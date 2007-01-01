Landsea Homes: Strong Q4 Results But Orders Shrinking Rapidly (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 09, 2023 12:14 AM ETLandsea Homes Corporation (LSEA)1 Comment
Summary

  • The company delivered a record 703 homes in Q4 and adjusted EBITDA came in at $53.9 million.
  • However, rising interest rates have started to affect demand significantly and quarterly new home orders crashed to only 88.
  • In my view, the outlook for 2023 looks bleak and the company is likely to be in the red this year.
  • Short selling seems viable as the short borrow fee rate is below 4% but it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock.
  Businessman And Businesswoman Looking Up At Bear Market

Businessman And Businesswoman Looking Up At Bear Market

DNY59

Introduction

I’ve written several articles on SA about US property developer Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA). The latest of them was in December 2022 and in it I said that unless interest rates start declining rapidly over the

Landsea Homes High Performance Homes Program

Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes lots position

Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Q4 2022 home deliveries

Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes home deliveries and home sales revenue

Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Q4 2022 income statement

Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Q4 2022 balance sheet

Landsea Homes

30-year fixed rate mortgage levels

FRED

Landsea Homes KPIs

Landsea Homes

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.32K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

