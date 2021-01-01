After having analyzed Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Q4 results, today Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:CTTAF, OTCPK:CTTAY) released its Fiscal Year 2022 update. Last time, we were right to be cautious on Conti and the latest numbers just proved our concerns. In our previous publication, we analyzed how the Automotive segment was suffering and the company's CEO was proud to not increase its segment losses, while almost all OEM competitors were back to profitable growth. Regarding the tire division, here at the Lab, we anticipated that Conti's pricing power was not sufficient to cover raw material inflationary pressure and in our assessment, we are forecasting a lower margin in the 2023 second half. This is exactly what happened.
Going down to the P&L, the company was impacted by negative one-offs for more than €1 billion. Aside from the Russian asset impairment (for a total value of approximately €87 million), the company was negatively impacted by the Automotive division write-off for a total consideration of €880 million (Fig 4). Another negative aspect to report is the higher interest rate expenses that during the year increased by 30% from €180.4 million to €234.8 million (Fig 5). In the past fiscal year, as expected, Continental's financial indebtedness increased to almost €4.5 billion;
(Fig 1)
(Fig 2)
(Fig 3)
(Fig 4)
(Fig 5)
(Fig 6)
Looking ahead to the Q4 performance, we are more positive. On a Free Cash Flow basis, the company has the ability to pay its DPS (€300 million) without compromising its balance sheet. We are estimating a higher cost of €1.5 billion for wage inflation and materials prices; but in the mind time, Continental is now implementing further price increases to sustain a positive pricing delta and offset additional cost inflation. On an annual basis, we are forecasting an Automotive EBIT margin in line with Q4 results (in the 2/3% area), while ContiTech and Tires divisions are expected to increase their margin contribution. However, we are still far from the company's expectation to achieve a group operating core margin in the double-digit area. As already mentioned in our previous publication, Conti has a solid order intake (in the Auto segment reached €23.4 billion), while in the tires division, in 2023, we expect global production up by 3% for light commercial vehicles and cars. Despite that, here at the Lab, we still prefer Michelin and we continue to value Conti with a neutral rating. We expect another year of high levels of uncertainties when it comes to volume recovery and inflationary pressures and on a reverse P/E basis, valuing the German player with a ratio of 7x (based on its historical average), we should imply €11 in earnings per share. We are far from this and we believe that Conti's shares are fairly valued at this price. Our neutral rating is then confirmed.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
