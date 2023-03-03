Visa's Financials Show Strength, But Risks Loom: A Hold Rating Analysis

Mar. 09, 2023 12:36 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)
Mark Dougherty
Summary

  • Visa faces moderate risks with rising interest rates and year-over-year declines in cryptocurrency value and transactions.
  • Visa currently has a negative tangible book value of equity due to their tangible assets exceeding their book value of equity.
  • Utilizing the discounted cash flow approach, with modest assumptions, results in an intrinsic value 40% below market value, leaving a little margin of safety.
  • Using an implied DCF approach, Visa would need to grow revenue at 15% for 5 years, when their historical Revenue CAGR is almost half of that at 7.93%.
  • Considering the risks outlined below surrounding Visa as well as their historical financial discipline and profitability results in a hold rating.

Introduction and Thesis

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) operates as a global payments technology company. The company offers products, solutions and services that facilitate secure, reliable and efficient money movement for participants in the ecosystem. The company offers a wide range of

Income Statement

Income Statement (Data sourced from Capital IQ, Calculations performed by Author)

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet (Data sourced from Capital IQ, Calculations performed by Author)

Ratio Analysis

Ratio Analysis (Data sourced from Capital IQ, Calculations performed by Author)

This article was written by

Mark Dougherty
Hello, My name is Mark Dougherty. I currently have an MBA in finance, and am a CFA level I candidate. I have 7 years of work experience in financial modeling and valuation of private and public companies. I enjoy looking at long only equity positions that are considered value plays that involve a margin of safety with respect to the company intrinsic value vs market value.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

