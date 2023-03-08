Transcontinental Inc. (TCLAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCPK:TCLAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Yan Lapointe - Director, Investor Relations

Peter Brues - President and Chief Executive Officer

Donald LeCavalier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Shine - National Bank Financial

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Sid Dilawari - Cormark Securities

Operator

Welcome to TC Transcontinental First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, March 8, 2023. I will now turn the conference over to Yan Lapointe, Director, Investor Relations and Treasury. [Foreign Language] Mr. Lapointe, please go ahead.

Yan Lapointe

Thank you, Julie and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Transcontinental’s first quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call.

Before we begin, please note that the press release, the MD&A, along with complete financial statements and related notes as well as the slides supporting management’s remarks are all available on our website at www.tc.tc under the Investor Relations section. A replay of this conference call will also be available on our website shortly after the call.

We have with us today, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Brues and our Chief Financial Officer, Donald LeCavalier. Before I turn the call over to management, I would like to specify that this conference call is intended for the financial community. Media are in listen-only mode and should contact Nathalie St-Jean, Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications for more information.

Please be reminded that some of the financial measures discussed over the course of this call are non-IFRS. You can refer to the MD&A for a complete definition and reconciliation

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.