Qualcomm: Smartphone Angst Continues

Mar. 09, 2023 8:30 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)1 Comment
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.25K Followers

Summary

  • We remain guarded on Qualcomm in the near-to-medium term.
  • We expect QCOM to be pressured in 2023 by customer inventory correction, followed by muted demand for smartphones and IoT due to stubborn inflationary pressures.
  • We are now seeing price pressure throughout the semiconductor supply chain, especially in the smartphone market.
  • While we like QCOM's position within the broader 5G market, we don't expect meaningful revenue growth in the near term due to macroeconomic headwinds.
  • In the longer term, we believe QCOM is well positioned to benefit from the 5G Advanced transition but recommend investors wait for a better entry point.

Qualcomm Office Building in San Diego, California

AutumnSkyPhotography

We remain bearish on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). We expect QCOM to be pressured this year by inflationary pressures causing weak consumer smartphone demand and limited pricing power. We believe QCOM's hands are tied with a limited ability to cut prices

w2q

QCOM 1Q23 earning results

sasa

TechStockPros

da

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.25K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.