Introduction

I’ve written several articles on SA about US property developer Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA). The latest of them was in December 2022 and in it I said that unless interest rates start declining rapidly over the coming months, orders would remain subdued, and average sales prices (ASPs) could start declining.

Well, it seems that I was right as the total homes in the backlog slumped by 33% in Q4 to just 670 homes with a dollar value of $380.9 million. The ASP of the backlog was $569,000. Considering mortgage rates in the USA are still rising rapidly and Landsea’s market valuation has increased by over 20% since my latest article on the company, I’m lowering my rating to sell on LSEA stock. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q4 2022 results

In case you haven't read any of my previous articles about Landsea, here's a brief description of the business. The company started operations in 2014 and it focuses on the development of entry-level and move-up residential properties across the states of Arizona, California, Florida, New York, and Texas. Landsea has a program named High Performance Homes that is centered around the core pillars of automation, sustainability, energy efficiency, and healthy lifestyles. The homes from this program have Apple TV, HomeKit locks, thermostats etc.

As of December 2022, total lots owned and controlled stood at 11,593 compared to 12,410 three months earlier. As you can see from the charts below, about 46% of the lots at the end of December were owned, and most of those are located in Arizona and Florida.

Turning our attention to the Q4 financial results, it was a record quarter in terms of home deliveries and the main reason behind this was the larger contribution of the Florida operations, together with deliveries from New York. In January 2022, Landsea acquired Florida-focused Hanover Family Builders for $264.2 million. Unfortunately, Landsea did not release pro-forma results for Q4 2022 so we can’t compare apples to apples here. Unfortunately, the company’s homes in Florida have low ASP and this resulted in a drop in the overall ASP to $594,000. Overall, the company’s ASP remained at healthy levels.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $53.9 million for Q4 2022 compared to $57.9 million a year earlier. Net income, in turn, slumped by 31% to $25.6 million due to lower margins as a result of labor and supplies costs inflation. Overall, I think this was a decent quarter for the company considering the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Looking at the balance sheet, the situation looks relatively healthy as cash increased by $23.3 million quarter on quarter to $140.7 million at the end of December. Net debt, in turn, declined from $467.7 million to $364.7 million and the company had a total of $160.7 million in availability under its $675 million unsecured revolving credit facility at the end of the year. In addition, Landsea’s real estate inventories stood at $1.09 billion as of December.

All positives from Q4 2022 aside, I think that the financial performance of Landsea is going to be underwhelming in 2023. With the 30-year fixed rate mortgage levels in the USA remaining above 6% since September, the company’s new order activity has stalled over the past few months and the backlog included just 670 units as of December. New home orders crashed to only 88 in Q4 2022, compared to 440 a year earlier. The dollar value of the new orders was just $57.5 million compared to $313.1 million in Q4 2021. In addition, the ASP dropped to $653,000 from $712,000.

For Q1 2023, Landsea expects new home deliveries in the range of 400 to 445 and ASP of $520,000 to $525,000 (see page 7 here). In my view, these numbers are going to get even worse in the following quarters as the Federal Reserve is still increasing interest rates and homebuyer confidence is declining.

So, how do you play this? Well, short selling seems like a viable idea as data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate is just 3.42% as of the time of writing. The short squeeze risk seems low as the short interest is only 1.46% of the float. However, it takes just over seven days to cover due to the low trading volume and there are no call options available.

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think that the major one is a shift in the interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve as this is likely to push down mortgage rates and thus boost residential property demand. In addition, the daily trading volume rarely exceeds 40,000 shares which means that there could be significant share price volatility ahead. In my view, it could be dangerous to open a large short position as it would be challenging to exit without putting upward pressure on the share price.

Investor takeaway

In my view, Landsea booked decent financial results for Q4 2022 but the outlook for 2023 looks bleak due to crashing new home orders and falling ASP. In my view, the company is likely to be in the red this year, but I think its balance sheet is strong enough to enable it to weather the storm in the US residential property market.

The short borrow fee rate seems low enough to make opening a small short position viable, but there are no call options available, and the trading volume is small. In my view, risk-averse investors should avoid this stock.