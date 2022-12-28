PhonlamaiPhoto

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) has been on a tear lately, more than doubling since December 28, 2022, in response to a strong backlog that should result in a predictable revenue stream throughout the next couple of years.

The company has also lowered risk by transitioning from being focused on only mobile consumers, to being a company serving several markets, including appliance and industrial, which accounted for 30 percent of 2022 revenues; solar and storage, which accounted for 12 percent of total revenue; EV, which accounted for 5 percent of overall revenue; and mobile and consumer, which accounted for 40 percent of revenue (I couldn't find where the remaining 13 percent in revenue came from).

It also should be noted that the company diversified geographically as well, with 24 percent of revenue coming from North America, 44 percent in Asia, and 32 percent in Europe.

In this article, we'll look at its latest numbers, importance of its backlog, and why I think NVTS stock is due for a correction. We'll also look at the strong possibility of the Federal Reserve disrupting its momentum if it raises interest rates higher than expected for longer than expected, as well as the potential to increase the probability of it triggering a recession.

TradingView

Some of the numbers

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12.3 million, compared to revenue of $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year revenue for 2022 was $38.00 million, compared to full year revenue of $23.7 million for full year 2021.

In the near term the company sees a flat 2023 first quarter for revenue, with some supply constraints and the Chinese expected to play a part in a modest performance.

Further out into the year, management sees the supply chain for silicon carbide products improving, expansion into new markets, and an improving mobile market in the second half of 2023 to result in revenue doubling in comparison to revenue generated in 2022.

Gross profit in the reporting period was $5.00 million, compared to $3.25 million in gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit for full year 2022 was $12.00 million, compared to gross profit of $10.7 million for full year 2021.

Gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 is also expected to be flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, based upon an increase in GaN wafer pricing. Management thinks it'll get better after that from presumed scaling into higher margin markets related to its transition to Gen4 GaN products going forward.

Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was -$(28.6) million, compared to loss from operations of -$(36.00) million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loss from operations for full year 2022 was $121.00 million, compared to loss from operations of $68.5 million for full year 2021.

Net loss in the reporting period was -$(6.8) million, or -$(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of -$(120.00) million, or -$(1.23) per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for full year 2022 was $74.00 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of -$(152.6) million, or -$(3.90) per diluted share for full year 2021.

At the end of calendar 2022 NVTS had cash and cash equivalents of $110.00 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $268.00 million at the end of calendar 2021. The company holds no long-term debt.

Share price movement and entry point

Since NVTS hit a 52-week low of $3.11 on December 28, 2022, it has more than doubled, jumping to approximately $7.00 per share on February 24, 2022, and pulling back to trade in the mid-$6.00 range since then.

While 2023 looks like it has the potential to be a decent year for NVTS, even though it continues to lose money, the recent doubling of the stock suggests to me it is probably overextended at this time and ready for a correction.

With that in mind, the company's guidance for a soft first quarter of 2023 points to the strong probability that there will be a sell-off as investors take profits with an expectation of falling prices, even if they're temporary in nature.

After the probable correction, I see the company likely to get a nice rebound if it's able to execute in alignment with its guidance, assuming there are no surprises in the supply chain.

The Fed could spoil the party

While I think company management may be a little overly optimistic on its guidance, I do believe it should continue to grow consistently and modestly over the next couple of years.

The one thing that could disrupt its performance in 2023 would be the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates beyond what I expect them to.

I'm on record saying that the top level of interest rates is likely to be a little above 5 percent because of the enormous U.S. federal debt that will get challenging to pay back beyond that level.

But if the Fed does decide to go further than that, it's going to once again hit tech companies like NVTS hard, resulting in a significant correction; even more than the one I think is coming when investors start taking profits in light of an expected unimpressive first quarter of 2023.

If the Fed does surprise to the upside on interest rate hikes, it'll take some time for the share price of NVTS to recover, especially if it holds the rates higher for longer.

The other factor is, if the Fed does keep hiking, it's going to break something, and the consequence will be a recession, which would likely also hit NVTS hard.

That may sound discouraging, but in fact it would be a terrific opportunity to grab shares when considering the visibility of its future revenue and cash flows.

While it will take longer to be rewarded, it's going to offer a great opportunity for investors getting in at a favorable entry point.

For existing investors, it could be frustrating if they decide to forego taking profits and they're underwater for a prolonged period of time. Some, of course, could use it to lower their cost basis by adding lower-priced shares.

Conclusion

NVTS has a solid backlog that points to some predictable revenue streams in the future. I think it's going to come, but will probably take longer than anticipated because of the current economic environment and shareholders taking profits after the recent doubling of the share price of the company.

On the other hand, some of that may be offset by the announced boost in supply in silicon carbide, that management said conservatively held back from one million to two million per quarter in in revenue. Considering the modest amount of revenue generated for 2022, that would be a big increase in its performance if that issue is solved.

Even so, what the Fed does is going to trump everything else in the short term, and if it continues to raise interest rates higher for longer, NVST is going to take a big hit as investors will probably start to panic sale.

I think NVTS is a solid holding for investors with a long-term horizon, but in the near term I think its share price is going to get more volatile and is poised for a correction, and probably a big one if shareholders start taking profits, even as the Fed continues to raise interest rates.

The combination of those things with a projected level performance in the first quarter of 2023 underscores the strong probability of a correction in the stock; that would be the time to take a position for investors interested in NVTS, because once its backlog starts to kick in, its share price is probably not going to be at these relatively low levels for a long period of time.