AntonioSolano

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is experiencing rapid growth in its business, with double-digit growth in revenue. However, the stock has significantly decreased in value in recent years and is now considered undervalued. Despite this, the company has strong competitive advantages and outperforms its competitors in terms of growth and profitability. Therefore, we believe that the stock presents a great opportunity for long-term investors.

The electronic payment market in Latin America is experiencing rapid growth, driven by various factors. One key contributor is the widespread availability of internet and smartphones. A study conducted by GSMA reveals that the number of mobile users in Latin America has surpassed 380 million, which accounts for 60% of the total population. However, despite the increase in penetration rates, the market is still far behind that of developed countries where the rate is as high as 87%. This indicates that the market still has room for growth, and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years. With the growth of e-commerce and online marketplaces, electronic payments in Latin America have also seen an increase in demand. This has led many consumers to adopt digital payment methods for online purchases, further contributing to the growth of the electronic payments market. Government initiatives to reduce the use of cash and to promote digital payments, as well as the growing middle class are also heavily pushing the industry upwards. So considering such growth engines the Americas Market Intelligence estimates that the industry will record 25% CAGR until 2025.

Moat

The network effect is a great competitive advantage that the company possesses. As the number of merchants who use StoneCo's services increases, the appeal of using its services grows for other merchants as well, since they need to offer consumers convenient payment solutions. This creates a self-reinforcing network effect, which is driving rapid growth in the total number of users. As a result, merchants are being heavily encouraged to adopt StoneCo products. Over the course of a year, the company was able to achieve 73% growth, growing its MSMB total client base from 1.16 million to 2.3 million.

StoneCo MSMB Clients (Company report)

In addition, the expansion of StoneCo's merchant base is allowing the company to increase its take rates from transactions. As the customer base grows, the company is able to generate higher revenues from its existing clients. In Q3 2022, the company reported a take rate of 2.21%, which is a significant increase from the previous year's rate of 1.66%. This upward move is a testament to the company's ability to increase its revenue through the growth of its customer base.

StoneCo's strong partnerships with major companies are another powerful competitive advantage. The company's partnership with Ant Financial (BABA), in particular, has the potential to yield significant benefits. Through this collaboration, StoneCo is able to offer payment processing solutions to Chinese visitors traveling to Brazil, as well as facilitate payment transactions for Chinese merchants selling their products in Brazil. This established partnership provides StoneCo with a valuable opportunity to expand its business and gain a competitive edge in the market.

To broaden its customer reach and provide diverse payment options, StoneCo has also joined forces with financial institutions such as Banco Inter and Banco Votorantim. These strategic partnerships enable StoneCo to offer payment processing solutions to the customer base of these institutions and expand its own customer network.

Risks

The primary risk that StoneCo faces is fierce competition in the industry. There are several major players in the market competing for a larger share of the market. One of the most significant competitors is MercadoLibre (MELI), which is primarily an e-commerce company. MercadoLibre could leverage its substantial customer base to promote its Mercado Pago product, posing a threat to StoneCo's market position. Additionally, international players expanding their operations globally and investing in innovative solutions also represent a risk to StoneCo's business.

StoneCo faces a significant risk related to the vast amount of client data it possesses. Companies with large amounts of customer data are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats, which can result in significant financial losses and damage to the company's reputation. In order to mitigate this risk, StoneCo has formed partnerships with cybersecurity firms to enhance its ability to detect and prevent cyberattacks. While these investments in cybersecurity can reduce profit margins, they are necessary to ensure the security and protection of customer data

Peer analysis

The company is experiencing remarkable growth, outperforming its competitors by a wide margin. Over the last 5 years, the company's revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has been at a level of 69.3%, which is four times higher than the average growth rate of its peers, standing at 17.3%. Moreover, the projected revenue growth rate for the company is expected to be significantly higher than that of its competitors. Analysts predict that the company will experience a 59.4% revenue growth, while the average growth rate for its competitors is just 20.2%. These impressive growth rates suggest that the company's management is providing innovative and unique solutions to meet the needs of its customers.

STNE Peers (Author)

The management also delivers much higher profitability rates than its competitors. The company's EBITDA margin is 36%, compared to the average rate of 19.1% among its peers. In terms of EBIT, the company's performance surpasses its competitors by more than threefold.

Valuation

To perform a DCF analysis, we have chosen a conservative approach. We based our revenue growth estimation on industry growth estimate of 25%, which is significantly lower that the company's 5-year revenue CAGR. For EBIT and Capex margins, we have used linear interpolation method to adjust the historic average rates towards the average EBIT and Capex rates of peers.

STNE DCF (Author)

Using the assumptions we get an average FCFF margin of 15.5% for 2023-2027 period, which is lower than historic average margin of 19.8%.

For WACC model, we have used average of 24 and 60 months' betas. As a result we get a WACC of 15%.

STNE WACC (Author)

Our model indicates intrinsic value of $16.5, which is significantly higher than the current market price of $9.1.

STNE DCF (Author)

To have much clearer picture about the current stock price we have also conducted a relative valuation analysis. Our model indicate that the stock is substantially undervalued against its peers. Price to sales TTM ratio of 1.5 is below peers' 1st quartile ratio of 1.7. The EV/EBITDA (FWD) ratio of 3.6 is well below peers' 1st quartile ratio of 6. So to be super-conservative we have taken implied stock value based on 1st quartile values, which is 27% higher than current market price.

STNE Relative Value (Author)

Conclusion

StoneCo's growth potential is not fully appreciated, despite the fact that the company operates in a fast-growing industry and has a significant competitive advantage. The company has been generating high growth rates, and our valuation models indicate that the stock is significantly undervalued. Therefore, we assign a Strong Buy rating for STNE stock with a price target of $16.5.