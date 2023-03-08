OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 08, 2023 10:23 PM ETOptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.15K Followers

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Will Febbo - CEO

Ed Stelmakh - CFO and COO

Steve Silvestro - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Sean Dodge - RBC Capital Markets

Stephanie Davis - SVB

David Grossman - Stifel

Neil Chatterji - B. Riley

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street

Operator

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining OptimizeRx’s Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Discussion. With us today is the Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeRx, Will Febbo. He is joined by company Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Ed Stelmakh; Chief Commercial Officer, Steve Silvestro; General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Marion Odence-Ford; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Andrew D’Silva.

At the conclusion of today’s earnings call, I will provide some important cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during today’s call. I would like to remind everyone that today’s call is being recorded and will be made available for replay via webcast-only. Instructions are included in today’s press release and in the Investors section of the company’s website.

In addition, management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures today that they believe aid in the understanding of the company's financial results. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release.

Now, with that, I’d like to turn the call over to OptimizeRx CEO, William Febbo. Sir, please go ahead.

Will Febbo

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today for our fiscal 2022 earnings call. 2022 has been a year of great challenges and new opportunities for much of our industry and OptimizeRx.

During the year, we saw an enormous amount of market volatility, temporary headwinds, and a consolidation within our sector. While headwinds impacted our topline

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.