honglouwawa/iStock via Getty Images

CEFA:

Welcome to CEF Insights, your source for closed-end fund information and education, brought to you by the Closed-End Fund Association. Today we are joined by David Leggette, Lead Product Strategist and Head of Investor Relations with CBRE Investment Management, a leading investment manager of Global Real Assets. David, we're happy to have you with us today.

David Leggette:

It's my pleasure. Thank you for the opportunity.

CEFA:

David, investors today have access to a range of investment solutions which provide exposure to listed and private market real estate investments. Your company manages the CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund, which trades under the ticker NYSE:IGR. Can you discuss the characteristics of IGR and what may differentiate it from other investment solutions available to them?

David Leggette:

Sure. Relative to the other options, we think IGR is one of the best ways for individual investors to gain exposure to real estate. IGR is actively managed by CBRE Investment Management Listed Real Assets Team, and we've been managing the Fund since its inception in 2004. So over its nearly 20 years of operation, I believe we've established a strong track record of delivering against the Fund's primary objective of high current income and the secondary objective of capital appreciation. IGR invests globally in publicly traded companies that own and operate real estate assets.

IGR historically has paid distributions to its shareholders on a monthly basis with the goal of maintaining a level rate that may rise over time. So we believe IGR is best suited for investors seeking real estate exposure as well as high current income. On that topic of income, much like many other funds during the global financial crisis in 2008, IGR had to reduce its distribution, so we moved it down to four and a half cents per share on a monthly basis in November of 2008. But since then, we've raised our distribution two times. The most recent increase was last year in March of 2022, where we raised our distribution 20% and its current monthly distribution amount is 6 cents per share or 72 cents annually.

CEFA:

You mentioned that CBRE investment management is an active manager. Can you expand on your investment style and approach?

David Leggette:

Our investment process combines top-down sector and regional allocation, bottom up stock selection, and we seek to construct a relatively concentrated portfolio that can deliver against the Fund's investment objectives. We invest across common equity securities primarily, but we also invest a smaller portion of the portfolio in higher yielding preferred equity securities. Our process, it places an emphasis on property sectors our team believes will outperform as well as individual companies that offer what we believe to be an attractive mix of above average income and growth potential. Finally, our team utilizes a non-structural form of leverage, a line of credit with the goal of delivering higher amounts of income to our shareholders.

CEFA:

David real estate was one of the worst performing sectors in 2022. Coming off a challenging year, do you believe the current environment is attractive to allocate real estate?

David Leggette:

I do believe it's an attractive environment today. 2022 was one of the worst calendar years of performance for global real estate securities in the last 20 years. The FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Index, a well-known global real estate index, it was down 24%. Real estate is a capital intensive business. As such, real estate stock prices are sensitive to changes in interest rate costs. So, in our view, last year's underperformance was largely driven by the Fed's aggressive stance on inflation and their rapid increase of interest rates.

Despite their poor performance, real estate company earnings have remained relatively stable and attractive and we've continued to see company income growth in excess of their earnings. So against this backdrop, we think real estate is attractively valued today. In our view, the bad news of higher rates and softening economic conditions are already priced in to the stock prices of these companies.

One way to think about valuation is to compare the value of a company's stock price to the estimated private market value of a company's underlying real estate. On this basis at year-end, we estimated global real estate stocks are trading at an 18% discount to the private market value of their real estate owned. Historically, we saw similar discounts in the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and the COVID drawdown of 2020. In our view, pricing dislocations mean listed real estate stock prices and the value, the private market value, of their real estate owned, dislocations like this have led historically to attractive returns for investors.

Global Real Estate Share Price Premium/Discounts To Estimates Of Private Market Value

Source: CBRE Investment Management proprietary investment universe data through 12/31/2022.**

As we turn the page and look into 2023, we believe we are nearing the end of the Fed tightening cycle and this is a positive catalyst for global real estate. For example, we compared the performance of the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Index, global real estate index and the MSCI World Index, at the end of the last four interest rate cycles in 1995, 2000, 2006 and 2019.

Based on the history of the most four recent Fed pauses, global real estate outperforms global equities in the three months prior to the Fed pause by an average of 5.6%. And global real estate outperforms global equities in the 12 months after a Fed pause on an average of six and a half percent. So global real estate stocks in and around changes in Fed policy, pauses in tightening cycles, have delivered attractive absolute and relative returns relative to global equities. So our conclusion after sort of analyzing historical market environments similar today, it suggests that conditions are favorable for global real estate investment.

Global Real Estate Performance Before And After Fed Pauses

Source: CBRE Investment Management proprietary investment universe data through 12/31/2022.***

CEFA:

What investment themes does CBRE currently favor?

David Leggette:

Looking out in 2023, we expect property sectors aligned with long-term secular investment themes to perform well, especially in an accelerated economic environment. Secular themes in real estate are important because we believe they will drive increased demand for space, providing landlords the pricing power to increase rents, which then leads to higher earnings and income growth. Here are a couple examples of the secular themes in real estate.

The first, demographics and generational change. And here it's really about housing affordability and the rising home ownership costs is leading more and more people, especially the younger generations, to pay rent and not mortgages. This dynamic supports continued demand within the residential sector. The second secular team is digital transformation and increased demand and growth of data. One area, for example, we don't see big technology companies cutting is their IT budgets. So we've seen continued demand for things like cloud-based storage and the ongoing build out of 5G networks to drive growth potential in the data center and tower REITs. Third and final trend, e-commerce. Within this trend, you have increased penetration of online sales as well as the shorthanded expectations for delivery times from weeks to days to now hours, same day delivery. We believe these dynamics will continue to support growth in modern logistic facilities within the industrial sector.

CEFA:

David, closed-end fund investors are often income oriented and income is a primary objective of IGR. Can you provide an overview of the Fund's distribution policy?

David Leggette:

Over the life of the Fund, our goal is to maintain an attractive distribution which may grow in time. We believe the relatively consistent earnings and income growth of real estate companies makes the asset class a good match for a closed-end fund like IGR that's focused on maintaining attractive monthly distributions. We seek to maintain a distribution rate that does not exceed the NAV growth of the Fund over time and therefore minimizes return of capital. Under the Fund's managed distribution policy, the objective is our monthly distributions may be covered by both net investment income as well as any capital gains we realized through the course of active management. To the extent that we realize capital gains, our preference is to include the gain as part of the Fund's regular distribution on a monthly basis as opposed to paying out a large one-time special distribution.

CEFA:

David, how do you see a global real estate strategy best positioned in an investor's portfolio?

David Leggette:

Many of the shareholders we engage with utilize IGR as part of an income portfolio. Real estate, in general, works well alongside fixed income investments, offering an alternative source of income with growth that historically has displayed a low correlation to bonds. While investors may continue to allocate to IGR from fixed income investments, we may see more allocations coming from broad equities given global real estate's attractive valuations and total return potential.

CEFA:

David, thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts with us today.

David Leggette:

You're very welcome. I appreciate it. And for all those shareholders that listen to this podcast, we appreciate your interest. Thank you.

CEFA:

And we want to thank you for tuning into another CEF Insights podcast.