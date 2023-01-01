Sundry Photography

Thesis

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has done well to differentiate themselves from their peers in the banking industry. Their focus on the VC and startup ecosystem can be a double edged sword, and has not been working in their favor recently. Their operating results have not been great and the market has heavily punished the stock. That being said, we believe that now is an opportune time for long-term investors to pick up SIVB stock, though significant risks remain.

Q4 Earnings

SVB reported Q4 earnings that showed some concerning trends. Most notable of these negative developments was the decline in net interest income and net interest margin. As more deposits move from non-interest bearing to interest bearing and as deposit rates continue to increase it places additional pressure on SVB's net interest income.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

Provision for credit losses increased from $48 million in the year ago period to $141 million. Even more concerning is the quarter over quarter increase in provision for credit losses of over 95%. This suggests that SVB was either too conservative in estimating losses in prior periods, or the financial situation of those they lend money to is rapidly deteriorating in aggregate. Either situation is not great for investors, and the main risk to the bullish thesis is the possibility for major losses in their loan portfolio.

Q4 Interest Info (SVB's Q4 Earnings Report)

To make matters worse, SVB's total non-interest expenses also increased both year over year and quarter over quarter.

The three main issues facing SVB are declining NIM, potential for sizable losses in their loan portfolio, and pressure on their deposit base.

The longer it takes for the startup and VC ecosystem to rebound, the worse the situation gets for SVB as those they have loaned money to experience increasing financial hardship and their deposit base stops growing or shrinks.

Glass Half Full

Despite the current operational challenges surrounding SVB, these negatives arise from the double edged sword nature of their competitive positioning. SVB is differentiated from their banking peers by how much focus they place on serving the startup and VC ecosystem, as well as private markets in general. The benefit of this focus is that they are well positioned for the eventual rebound of the startup ecosystem.

Their 2023 guidance is disappointing but largely expected. This guidance assumes that the startup ecosystem remains challenged throughout the year, which may not end up being the case. That being said, the investment case for SVB is based on what will happen over the next decade as the immediate future will be operationally difficult.

2023 Guidance (SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation)

Some good news from the quarter was the moderating cash burn of SVB's clients. Management expects client funds growth to resume when VC investment improves. This appears to be unlikely to occur in 2023. As long as client cash burn continues to moderate, fund levels will marginally improve over time.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

SVB's competitive positioning allows them to benefit from growth in the digital economy and growth in VC investment activity. Over the past few decades VC investment and the digital economy's share of GDP has been rapidly increasing, and these trends are likely to continue going forward. As technology continues to improve, the startups that are involved in that technological development are set to disproportionately benefit when compared to the economy as a whole. SVB took the steps in years past to become the preferred banking partner of the startup ecosystem and is now positioned to take advantage of the increasingly rapid pace of technological innovation, much of which is fueled by their clients.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

SVB has been around for many market cycles, and over the long term their client funds have shown impressive growth. This speaks to the resilience of private markets and the successful differentiation of SVB.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

During the Dotcom Bubble Crash and the GFC SVB experienced a significant amount of non-performing loans and net charge-offs. Over time the company has improved the risk profile of their loan portfolio. During the current market weakness they are not seeing anywhere near the level of non-performing loans and net charge-offs as they have in the past. While there could be significant turmoil down the road, management has learned a lot from past cycles.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

Their overall loan portfolio is relatively high quality considering the markets that they serve. In fairness to the bears, due to the circular nature of the startup ecosystem it would not take much to cause a cascading deterioration in the quality of their loan portfolio. Think of a scenario where the IPO window remains closed, thus restricting VC exits and the ability for companies to tap public markets for funds. If companies that have taken loans from SVB start to be financially stresses, it could result in markdowns on the loan portfolio and in a worst case scenario could wipe out 50-100% of book value. We believe that management has learned from mistakes in the past and that the loan portfolio is likely high enough quality to whether the storm better than during the Dotcom Bubble Crash and the GFC.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

SVB is adequately capitalized, although that is seemingly always the case for banks. Banks tend to be adequately capitalized until suddenly they aren't. Investors should continue to monitor SVB's deposit base for signs of continued weakness, and watch out for signs of impairment in the loan portfolio.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

Important to note is that 92% of SVB's average loans in Q4 were variable rate, and that their average loan yield ticked up to 6.03% from 4.83% in the prior quarter. This shows that SVB is able to capitalize on the increase in interest rates, although the impact on their deposit base makes the net effect less impressive. Due to the nature of SVB's business and the composition of their loan portfolio it is probably better for them if interest rates decrease and the startup ecosystem returns to growth, even if their average loan yield decreases as a result.

SVB's Q4 Earnings Presentation

We view an investment in SVB as an investment in the startup ecosystem and technological innovation. The bank has beta to an improvement in public and private financial markets, and investors who are optimistic about the next decade can consider taking a position at these levels.

Price Action

SVB has performed well YTD, but is well off their 2023 high.

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years SVB has meaningfully underperformed the S&P 500. As far as SVB is concerned we believe it is a name to buy when investors are pessimistic on private market activity, and sell when private markets are going wild. Using this framework now would be a good opportunity to buy.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

SVB appears attractively valued on a PE basis, but this should be taken with a grain of salt. If SVB experiences a deterioration in their loan portfolio those earnings will evaporate in a heartbeat.

Data by YCharts

SVB also appears historically cheap on a price to book value basis, but the same caveat applies here.

Data by YCharts

SVB will appear undervalued to those who believe in the resiliency of the startup ecosystem and private markets, and will appear overvalued to those who are skeptical of the quality of their loan portfolio. We are in the former camp, but the latter camp has many valid arguments. We believe that animal spirits will once again return to capital markets sometime in the coming years, and that SVB will be well positioned to benefit when that occurs. Now represents a decent price for investors that are willing to wait a few years to see a return in their investment.

Risks

The main risk to this bullish thesis is if the startup ecosystem completely falls apart, the deposit base of SVB evaporates, and their loan portfolio blows up. This would send shares into a tailspin. It is for this reason that investors should limit their exposure to SVB if they do decide to include it as a part of a diversified portfolio.

We view the risk/reward as attractive but at the end of the day this is a contrarian position and a long-term thesis where lot can go wrong in the short-term. The bears have valid arguments here and investors should be well aware of the risks before taking a position, and that position should remain a smaller part of their overall portfolio.

Key Takeaway

We view SVB as a play on the resiliency of the startup ecosystem, and see now as an attractive time for long-term investors to take a position. That being said, the risks are very real and should be respected by investors.