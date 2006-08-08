CEF Insights: CBRE Investment Management, Opportunities In Global Real Estate

Closed-End Fund Association profile picture
Closed-End Fund Association
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Analysis of similar historical environments may suggest favorable market conditions for global real estate investment.
  • The CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund provides exposure to income-producing equity securities that the Fund’s management team believes are attractively valued.
  • CBRE Investment Management Lead Product Strategist, David Leggette discusses the investment approach of IGR, real estate market valuations, and current market opportunities.

Stock market display

honglouwawa/iStock via Getty Images

CEFA:

Welcome to CEF Insights, your source for closed-end fund information and education, brought to you by the Closed-End Fund Association. Today we are joined by David Leggette, Lead Product Strategist and Head of Investor Relations with CBRE Investment Management, a

GLOBAL REAL ESTATE SHARE PRICE PREMIUM/DISCOUNTS TO ESTIMATES OF PRIVATE MARKET VALUE

Source: CBRE Investment Management proprietary investment universe data through 12/31/2022.**

GLOBAL REAL ESTATE PERFORMANCE BEFORE AND AFTER FED PAUSES

Source: CBRE Investment Management proprietary investment universe data through 12/31/2022.***

This article was written by

Closed-End Fund Association profile picture
Closed-End Fund Association
1.2K Followers
The Closed-End Fund Association (CEFA) is the national trade association representing the closed-end fund industry. A not-for-profit association, CEFA is committed to educating investors about the many benefits of these unique investment products and to providing a resource for information about its members and their offerings.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This material is not and is not intended as investment advice, an indication of trading intent or holdings, or the prediction of investment performance. All fund-specific information is the latest publicly available information. All other information is current as of the date of this presentation. All opinions and forward-looking statements are subject to change at any time.

CBRE Investment Management disclaims any responsibility to update such views and or information. This information is deemed to be from reliable sources. However, CBREIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. This presentation is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, product, investment advice, or service, nor shall any security, product, investment advice, or service be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which CBREIM is not licensed to conduct business and or an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unavailable or unlawful.

Investments involve risk. Principle loss is possible. Real estate investments are subject to changes in economic conditions, credit risk, and interest rate fluctuations. International investments may involve the risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. Because real estate funds concentrate their investments in the real estate industry, the portfolio may experience more volatility and be exposed to greater risk than the portfolios of other funds.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that the investors' shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above, a premium, or below, a discount, the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the fund will achieve its investment objective.

Investors should consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus that contains this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by either calling 888-711-4272 or visiting www.cbreim.com/igr. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing in closed-end funds involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index is designed to track the performance of listed real estate companies and REITs worldwide. By making the index constituents free-float adjusted, liquidity, size, and revenue screened, the series is suitable for use as the basis for investment products, such as derivatives and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

The MSCI World Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) countries*. With 1,508 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.

Generally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in income-producing global real estate equity securities, which include common stocks, preferred securities (up to 20% of these may be below investment grade), warrants, and convertible securities; up to 15% of assets may be invested in emerging market countries (which are subject to additional risks). Investment in the Fund is also subject to risk from the use of leverage.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund’s investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Registered Representative Services: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

**Global real estate share price premiums/discounts represent the Advisors comparison of individual company stock prices to the estimated value of the commercial real estate owned. Information is the opinion of CBRE Investment Management, which is subject to change and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or construed as investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

***The FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed Index is designed to track the performance of listed real estate companies and REITs worldwide. By making the index constituents free-float adjusted, liquidity, size, and revenue screened, the series is suitable for use as the basis for investment products, such as derivatives and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The MSCI World Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) countries*. With 1,508 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country. Historical performance is calculated before and after dates when the Fed signaled a pause in rate hikes (03/28/1995, 06/28/2000, 08/08/2006, and 01/30/2019). Total returns for periods in excess of one year are annualized. Information is the opinion of CBRE Investment Management and is subject to change and is not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Forecasts and any factors discussed are not indicative of future investment performance. Economic and market data and projections contained herein are presented for illustrative purposes only and are not reflective of the actual or expected performance of the Fund. The achievement of the projections is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual economic results may vary materially from projections contained herein, which may adversely affect the performance of the Fund and the value of your investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.