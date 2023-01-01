bymuratdeniz

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is now projected to generate $267 million in free cash flow at current mid-to-high $70s WTI strip in 2023. Callon is battling higher costs (with 10% D&C inflation in 2023) which are cutting into its near-term margins. If D&C costs per lateral foot remain around 2023 levels though, Callon expects its capex costs per BOEPD to go down approximately 20% by 2027. This is driven by items such as reduced facilities costs and lower base decline rates.

I now estimate Callon's value at around $54 per share in a long-term $70 WTI oil and $4 NYMEX gas scenario. This is reduced a bit from my earlier estimates due to the continued impact of cost inflation on Callon's cash flow. Callon may be able to generate around $6.50 per share per year in free cash flow from 2024 to 2027 at $70 WTI oil. This would go up by a couple dollars per share with a $5 increase in oil prices to $75 WTI oil.

Potential 2023 Outlook

Callon expects to average approximately 105,500 BOEPD (61% oil) in production during 2023.

At current strip (including mid-to-high $70s WTI oil), Callon is projected to generate $2.099 billion in revenues before hedges in 2023.

Callon's 2023 hedges have approximately $20 million in positive value at current strip prices.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 23,360,000 $77.00 $1,799 NGLs 7,876,700 $27.00 $213 Natural Gas 43,624,800 $2.00 $87 Hedge Value $20 Total Revenue $2,109 Click to enlarge

Callon expects to spend approximately $1 billion on capital expenditures in 2023.

Callon's 2023 Capex Budget (callon.com)

Of this $1 billion, 81% is for D&C capex, 14% is for facilities and 5% is for environmental. That 5% is for increased greenhouse gas monitoring and emissions reduction projects for Callon's facilities. In addition to helping Callon reach its emissions reduction targets, Callon mentions that this spending will have the financial benefit of reducing its lease operating expenses.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $318 Gathering, Processing, and Transportation $107 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $142 Cash G&A $110 Cash Interest $155 Operational Capital Expenditures $1,000 Cash Income Taxes $10 Total Expenses $1,842 Click to enlarge

Callon is projected to generate $267 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current mid-to-high $70s WTI strip. My estimates of Callon's free cash flow are lower than what is in Callon's presentation. Callon's numbers were based on FactSet consensus estimates from mid-February, while I've attempted to model results based on current strip plus Callon's guidance from late-February.

Improving Capital Efficiency

Callon has projected that its capital efficiency will increase over the next few years while it also increases its production by 2% to 4% per year. This improving capital efficiency is driven by factors such as the leveraging of past facilities investments and the maturing of its corporate PDP decline profile over time.

It appears that Callon is aiming for its capex budget from 2024 to 2027 to average approximately $900 million to $950 million per year assuming that D&C costs remain the same as 2023 levels.

Callon's Capital Efficiency (callon.com)

Callon projects being able to generate $2.75 billion in adjusted free cash flow between 2023 and 2027 at $80 WTI oil and $3.50 Henry Hub natural gas, although this calculation excludes land, seismic, and facility costs.

Facility capex is fairly significant at approximately $140 million in 2023, although this should go down in future years.

At $75 WTI oil, Callon's adjusted free cash flow (before land, seismic, and facility costs) between 2023 and 2027 would be approximately $2.1 billion instead.

Valuation Estimates

Callon reported having $2.258 billion in net debt at the end of 2022 and at current strip prices it should be able to reduce its net debt to a bit under $2 billion by the end of 2023. This would be leverage of approximately 1.3x.

In a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $4 NYMEX gas scenario I now value Callon at approximately $54 per share. This is reduced a bit from my previous valuation estimates due to weaker near-term cash flow expectations.

At those commodity prices, Callon could generate approximately $400 million per year (approximately $6.50 per share) in post-tax free cash flow from 2024 to 2027, which would help support such a valuation.

Conclusion

Callon is now projected to generate $267 million in free cash flow in 2023 at current strip. This is less than earlier estimates, largely due to higher operational costs and a larger 2023 capex budget.

Callon does expect improved capital efficiency in upcoming years as its PDP base decline rate moderates and there is less need for additional facilities capex. As a result, Callon's free cash flow per year should improve in 2024 to 2027 even if oil prices are a bit lower than current levels.

I estimate Callon's value at approximately $54 per share in a long-term $70 WTI oil scenario.