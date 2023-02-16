A Soft February Jobs Report Or Cold CPI Can Set Up The Next Rally In Stocks

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • The market appears too aggressive expecting a 50-basis-point rate hike at the next Fed meeting.
  • A "soft" payroll report or slowdown in the CPI update could be bullish for stocks by resetting monetary policy expectations.
  • We highlight the themes to watch over the next few weeks.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »
Home office

martin-dm

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's latest semi-annual testimony to congress drove a renewed round of market volatility. The quotes from the event that stood out are that the economy has been "stronger than expected" and that the disinflationary process was "not unfolding smoothly". This setup opens

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.44K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.