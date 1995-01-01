Bond Charts - AGG And TLT - Oversold On Monthly Technicals

Summary

  • Both AGG and TLT have reached “oversold” status on the monthly charts, which normally doesn’t happen without some severe pain inflicted to get there.
  • if there is a potential secular shift in interest rates, like the 1970s or say 2008, the technicals can get oversold quickly – even on the monthly chart – even though the underlying security can continue declining.
  • Small amounts of TLT and the AGG were bought this week with the Jay Powell testimony, but next week’s CPI data and the jobs data may still not be “weak enough” to drive a rally in the long end of the Treasury curve.

Both the Barclays Aggregate (AGG) and the iShares Barclay’s +20-year Treasury ETF (TLT) have reached “oversold” status on the monthly charts, which normally doesn’t happen without some severe pain inflicted to get there.

