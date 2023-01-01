Loans: Weighing Yields And Risk

Mar. 09, 2023 4:01 AM ETJAAA, AAA, JBBB, CLOI
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.42K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. loan market is off to a strong start in 2023, with the Morningstar LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index returning 3.06% year-to-date through February.
  • Overall, Morgan Stanley reported recently that current loan yields are in the 96th percentile of their range since 2002.
  • Fundamentally, we believe the loan market remains healthy based on debt leverage and interest coverage.

Business concept with hundred dollar bills on top of downtown buildings

skodonnell

By Joe Schurer

Favorable loan market technical, combined with “higher-for-longer” interest rates, could provide an attractive tailwind for leveraged loans.

The U.S. loan market is off to a strong start in 2023, with the Morningstar LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index returning

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.42K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.