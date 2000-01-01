Sinan Cetinbakis/iStock via Getty Images

2022 was a tough year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and while several names put up disappointing results from an output and cost standpoint, SSR Mining's (NASDAQ:SSRM) results were especially dispiriting. This was partially because of the company lapping a massive year in FY2021 (record production at ~$970/oz all-in-sustaining costs) which created insurmountable year-over-year comps, combined with a temporary shutdown at its flagship operation (Çöpler) and a full year of sticky inflationary pressures. The result was a 21% decline in output and an unnerving 40% increase in costs, with SSR Mining moving from a high-margin producer to a producer with industry-lagging margins over the course of the year. Let's dig into the results below:

Çöpler Operations (Company Presentation)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 & FY2022 Results

SSR Mining released its Q4 & FY2022 results last month, with quarterly production declining 14% year-over-year to ~182,700 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a significant drop vs. the year-ago period. The lower output was because of a decline in related to declining grades at Seabee (Saskatchewan) and lower oxide and sulfide grades at Çöpler (Turkiye), and the company being up against a near record quarter in the year-ago period with exceptional performance from all of its gold operations. While the strong Q4 helped to return SSR Mining to positive free cash flow after outflows in Q2 and Q3, it wasn't nearly enough to offset the softer production in Q2/Q3, leaving SSR Mining over 115,000 ounces short of its FY2022 guidance mid-point (740,000 GEOs).

SSR Mining - Quarterly GEOs Produced (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The main reason for the significant guidance miss relative to the initial guidance mid-point (700,000 to 780,000 GEOs) is because of an unplanned suspension of operations at its flagship Çöpler Mine in Turkiye, leading to a softer Q2 and minimal contribution in Q3, related to a spill of diluted cyanide solution on site. Losing a full quarter of operations plus lower grades overall resulted in Çöpler producing just ~191,400 GEOs last year, down from ~329,300 GEOs in FY2021 and initial guidance of ~270,000 GEOs last year. Fortunately, the operation is back up and running since the spill with no lasting issues, and we'll see a significant rebound in output in FY2023, with guidance set at ~255,000 GEOs.

As for Marigold, the asset also had a tough 2022, with a strong Q4 (~62,900 ounces) but just ~194,700 ounces for the year. This figure was well below the initial FY2022 guidance of ~230,000 ounces impacted by the slower processing finer ores, which, according to the company, slowed the solution flow through the heap leach pads and delayed gold production. The good news is that ore planned to be mined in 2023 is more typical of Marigold ore and the company will revert to more normal leach cycles, though we will see back-end weighted production at the asset as finer ores stacked last year continued to be leached. It's important to note this is not a metallurgical issue which can be a serious issue as we saw with Relief Canyon, but it is making for noisier quarterly results with delays recovering some of the gold from the finer ore.

SSR Mining - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given the slower leach times at Marigold, lower grades from Çöpler that offset record sulfide plant throughput and lower than planned grades at Seabee all combined with a lower gold price ($1,749/oz), revenue slipped to just $306.4 million in Q4 2022, down from $407.9 million in the year-ago period. When combined with weaker margins, this led to a significant decline in free cash flow, which fell to $96.7 million from $148.7 million in Q4 2021 (and just $23.3 million for the year). That said, while this was a very difficult year and costs rose considerably due to inflationary pressures, SSR Mining still finished the year with one of the sector's better balance sheets (~$390 million in net cash) even after returning 5% to shareholders.

SSR Mining - Quarterly Free Cash Flow & Trailing Twelve Month Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Three-Year Outlook

Moving over to the company's three-year outlook, SSR Mining expects to maintain a 700,000+ GEO profile looking out to 2025, with the company expecting to produce 740,000 GEOs this year at AISC of $1,395/oz based on the guidance mid-point. This is being aided by a rebound in production from Çöpler and some contribution expected from the Cakmaktepe Extension Project plus a much better year from Marigold (but back-end weighted), which is partially offset by a softer year at Seabee (105,000 ounce guidance mid-point) compared to trailing-two-year average production of ~127,500 ounces. Finally, SSR Mining's silver mine (Puna) is expected to see relatively flat production year-over-year, but with output also back-end weighted.

SSR Mining - Annual Production & Forward Guidance (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

SSR Mining - Annual AISC & Forward Guidance/Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While output is expected to increase materially on a year-over-year basis (albeit helped by easy comps because of the softer FY2022 performance), SSR Mining will see another high-cost year, with AISC actually expected to increase roughly 5% year-over-year. Fortunately, the higher costs appear to be only temporary, with sustaining capital set to increase materially year-over-year at Marigold ($28 million for new haul trucks), Çöpler (Cakmaktepe ramp-up), and Puna, with sustaining capital guided at $174 million (FY2022: $136.2 million). Assuming an average realized gold price of $1,835/oz for the year to be conservative, AISC margins would decline to $440/oz, a ~7% decline from $472/oz in FY2023.

It's also worth noting that sustaining capital will be weighted heavily to the first half of the year, with up to 75% of sustaining capital in H1-2023. If we combine this with production being back-end weighted, we could see severe margin compression year-over-year in H1-2023, especially if the gold price remains sluggish. The good news is that AISC should improve materially in H2 of this year, so a weak Q1 report could set up a nice buying opportunity to prepare for a much better second half of the year. Given that SSRM stock is already down ~40% from its highs, I would argue that some of this weaker Q1/Q2 outlook has been priced into the stock.

SSR Mining - Quarterly AISC, Gold Price & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, SSR Mining has noted that sustaining capital will decline materially in 2024 and 2025, taking much off the pressure off of margins. This is especially true if the gold price can finally wake up after a multi-year slumber, with it continuing to struggle to make any upside progress relative to its new all-time high set in August 2020. Based on preliminary estimates of $1,265/oz AISC in FY2024 and a gold price assumption of $1,900/oz for FY2024, we would see AISC margins improve to $635/oz, representing a 45% increase year-over-year (assuming FY2022 margins of ~$440/oz), and a significant increase in free cash flow generation.

In summary, while SSR Mining is a high-cost producer today with AISC expected to come in nearly $100/oz above the FY2023 industry average (~$1,310/oz), we will see this trend reverse next year, and with the market being forward-looking, the stock should be able to get out of the penalty box.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Based on ~207 million shares and a share price of US$13.20, SSR Mining trades at a market cap of ~$2.73 billion and an enterprise value of ~$2.34 billion. This figure compares favorably to an estimated net asset value of ~$3.11 billion, with SSR Mining trading at 0.88x P/NAV. Meanwhile, from a cash flow per share standpoint, SSR Mining is now trading at just ~7.2x forward cash flow estimates ($1.83) vs. a historical multiple of 11.3x cash flow (10-year average). Even if we use a more conservative multiple of 10.0x cash flow to reflect SSR Mining's industry-lagging margins this year because of elevated AISC, this translates to a fair value of US$18.30, representing 38% upside from current levels.

SSR Mining - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Although this represents an attractive upside case from current levels and a 40% return from a total return basis (~2.1% dividend yield), I prefer a minimum 35% discount to fair value for mid-cap producers to ensure an adequate margin of safety. So, while SSR Mining previously had a low-risk buy zone of US$13.90 based on what I expected to be sub $1,330/oz AISC and better gold price performance, the updated low-risk buy zone is US$12.00. Obviously, there's no guarantee that the stock pulls back this far, and it's already sitting near upper support at US$13.00. However, with some royalty/streaming names at valuations below 1.0x P/NAV, I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere from a relative valuation standpoint.

SSR Mining Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Summary

SSR Mining continues to have one of the stronger balance sheets sector-wide, but its flat production profile with elevated costs this year is less desirable, with another year of limited free cash flow generation using conservative gold price assumptions. This doesn't mean that the stock can't rebound and the company should see a more attractive margin profile in 2024, with a sharp decline in sustaining capital spend. That said, with a volatile gold/silver price, the stock not yet offering a significant margin of safety and flat production vs. peers that are offering growth at similar valuations, I see more attractive bets elsewhere. However, if SSRM were to decline below US$12.00, I would strongly consider starting a new position in the stock.