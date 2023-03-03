The Worst Lies Ahead Of Us: Part I-Euphoria's Last Stand

Summary

  • The first quarter was far better than expected but I do not believe it will last, as the long lags to monetary policy persist.
  • First quarter earnings season is likely to show the flow through of multiple items that will reduce earnings further.
  • The Long-Term Treasury is giving investors an opportunity to preserve capital in an increasingly overvalued market.
  • Since I called the top in rates in October of 2022, calling the long bond the best contrarian idea in the market today, the 30 year zero (ZROZ) has rallied 14.32%, beating the S&P 500 Index +8.09%, the Nasdaq +8.93%, and the Russell 2000 Index +9.26%, and I believe it remains a port in the coming storm.

Bear walking with declining finance chart

CreativaImages

Euphoria's Last Stand

The first quarter of 2023 has been far better than anyone predicted so far. Investors headed right back to their previous speculative behavior, bidding up shares of the highly indebted, non-profitable stocks that characterized the meme stock craze

Market Behavioral Cycle

The Market Cycle of Investor Behavior (Dr. Jean-Paul Rodrigue Dept. of Global Studies & Geography, Hofstra University)

chart of consumer debt in Canada

Canadians' debt levels are near a record (Bloomberg)

Image

Composite Index of 10 Leading Indicators (Rosenberg Research, David Rosenberg, @EconguyRosie)

Geometric Standard Deviation Average

Average of the Four Valuation Indicators (Geometric) (AdvisorPerspectives)

Stocks Do not Bottom Before the Fed Stops Hikingederal Funds Target Rate Upper Bound (L1) 5000 4500 Pect 3 4000 2- 3500 3000 2500 2000 2000-2004 Source: Bloomberg 1500 2005-2009 1000 2010-2014 500 2015-2019 2020-2024 Bloomberg'

History Shows Stocks Have More Room to Fall (Bloomberg)

Image

The 6 Month T Bill Yield on the Verge of Surpassing the S&P 500's (Rosenberg Research, David Rosenberg, @EconguyRosie)

Chief Investment Officer, Private Family Office--Providing Evidence-Based Investment Research for those building, managing, and preserving wealth.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of 30 YEAR TREASURY ZROZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.

