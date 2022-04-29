JHVEPhoto

Thesis

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has recently announced they are selling off some of their wind and solar assets and reaffirm their commitment to transitioning their portfolio into one that will better meet our future needs.

I am assigning a recommendation of Buy on this company because I believe the margin contraction is temporary and the company will be stronger after they restructure their portfolio.

Company Background

American Electric Power Company is an electricity and natural gas provider that serves over 700,000 customers in 28 service territories across six states and Washington, D.C. They own more than 40,000 miles of transmission lines. The company plans to pivot away from coal and toward renewables over the next decade.

AEP Transformational Portfolio (AEP.com - Generation)

AEP recently completed the sale of 1200 MW of wind and 165 MW of solar across 11 states. They cited a desire to de-risk their current portfolio and pivot to one that focuses on the newest generation of equipment for their transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Long Term Trends

Oil & gas Market Size is projected to have a CAGR of 5.4% and Reach $252.56B by 2028. The solar industry is projected to have a CAGR of 25.7% and reach $902.5B by 2028. Coal is projected to have a CAGR of 1.97% until 2031. While the long-term outlook for fossil fuels is dependent on the pace of energy transition towards renewable energy sources, the rate of this transition remains uncertain.

Financials

As of December 2022, the company had $509.4M in Cash and Equivalents and a net income of $384.3M per quarter. AEP has been undergoing an update of its portfolio and as a result, their revenue has been rising and net income has been falling. Selling off older equipment, and replacing it with newer more efficient equipment, should make the company more profitable once the transition is complete.

AEP Revenue vs Income (Blake Downer)

The inefficiencies that come with juggling assets during a transition have directly affected margins. I believe it is a safe assumption that this margin contraction and drop in net income is temporary and that once the company is done restructuring its portfolio margins will improve.

AEP Margins (Blake Downer)

Valuation

As of March 7th 2023, the company has a market capitalization of 45.92B and traded for $88.63 per share. Using 2022's annual growth rate of 16.96%, an annual dividend of 5.57%, and a P/E ratio of 16.89, Peter Lynch's inverted PEGY for estimating fair value produces a value of 1.33. That falls into undervalued territory as it's above 1 and roughly translates to a fair value price of $117.87 per share. Using 2023's estimated annual growth rate of 4.03% gives us a value of 0.568, which is roughly $50.37 per share.

I could produce an estimate based on the discounted cash flow from their dividends over the next 20 years, but I think that would be a waste of time. When I get to the end of this article and explain how I would trade AEP, this will become clear. Seeking Alpha gives the company a C rating when compared to other utilities.

AEP Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

The company clearly has a plan for how they want all this to play out over the next several years but there is always the possibility that either they experience more trouble than expected during the asset update, or that their final portfolio will not be as profitable as they expect it to be.

The Inflation Reduction Act is currently providing significant tailwinds for industries that are trying to modernize. Depending on how future elections play out, these tailwinds could grow stronger with the passing of new bills, or the already existing subsidies and assistance could be revoked.

Catalysts

The company is presently experiencing a planned portfolio restructuring and it's causing a margin contraction. When this reverses and their margins begin growing, the market should notice and the share price should reflect that.

Conclusion

This is a solid company currently fighting to stay relevant in changing market conditions. I think it's well worth owning, and I think long term investors should view dips as buying opportunities.

What is my plan with AEP?

Since I have no clue how far this margin contraction will go before it reverses, I am forced to look at buying into the company from the point of view of a technical trader and not a fundamental investor. If I were to try and establish a position in AEP, I would be buying in small lots at regular intervals, and with higher volume at perceived bottoms. After establishing a larger than intended position, and then waiting for it to reach a perceived top, I would set my cost basis settings to sell the highest cost basis shares first and then trim the position. This way my most efficiently deployed capital gets to stay in the investment, and the rest can be moved to other places.

When looking at a long timeframe chart for AEP, an ascending zone of liquidity becomes apparent. This is typical of companies that have stable dividend growth. This is the reason why I don't need to calculate fair value based on future dividends, other people have already been doing it for years. Every time price dips into a value where the shares become a bargain, value investors step in and buy. Because this company has a steadily increasing dividend, it also has consistently higher lows. If you believe this company will be able to continue steadily increasing their dividends, then this ascending zone of liquidity represents a buying zone.