Valero Energy: A Buy, The Fundamentals Are Strong And Balance Sheet Has Been Rebuilt

Mar. 09, 2023 3:57 AM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Valero's core business remains strong. Demand for diesel and fuel products remain high and there are significantly supply constraints in the refining industry in the US and aboard.
  • Management has done a good job with the balance sheet, this company has the flexibility now to increase the dividend and initiate significant share buybacks.
  • The stock looks cheap using several metrics.
Valero Reports Big Jump In Profits For Third Quarter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Sometimes the best investments are in the most forgotten sectors. One of the hardest industries during the pandemic was the refining business. Covid forced most companies in the refining business to take on significant debt to survive, and operators in this industry have

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.33K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.