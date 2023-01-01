Visa Vs. Mastercard: Which Is The Better Choice For Investors?

Mar. 09, 2023 12:10 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA), V1 Comment
Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • I consider both Visa and Mastercard to be excellent investment choices when it comes to risk and reward.
  • Both companies have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 5 years.
  • While Visa’s Total Return has been 92.34% over the last 5 years, Mastercard’s has been 110.38% (the S&P 500 has shown a Total Return of 48.40%).
  • In this comparative analysis, I will show you which of the companies is the lower-risk investment and which offers the higher reward.

Credit Cards

shaun

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, both Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) provide (dividend growth) investors with excellent chances when it comes to risk and reward.

At this moment in time, Visa shows a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 0.80% while Mastercard’s Dividend Yield [FWD] is

Visa vs. Mastercard: Total Return

Source: Seeking Alpha

Visa vs. Mastercard: Dividend Grades

Source: Seeking Alpha

HQC Scorecard

Source: The Author

Visa vs. Mastercard: HQC Scorecard

Source: The Author

This article was written by

Frederik Mueller profile picture
Frederik Mueller
1.74K Followers
In my analyses, I aim to identify companies that have strong competitive advantages over their competitors (for example, a strong brand image, cost advantages, special know how, strong pricing power, a strong distribution network, etc.) in order to support you to find excellent long-term investments. I aspire to help you build an investment portfolio consisting of high-quality companies that are particularly attractive in terms of risk and reward (for example, due to their wide economic moat, high financial strength, high profitability, attractive valuation, growth potential and expected return). I was born in Germany and majored in Business Administration at the University of Mannheim (Germany) and San Diego State University (United States).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V, MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.