270M, showing an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-earlier period. Due to the increase in distributable cash flow, which was driven by higher pipeline tariff rates and higher gathering volumes, MPLX’s distribution coverage ratio improved from 1.4x in FY 2021 which makes the (raised) distribution even safer than it was last year.

In late January, MPLX declared a cash distribution for its units of $0.775 per-unit. The annual distribution is therefore $3.10 per-unit which translates to a current unit yield of 8.9%. MPLX has a history of growing its unit distribution and, between Q4’16 and Q4’22, increased 7% annually, on average.

MPLX’s valuation vs. rivals

Assuming ~4-5% year over year growth in metrics such as adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, MPLX could be looking at $6.0B in adjusted EBITDA and $5.2B in DCF. Since MPLX has a market cap of $34.9B, MPLX has a FY 2023 P/DCF ratio of 6.7 X. Based off of EBITDA, MPLX has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.3 X which is comparable to EBITDA multiplier factors for larger midstream companies such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Why I like midstream companies like MPLX more than producers

Producers are overwhelmingly reliant on the market's assessment of future supply and demand for key energy products such as petroleum and natural gas which makes them vulnerable to unpredictable price movements. As a result, investors in producers can rarely project out a level of baseline profitability or cash flow, but this, on the other hand, is possible with midstream companies. A key tenet of an investment in midstream companies is that their cash flows have very little volatility -- acquisitions and divestments aside -- because their businesses are structured based on fees... which are known in advance and reduce business uncertainties. Since I expect continual headwinds for petroleum prices and see producer profits as inflated, I believe the midstream sector offers dividend investors better value right now than the producer sector.

Risks with MPLX

Midstream companies may not out-perform producers if energy prices remain above their longer term averages for a longer time. If petroleum and natural gas prices surge to the upside, investments in energy producers, as opposed to midstream companies, may out-perform and offer stronger total returns. From a commercial perspective, I believe the US government trying to disincentivize the use of fossil fuels may harm MPLX’s distributable and earnings growth prospects.

Final thoughts

MPLX has seen slight price appreciation in 2023 -- the unit price is up about 6% -- but I believe that the value proposition is still very strong for dividend investors to buy MPLX's units. The midstream company produces predictable distributable cash flows and MPLX’s DCF was more than sufficient to cover its distribution in the fourth-quarter as well as in FY 2022. MPLX raised its distribution 10% in FY and, on average, 7% each year in the last six years. Due to MPLX’s high distribution coverage ratio of 1.6x, I believe the units remain attractive for dividend investors and the midstream company will continue to raise its distribution going forward!