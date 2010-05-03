Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

The Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) provides high distribution yields through a portfolio of senior secured loans. The fund is currently paying an attractive 10.2% distribution yield that appears fully funded through NII. However, looking beneath the surface, it is hard to reconcile AFT's fully funded distribution with a long-term amortizing NAV. I believe the fund may be 'stretching for yield' and making bad investment decisions. I would avoid this fund.

Fund Overview

The Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that seeks to provide high current income through a portfolio of senior secured loans made to non-investment grade companies. Senior loans typically hold a first lien priority on company's assets and pay floating rates of interest. corporate bonds, and other credit instruments.

Apollo Global Management ("Apollo") is one of the largest alternative and private equity managers in the world and the AFT fund leverages its relationship with Apollo to source and identify attractive investment opportunities.

The AFT fund has $229 million in net assets and charges a 3.15% net operating expense ratio.

Portfolio Holding

Figure 1 shows the AFT fund's asset allocation as of January 31, 2023. 93% of the fund's assets are invested in senior loans, with 6% in high-yield bonds.

Figure 1 - AFT asset allocation (apollofunds.com)

The AFT fund's credit quality allocation is shown in figure 2. 5% of the fund is in investments rated BB, 71% is rated B, 9% is rated CCC+ or lower, and 15% is unrated.

Figure 2 - AFT credit quality allocation (apollofunds.com)

Returns

Figure 3 shows the AFT fund's historical returns. The AFT fund has generated modest long-term returns, with 3/5/10Yr average annual returns of 2.5%/2.8%/4.1% respectively to February 28, 2023. Since inception, average annual returns have been 4.6%.

Figure 3 - AFT historical returns (morningstar.com)

Distribution & Yield

The AFT fund pays a high monthly distribution, with current monthly distribution set at $0.113 / share. This implies a forward yield of 10.2% on market price or 9.2% on NAV.

As short-term interest rates have risen in 2022 on the back of the Fed's rate hikes, AFT's distribution has risen as a result (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - AFT's distribution has risen with rising interest rates (Seeking Alpha)

Generous Distribution Funded From NII

Looking through the fund's annual report, we can see that the AFT fund is generally able to fund its distribution from net investment income ("NII"), with minimal amounts of distributions funded by return of capital ("ROC") (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - AFT distribution funded from NII (AFT 2022 annual report)

There Is No Free Lunch

However, despite a fully funded distribution, something appears to be amiss with the AFT fund. The main issue I see is that the AFT fund has a long-term amortizing NAV (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - AFT has long-term amortizing NAV (morningstar.com)

This is unusual because with a distribution fully funded by NII, there should be few reasons for NAV declines. Unlike fixed income bonds, floating rate senior loans are only sensitive to credit spreads, which tend to mean revert over a cycle.

While a portfolio of prudently selected senior loans may see short-term unrealized declines during market crashes, in general, the portfolio should pay out at par if held to maturity (less any credit defaults).

Similar to my hypothesis on the Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) fund, I believe the reason for AFT's declining NAV is due to poor long-term "investment performance", as measured by cumulative realized and unrealized losses per share of $3.52 from 2018 to 2022. I suspect the fund had been 'reaching for yield' and invested in risky loans that have led to losses of principal. So although the fund generates sufficient NII to fund its distribution, it also suffers from principal losses from credit events throughout its portfolio.

Furthermore, credit events do not have to be full on bankruptcies. They could be as simple as credit downgrades that cause credit spreads to widen and loan prices to fall. Investors should note in figure 5 above, the fund's portfolio turnover rate ranges from 75% in 2022 to 123% in 2023. In effect, the fund's portfolio is turned over almost on an annual basis, so it never benefits from 'holding loans to maturity' through a cycle. Instead, the fund appears to be constantly churning junk rated loans in order to generate high NII so it can appeal to unsuspecting investors.

Conclusion

The Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund provides high distribution yields through a portfolio of senior secured loans. The fund is currently paying an attractive 10.2% distribution yield that appears fully funded through NII. However, digging a little deeper, the AFT fund has a troubling long-term trend of amortizing NAV caused by realized and unrealized losses that are not consistent with the mean reverting nature of credit investments. This suggests the AFT fund may be stretching for yield and making bad investment decisions.