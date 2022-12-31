ArtistGNDphotography

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) recently announced massive infrastructure plans, and expects impressive EPS growth for the next two years. With beneficial guidance, great expectations from other financial analysts, and current investors’ interest in renewable projects, in my opinion, stock demand could increase soon. Even taking into account risks from regulatory changes or inflation, EVRG could be worth more than what the market reflects these days.

Evergy Is Betting In The Development Of Clean Energy

Evergy is an American company dedicated to the generation of sustainable energy. I believe that it is a great moment for reviewing the projects delivered as management expects strong growth from now to 2027.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

The company operates through its subsidiaries with the same name in Kansas, through Evergy Metro and Evergy Kansas Central, and Missouri, through Evergy Missouri and Evergy Transmission dedicated to participating in electric power transmission projects. In addition, Evergy Kansas owns 50% of Prairie Wind Transmission. According to the last annual report, Evergy currently serves 1.6 million users, including 1.4 million residences, 7,800 industries, and 199,000 commercial firms.

37% of its revenue comes from services to residences, while 32% of its revenue comes from its services to commercial firms. The statistics are inverted if we talk about the services provided in electricity, where the commercial firms exceed the residential ones in percentage. I believe that the revenue is well diversified.

Evergy has more than 20 plants distributed in the United States, which are fed through wind structures, coal, natural gas, uranium, or oil. All these plants transform energy into electrical energy, and deal with its subsequent distribution including its transmission. Due to the nature of the service and the type of business, the company's profits depend on the contracts that have been agreed with the government entities of each region, which have different regulations and rates with their own calculations.

The company is making great efforts to adapt to the current environmental conditions and global trends in this regard. For this reason, management has developed plans and objectives in the short and long term regarding the transformation of its facilities and the orientation of the totality of energy production in clean energy.

Assets

In the last annual report, the company reported cash worth $25.2 million, accounts receivables worth $315.3 million, and accounts receivable pledged as collateral worth $359 million. Fuel inventory and supplies stand at $672.9 million with income taxes receivable of $9.3 million. Besides, with prepaid expenses of $47.8 million, total current assets stand at $1.842 billion. Total current liabilities stand at much more than current assets, which many investors may not appreciate.

Assets also include property, plant and equipment worth $22 billion together with regulatory assets of $1.84 billion, nuclear decommissioning trust fund close to $653.3 million, goodwill of $2.336 billion, and total assets worth $29.489 billion.

Source: 10-k

Liabilities

Regarding the liabilities, Evergy reported current maturities of long term debt of $439.1 million with notes payable and commercial paper worth $1.332 billion, collateralized notes payable of $359 million, and accounts payable worth $600.8 million.

Accrued taxes stood at $163 million with accrued interest of $124.3 million, regulatory liabilities of $155.4 million, asset retirement obligations of $40.4 million, and accrued compensation and benefits of $81.1 million. Finally, total current liabilities stand at $3.493 billion.

Source: 10-k

Evergy also reported long term debt of $9.90 billion, deferred income tax of $1.996 billion, unamortized investment tax credits of $174.6 million, and regulatory liabilities of $2.556 billion. Besides, with pension and post retirement liabilities worth $458.4 million and asset retirement obligations close to $1.112 billion, total long term liabilities stand at $16.502 billion.

The asset-liability ratio stands at close to 2x, so I believe that the balance sheet stands in good shape. With that, in my view, investors will likely do good by studying the long-term debt.

Source: 10-k

The table below shows the payments due by period. After 2027, Evergy may have to pay close to $10.332 billion along with interest of $5.19 billion. I believe that Evergy may be able to renegotiate its debt obligations in the coming years. In my view, management has a lot of time to pay or look for the new debt investors.

Source: 10-k

Market Expectations Include Sales Growth And Growing Operating Margin

Market estimates include 2025 net sales of $5.845 million together with 2025 EBITDA of $2.742 million, operating profit of $1.646 billion, and an operating margin of 28.20%. Net income would stand at $971 million with a net margin of 16.60% and EPS of $4.15.

Source: S&P

It is also worth noting that the guidance for 2023 and 2025 includes 6%-8% EPS CAGR growth. In my view, the company appears to be well-known for meeting its economic targets.

Source: Quarterly Presentations

From 2023 To 2027, Evergy Expects Capital Expenditures Close To $2-$2.4 Billion

Evergy forecasts 2027 capex related to generating facilities, new renewable/other generation of $400 million and capex related to generating facilities of $364 million. 2027 new transmission facilities would be close to $678 million, and 2027 distribution facilities would stand at close to $715 million. Finally, 2027 total capital expenditure would stand at $2.375 million.

Source: 10-k

I studied the capital expenditures from 1995 to 2022. The company usually increased capex for some years, and also diminished capital expenditures for some period. I believe that capex is a bit cyclical. With this in mind, I believe that we could expect a decline in capital expenditures from 2024.

The company did note that it expects a decline from 2023 to 2024. In my model, I included approximately the numbers reported by Evergy, and added a decrease in capex from 2027 to 2033. As a result, I believe that investors may expect FCF generation from 2028.

Source: YCharts

Assumptions In My Financial Model

I assumed that Evergy will successfully execute its short-term development plans focused on maintaining its activities and operations within the corresponding regulatory frameworks, being able to provide a quality service to the community and serving in this regard through clients and workers. This plan is based on sustainability, affordability, and reliability in the company.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Affordability is based on being able to offer services at an affordable cost for the population and avoiding losses for the company, through modernization of transmission lines and technological investments in this regard.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

I also assumed that the company will continue to offer reliable services. Reliability goes hand in hand with providing a quality service that meets the needs of its customers, reducing service times, and improving security measures. Finally, Evergy appears to be diversifying its energy production through coal, with a view to generating clean energy in the coming years. This step is important in the company's development and adaptation plan. In my view, further bets on clean energy will likely bring stock demand, which may enhance stock price growth.

Cash Flow Model

From 2023 to 2033, I included 2023 net income close to $727 million and $461 million in 2033, 2033 D&A of $615 million, net deferred income taxes and credits close to -$267 million, and 2023 impairment losses of $106 million.

Source: Our Expectations

I also included 2025 changes in accounts payables of -$255 million, changes in fuel inventory of $222 million, changes in prepaid expenses of $307 million, and changes in other assets of $368 million. Besides, with changes in other liabilities close to $404 million, 2027 CFO would stand at $1.56 billion. 2027 FCF would be close to $1.31 billion.

Source: Our Expectations

If we assume a multiple of FCF of close 40x, the residual value would stand at close to $52.5 billion. Besides, if we also assume a WACC of 6.55%, cash of $25 million, and pension, long term debt and notes close to $12.135 billion, the equity valuation would be close to $16.9 billion. Finally, if we assume a share count of 230 million, the implied price would be close to $73 per share.

Source: Our Expectations

The Company Does Not Experience Competition In Missouri or Kansas

Due to the type of service it provides, the company does not experience competition in Missouri or Kansas, since it is the sole provider of electric power services. If the regulations were to change in this regard, Evergy's situation in these districts would be completely different.

On the other hand, Evergy has the possibility of selling electricity when its production exceeds the amount demanded by its customers. In this case, the company competes in sales with other companies at the national level, within the framework of the Southwest Power Pool Marketplace.

Risks

Evergy could suffer from prices for its products being regulated. As a result, the company may not be able to satisfy its debt payments or capital expenditures expectations. Evergy offered a significant amount of commentary in this regard.

In general, utilities are allowed to recover in customer rates costs that were prudently incurred to provide utility service, plus a reasonable return on invested capital. There can be no assurance, however, that regulators will determine costs to have been prudently incurred. Further, the amounts approved by the regulators may not be sufficient to allow for a recovery of costs or provide for an adequate return on and of capital investments. Also, amounts that were approved by regulators may be appealed, modified, limited or eliminated by subsequent regulatory or legislative actions. A failure to recover costs or earn a reasonable return on invested capital could have a material adverse effect on the results of operations, financial position and cash flows of Evergy and its utility subsidiaries. Source: 10-k

There are a great number of risks and limitations due to the type of market and service that the company offers. This also includes other types of operational risks associated with its ownership percentage of other facilities, such as nuclear power generation plants.

The energy market is currently experiencing sudden changes and acceleration of processes. In my view, exposure to market volatility, inflation, and the lack of predictability that arises from such circumstances are undoubtedly risk factors for Evergy.

Conclusion

Evergy plans to invest billions of dollars in new infrastructure for generation of clean energy, and expects significant EPS growth in 2023, 2024, and 2025. I believe that the guidance, the expectations of other analysts, and current investors’ interest in renewable energy companies will likely lead to stock price appreciation and stock demand. Even considering risks from inflation and the fact that prices are regulated, in my view, EVRG stock is undervalued.