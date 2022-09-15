Elizabeth Warren Leads Cavalry Into Deal Battles

  • The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday sued to block JetBlue Airways’ $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines.
  • It would be the third curious regulatory intervention in recent weeks, each encouraged by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.
  • As the senator charges up the competition cavalry, dealmakers may have to redraw their battle plans.

Bank CEOs Testify Before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee

Reinforcements are arriving in the trustbusting fight. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday sued to block JetBlue Airways’ (JBLU) $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and it

