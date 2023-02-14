My Portfolio February Update: 4 Buys, 1 Sale

Mar. 09, 2023 3:28 AM ETAANNF, ABBV, ADRNY, AHH, AHH.PA, AHODF, AJRD, ATVI, AVGO, BAM, BAM:CA, BAMGF, BAMKF, BKAMF, BKFAF, BN, BN.PF.A:CA, BN.PF.B:CA, BN.PF.D:CA, BN.PF.E:CA, BN.PF.F:CA, BN.PF.G:CA, BN.PF.H:CA, BN.PF.I:CA, BN.PF.J:CA, BN.PR.B:CA, BN.PR.C:CA, BN.PR.K:CA, BN.PR.M:CA, BN.PR.N:CA, BN.PR.R:CA, BN.PR.T:CA, BN.PR.X:CA, BN.PR.Z:CA, BN:CA, BNB-USD, BRAG, BRAG:CA, BROXF, BTC-USD, BXDIF, CBOE, CVS, DGRO, DHERO, EBBGF, EBBNF, EBGEF, EBRGF, ENB, ENB.PFA:CA, ENB.PFC:CA, ENB.PFE:CA, ENB.PFG:CA, ENB.PFK:CA, ENB.PFU:CA, ENB.PFV:CA, ENB.PRA:CA, ENB.PRB:CA, ENB.PRD:CA, ENB.PRF:CA, ENB.PRH:CA, ENB.PRJ:CA, ENB.PRN:CA, ENB.PRP:CA, ENB.PRT:CA, ENB.PRU:CA, ENB.PRV:CA, ENB.PRY:CA, ENB:CA, ENBA, ENBBF, ENBFF, ENBGF, ENBRF, ENNPF, FSNUF, FSNUY, FSTX, HBAR-USD, IBKR, ICE, IDEXF, IDEXY, INTC, LHX, LMT, MPZAF, MPZAY, MS, MS.PA, MS.PE, MS.PF, MS.PI, MS.PK, MS.PL, MS.PO, MS.PP, MSFT, NAPRF, NDAQ, NGMS, NPSNY, NTST, PFH, PRH, PROSF, PROSY, PRS, PRU, RELY, STNE, TCEHY, TCTZF, TJX, UDMY, V, VICI, VNARF, VNNVF, VONOY, XTZ-USD
Bjorn Zonneveld profile picture
Bjorn Zonneveld
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • This month, I had 5 transactions.
  • New forward dividends are approximately $1,250.
  • Next month, I will look into Prosus, Armada Hoffler, Enbridge, and L3harris.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Unfortunately, February couldn't continue the streak that was started in January. After a decent start, the S&P500 was down 2.6% in February, bringing year-to-date returns to 3.4%. My portfolio was also unable to extend its profits as some of my best-performing stocks are back

Overview of the properties of CTPNV

Asset overview (CTPNV)

An overview of Intel's free cash flow over the past 3 years and coming 3 years

INTC Free cash flow (Tikr.com)

Overview of the expected fee-bearing capital of BAM

Fee-bearing capital growth (Brookfield)

Overview of the debt maturity of Vonovia

Maturity schedule (Vonovia)

An overview of the EV/EBITDA and EV/EBIT of CBOE and its peers

CBOE valuation vs peers (Tikr.com)

An overview of the dividends received over the past 5 years per month

Author's dividend overview (Author)

An overview of the sector allocation of the portfolio of the author

sector allocation (author)

The location of the Moda storage and export facility

Moda Houston (Moda Midstream)

Chart
Data by YCharts

An overview of AHH's P/FFO

AHH P/FFO (Tikr.com)

Overview of a selection of companies owned by Prosus

Overview of some of the holdings of Prosus (Prosus)

This article was written by

Bjorn Zonneveld profile picture
Bjorn Zonneveld
1.38K Followers
I mainly focus on stocks that are unknown by the public and REITs. As for me: I am a BBA graduate who is pursuing a Master in Finance (MSF) at Erasmus University (Rotterdam, Netherlands) and work a student job in the real estate industry. My portfolio mainly consist of dividend growth stocks and REITs. Although I do have smaller positions in growth and value (non-dividend) stocks. My largest positions are: Enbridge, Abbvie and VICI.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED UNDER HOLDINGS OR WHICH ARE SPECIFICALLY MENTIONED ELSEWHERE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.